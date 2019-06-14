Painting attributed to Caravaggio on display before auction

The Caravaggio' painting entitled "Judith Beheading Holofernes", is presented to the press, at the Drouot auction house in Paris, Friday, June 14, 2019. The Caravaggio' "Judith Beheading Holofernes" lost in Amsterdam in 1617 has since been rediscovered in an attic in a Toulouse farmhouse in 2014. It will be put on auction in Toulouse at the end of June.

PARIS (AP) — Visitors were given one last chance to admire a 400-year-old painting attributed to Italian master Caravaggio or raise questions about the work that was found in an attic before it goes on the auction block in Toulouse.

Paris auction house Drouot invited visitors Friday to see "Judith Beheading Holofernes" five years after it was found in a Toulouse home. It depicts the biblical heroine Judith beheading an Assyrian general. It's thought to have been painted in Rome around 1604-05.

Art expert Eric Turquin, who retrieved the painting two years ago, says it would be abnormal if everyone agreed.

The painting was found by auctioneer Marc Labarbe behind a bedsheet, mattress and bedframe.

Turquin said the face of Judith "is a signature" of the painter.