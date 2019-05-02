'The Mueller Report' is officially a best-seller

NEW YORK (AP) — "The Mueller Report" is now officially a best-seller.

A published edition of the government findings on alleged ties between Russian officials and Donald Trump's presidential campaign sold more than 40,000 copies last week, according to NPD BookScan. Jointly edited by Scribner and The Washington Post, it sold more than any nonfiction book compiled by BookScan, which tracks around 85% of the print market. The Scribner-Washington Post release also will top The New York Times' combined print and e-book bestseller list that comes out Sunday, May 12.

Editions of the Mueller investigation by Skyhorse and Melville House ranked far lower on BookScan, although that's likely because they took longer to reach stores. Publishers have hurried to print the report since it was made public two weeks ago.