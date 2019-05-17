Richard Madden shrugs off Bond rumors at Cannes

Actor Richard Madden poses for photographers upon departing the premiere of the film 'Rocketman' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

CANNES, France (AP) — Richard Madden donned a James Bond-esque white tuxedo at the Cannes Film Festival, but the actor shrugged off any 007 rumors.

Some British bookies have recently had Madden as the favorite to succeed Daniel Craig, who's currently shooting what he's said will be his last movie in the role. Asked about those odds Friday in Cannes, Madden said it was "very flattering to be involved in that conversation."

But the Scottish actor said "it's all just talk," and added that "I'm sure it will be someone different next week."

The 32-year-old "Bodyguard" star is in Cannes with the Elton John biopic musical "Rocketman," in which he plays John manager John Reid. On Friday, his "Rocketman" co-star Taron Egerton followed up Madden's remarks by humming the Bond theme song.