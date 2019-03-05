The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 3, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

2. A Star Is Born (2018)

3. Bohemian Rhapsody

4. Free Solo

5. Ralph Breaks the Internet

6. Green Book

7. Mary Queen of Scots (2018)

8. BlacKkKlansman

9. Robin Hood (2018)

10. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

2. The Wife

3. Mandy

4. The Hole In the Ground

5. The Dawn Wall

6. Pan's Labyrinth

7. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

8. RBG

9. The Grand Budapest Hotel

10. Shoplifters

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.