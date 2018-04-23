Next O'Reilly book coming in September

FILE - In this April 6, 2016, file photo, Bill O'Reilly attends The Hollywood Reporter's "35 Most Powerful People in Media" celebration in New York. O'Reilly's next "Killing" book will be set during World War II. "Killing the SS" is scheduled to come out Sept. 18, 2018, Henry Holt and Company confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday, April 23. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill O'Reilly's next "Killing" book will be set during World War II.

"Killing the SS" is scheduled to come out September 18, Henry Holt and Co. confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday. The publisher was responding to a query from The Associated Press after the new book was listed on Amazon.com, where it's described as an "epic saga of the espionage and daring waged by self-styled 'Nazi hunters.'"

Co-written by Martin Dugard, "Killing the SS" is O'Reilly's second book in his blockbuster "Killing" series since he was forced out of Fox News amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment. His previous work, "Killing England," came out in September 2017. According to NPD BookScan, it has sold 489,000 copies, an enormous number for virtually any nonfiction author, but well off million sellers such as "Killing Lincoln" and "Killing Kennedy." (NPD tracks around 85 percent of physical book sales.)

Holt has defended O'Reilly even as other publishers have distanced themselves or dropped authors facing harassment allegations. Earlier this year, Penguin Random House cut ties with "Maze Runner" novelist James Dashner.