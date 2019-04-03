CBS says Bianna Golodryga leaving morning show, network

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News says that Bianna Golodryga, one of the four hosts on "CBS This Morning," is leaving the show and the network.

CBS on Wednesday confirmed a Huffington Post report about Golodryga's exit. She was told on Monday that CBS News President Susan Zirinsky had different ideas for the show, and was offered other work, but decided to leave CBS instead.

She was added last fall to the three other co-hosts, Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell and John Dickerson.

CBS' morning show had been rising in the ratings with a newsy approach compared to rivals "Good Morning America" and the "Today" show, but lost momentum when Charlie Rose was fired after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced.

Golodryga's agent did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

"We thank her for her many contributions during her time here at CBS News and wish her the very best in her future endeavors," CBS said in a statement. Golodryga has worked at CBS with a job-sharing arrangement with CNN.

Three months into her job, Zirinsky's efforts to create her own vision for the network have become uncomfortably public, occasionally the subject of gossipy stories in the press.

Her top priority has been negotiations to keep King, whose contract expires at the end of the year. King's string of newsmaking interviews, most notably last month with musician R. Kelly about sexual misconduct charges against him, have suddenly made her CBS' indispensable star.

She's also considering replacing "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor, perhaps with O'Donnell. The show has long been third in the ratings behind ABC and NBC, but the gap has widened since Glor took over for Scott Pelley.

Zirinsky is also expected to name a new executive producer for "CBS This Morning" soon.