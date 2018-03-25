Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Mark Kelly, co-founder of Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence; Ret. Adm. Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Stephen Hadley, former national security adviser.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Corey Lewandowksi, former presidential campaign manager for Donald Trump.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Warner; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Marjory Stoneman Douglas students Jaclyn Corin, Ryan Deitsch and Kyle Kashuv.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; March for Our Lives organizer Cameron Kasky; Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Delaney Tarr; Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, and daughter Charlotte Pence.