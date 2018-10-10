Taylor Swift accepts the award for tour of the year at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift accepts the award for tour of the year at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Photo: Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP