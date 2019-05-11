Constance Wu explains unhappy response to her sitcom renewal

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, actress Constance Wu attends the National Board of Review awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Constance Wu is explaining why she appeared unhappy that "Fresh Off the Boat" was renewed for a sixth season.

In a lengthy statement posted to her Twitter page Saturday, the actress says she loves her ABC sitcom but she was "temporarily upset yesterday" because its renewal means she will have to give up another project that she feels "really passionate" about.

Wu says her role on the show is "easy and pleasant," but she would prefer to seek out challenges.

When ABC announced the renewal Friday, Wu said in a series of tweets Friday that it was not welcome news, and she was extremely upset by it.

Wu's star rose considerably in 2018 with her lead role in "Crazy Rich Asians," a major hit that got her a Golden Globe nomination.