Zombie Boy attends The Great British Tattoo Show at Alexandra Palace on May 24, 2014 in London, England.

Zombie Boy attends The Great British Tattoo Show at Alexandra Palace on May 24, 2014 in London, England.

Zombie Boy attends The Great British Tattoo Show at Alexandra Palace on May 24, 2014 in London, England.

Zombie Boy attends The Great British Tattoo Show at Alexandra Palace on May 24, 2014 in London, England.

Zombie Boy attends The Great British Tattoo Show at Alexandra Palace on May 24, 2014 in London, England.

Zombie Boy attends The Great British Tattoo Show at Alexandra Palace on May 24, 2014 in London, England.

Zombie Boy attends The Great British Tattoo Show at Alexandra Palace on May 24, 2014 in London, England.

Zombie Boy attends The Great British Tattoo Show at Alexandra Palace on May 24, 2014 in London, England.

Zombie Boy attends The Great British Tattoo Show at Alexandra Palace on May 24, 2014 in London, England.

Zombie Boy attends The Great British Tattoo Show at Alexandra Palace on May 24, 2014 in London, England.

Canadian model Rick Genest aka Zombie boy presents a creation by French designer Thierry Mugler during the Men's fall-winter 2011-2012 ready-to-wear collection show on January 19, 2011 in Paris. AFP PHOTO

Canadian model Rick Genest aka Zombie boy presents a creation by French designer Thierry Mugler during the Men's fall-winter 2011-2012 ready-to-wear collection show on January 19, 2011 in Paris. AFP PHOTO FRANCOIS GUILLOT (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)

Image 12 of 52 | Nancy Sinatra

Nancy Sinatra, 1917-2018: Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, died Friday, July 13, 2018. She was 101.

Nancy Sinatra, 1917-2018: Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, died Friday, July 13, 2018. She was 101.

Photo: AP1946