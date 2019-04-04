Lionsgate chair: 'The sky is not falling in Hollywood'

Halle Berry, a cast member in the upcoming film "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum," discusses the film during the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) less Halle Berry, a cast member in the upcoming film "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum," discusses the film during the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association ... more Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close Lionsgate chair: 'The sky is not falling in Hollywood' 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lionsgate's motion picture group chairman Joe Drake says the sky is not falling in Hollywood and the feature film business is not dead. It's certainly a message that the audience of movie theater owners and exhibitors wanted to hear at the final Hollywood studio presentation at CinemaCon.

The studio on Thursday announced a multi-platform deal with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures and a new banner for faith-based films called Kingdom. It also offered a first look at Rian Johnson's crackling Agatha Christie-style whodunit "Knives Out," with Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

The studio brought out stars like Halle Berry, of "John Wick 3," Jamie Lee Curtis of "Knives Out" and Charlize Theron of "Long Shot" to promote its slate.