Martha Stewart's first Uber ride was 'a mess inside and out'

FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, Martha Stewart attends the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world in New York. Stewart posted about her first Uber ride experience on Monday, Nov. 19, including a picture that showed debris on the floor and two water bottles in the vehicle. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Martha Stewart's first Uber ride was not a good thing.

Stewart ordered the "most expensive version" Monday outside Tiffany's flagship store in New York City. As Stewart explained on Instagram , she wanted to be picked up on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street.

Stewart wrote the first car did not show up and the second parked "halfway down" the street where she "could not see the license plate." That car was pointed in the wrong direction, delaying her journey as the car snaked through midtown Manhattan traffic.

But the worst part was the car "was a mess inside and out!!!!!!!!" She posted a picture that showed debris on the floor and two water bottles.

Uber says it was disappointed to hear about Stewart's first experience and has reached out to her and her team.