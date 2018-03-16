Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Angus King, I-Maine; South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Paul, Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.