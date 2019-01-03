Pegi Young, musician and activist, dead at 66

NEW YORK (AP) — Pegi Young, who with fellow musician and then-husband Neil Young helped found the Bridge School for children with speech and physical impairments, has died.

Young died of cancer Tuesday in California, according to spokeswoman Michelle Gutenstein-Hinz. She was 66. Additional details about her death were not immediately available.

Pegi Young first conceived of the California-based school in 1986 after she and her husband struggled to educate their son Ben, born with cerebral palsy.

Over the next three decades, the Youngs helped stage all-star concert benefits, with guest performers including Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie and Tom Petty.

The Youngs divorced in 2014 after 36 years of marriage, a breakup Pegi Young addressed candidly in her 2016 album "Raw." Her previous recordings include "Bracing for Impact" and "Foul Deeds."