Disney announces new Star Wars 'Clone Wars' episodes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Disney says it will release new episodes of the Star Wars animated series "The Clone Wars" on its upcoming streaming platform.

The 12-episode run was announced Thursday during a panel at Comic-Con in San Diego. In an announcement, Disney says the show will continue the story lines of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker before he turns into Darth Vader, and the young Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano.

The show is set between two of "Star Wars" prequel films: "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith."

The original "Clone Wars" series ran for six seasons, and Tano's character has appeared in "Rebels," another animated series set in the Star Wars universe.

No release date for the show has been announced. Disney plans to unveil their streaming service in 2019.