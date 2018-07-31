Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close

Image 1 of 12 FILE - In this April 26, 2013 file photo, actor Alan Alda listens during an interview at Stony Brook University, on New York's Long Island. Alda says he has Parkinson’s disease. Appearing Tuesday, July 31, 2018, on “CBS This Morning,” the former “MASH” star said he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder three and a half years ago. less FILE - In this April 26, 2013 file photo, actor Alan Alda listens during an interview at Stony Brook University, on New York's Long Island. Alda says he has Parkinson’s disease. Appearing Tuesday, July 31, ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP

Image 2 of 12 Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit, David Ogden Stiers, Harry Morgan, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda, and William Christopher in publicity portrait for the film 'M*A*S*H', Circa 1978. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox TV/Getty Images) Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit, David Ogden Stiers, Harry Morgan, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda, and William Christopher in publicity portrait for the film 'M*A*S*H', Circa 1978. (Photo by 20th Century-Fox TV/Getty Images) Photo: Archive Photos, Getty Images

Image 3 of 12 Alan Alda and Meryl Streep The Seduction of Joe Tynan (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage) Alan Alda and Meryl Streep The Seduction of Joe Tynan (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage) Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage

Image 4 of 12 Alan Alda Alan Alda

Image 5 of 12 Actor Alan Alda, actress Mary Tyler Moore and actor Ed Asner hold one of the Television Critics Circle Awards presented them on Monday, April 11, 1977 at ceremonies in Los Angeles. Alda tied with Asner for achievement in comedy-male, while Mary Tyler Moore won for achievement in comedy-female. Ed Asner also won the supporting male acting award for his acting in ?Roots.? (AP Photo) less Actor Alan Alda, actress Mary Tyler Moore and actor Ed Asner hold one of the Television Critics Circle Awards presented them on Monday, April 11, 1977 at ceremonies in Los Angeles. Alda tied with Asner for ... more Photo: Anonymous, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image 6 of 12 Mary Tyler Moore and Alan Alda, the brass-taunting Army surgeon of “M*A*S*h*” smile as they pose with the Emmys they won in Los Angeles as best actress and actor of a series, May 28, 1974. (AP Photo/David F. Smith) less Mary Tyler Moore and Alan Alda, the brass-taunting Army surgeon of “M*A*S*h*” smile as they pose with the Emmys they won in Los Angeles as best actress and actor of a series, May 28, 1974. (AP Photo/David ... more Photo: David F. Smith, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image 7 of 12 American actors Alan Alda (left) and Wayne Rogers appear in character as surgeons Captain Benjamin Franklin 'Hawkeye' Pierce and Captain 'Trapper' John McIntyre on set for the episode 'German Warfare' of the CBS Korean War comedy 'MASH,' California, July 24, 1972. less American actors Alan Alda (left) and Wayne Rogers appear in character as surgeons Captain Benjamin Franklin 'Hawkeye' Pierce and Captain 'Trapper' John McIntyre on set for the episode 'German Warfare' of the ... more Photo: CBS Photo Archive, Getty Images

Image 8 of 12 American actors Alan Alda (left), as Captain Benjamin Hawkeye Pierce, and Wayne Rogers, as Captain Trapper John McIntyre, in a scene from an episode of the television series 'MASH,' California, 1974. American actors Alan Alda (left), as Captain Benjamin Hawkeye Pierce, and Wayne Rogers, as Captain Trapper John McIntyre, in a scene from an episode of the television series 'MASH,' California, 1974. Photo: CBS Photo Archive, Getty Images

Image 9 of 12 New Haven-Actor Alan Alda Chats in the Green Room Before beginning his lecture at Southern Connecticut State University. Melanie Stengel/Register New Haven-Actor Alan Alda Chats in the Green Room Before beginning his lecture at Southern Connecticut State University. Melanie Stengel/Register

Image 10 of 12 AP file photo: While Alda may not want to talk about it much these days, he's forever immortalized as Capt. Hawkeye Pierce on "M*A*S*H." AP file photo: While Alda may not want to talk about it much these days, he's forever immortalized as Capt. Hawkeye Pierce on "M*A*S*H." Photo: AP

Image 11 of 12 Alan Alda poses after winning a Special Founders Award at the 40th International Emmy Awards, Monday, Nov. 19, 2012 in New York. Alan Alda poses after winning a Special Founders Award at the 40th International Emmy Awards, Monday, Nov. 19, 2012 in New York. Photo: Henny Ray Abrams, AP