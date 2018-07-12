More than a dozen books excerpted in romance compilation

NEW YORK (AP) — A long-awaited novel from Judith McNaught and new works from Jane Feather and Denise Hunter will be among more than a dozen books excerpted in a free online compilation of romance fiction.

"Buzz Books 2018: Romance" was released Thursday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch. It arrives in time for next week's Romance Writers of America conference, being held in Denver.

Featured books include McNaught's "The Sweetest Thing," her first novel in 15 years. Other excerpts will be from Feather's "Tempt Me With Diamonds," Hunter's "On Magnolia Lane" and actress Meg Tilly's "Solace Island." Several authors in the compilation will be attending the romance writers conference.

"Buzz Books 2018: Romance" can be downloaded from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and other leading internet sites.