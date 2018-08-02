Former Food Network competitor accused of embezzlement

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi chef who competed on two Food Network shows is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a former employer.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reported Thursday that 46-year-old Stacie Meehan Vande Wetering has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of embezzlement. A charging document says Vande Wetering stole up to $10,000 from the Pascagoula Yacht Club in 2017.

It says she had access to the funds through her job as the club's executive chef and general manager. Vande Wetering previously competed on the Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Beat Bobby Flay" shows.

Vande Wetering has pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released from jail after posting bail. She declined the newspaper's request for comment per advice from her attorney.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com