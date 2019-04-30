Stewart felt 'huge responsibility' to define her sexuality
While promoting new movie "J.T. Leroy," actress Kristen Stewart admits he felt a "huge reponsibility" to discuss her sexuality, adding that she felt she'd be "forsaking a side" whatever she said. (April 30)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristen Stewart says she felt a "huge responsibility" to define her sexuality after finding fame in the "Twilight" movie franchise. She says she worried about "forsaking a side" by not formally coming out as lesbian or bisexual. But she's glad today's young stars don't have to. The 29-year-old actress, starring in the movie "J.T. LeRoy," sees a shift in culture that's allowed young people — in and outside of Hollywood — to accept fluidity in gender and sexuality.

  Kristen Stewart attends the LA Premiere of "JT LeRoy" at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
    Kristen Stewart attends the LA Premiere of "JT LeRoy" at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
