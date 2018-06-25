Former Trump aide apologizes for 'cotton-picking' remark

Photo: Lauren Victoria Burke Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE -- In this Jan. 21, 2010, file photo of former Citizens United President David Bossie outside the Supreme Court in Washington after the court's ruling on the campaign finance reform case. Bossie has apologized after he told a black man and fellow guest on a Fox News show he was out of his "cotton-picking mind." less FILE -- In this Jan. 21, 2010, file photo of former Citizens United President David Bossie outside the Supreme Court in Washington after the court's ruling on the campaign finance reform case. Bossie has ... more Photo: Lauren Victoria Burke Former Trump aide apologizes for 'cotton-picking' remark 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former campaign aide to President Donald Trump has apologized after he told a black man and fellow guest on a Fox News show he was out of his "cotton-picking mind."

David Bossie is a former deputy manager of Trump's campaign who represents Maryland in the Republican National Committee. He made the comment to Joel Payne, a black Democratic strategist, during a "Fox and Friends" appearance Sunday.

Payne responded by saying, "I've got some relatives who picked cotton," and that he wouldn't tolerate such attacks.

Now Playing:

During a heated segment on Fox & Friends today, I should have chosen my words more carefully and never used the offensive phrase that I did. I apologize to Joel Payne, Fox News and its viewers. — David Bossie (@David_Bossie) June 24, 2018

Bossie tweeted later Sunday that he should have chosen his words "more carefully." He apologized to Payne, Fox News and its viewers.

A Fox News spokeswoman sent The Washington Post a statement from the network saying Bossie's comments were "deeply offensive and wholly inappropriate."

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com