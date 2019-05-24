Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz.

__

NBC's "Meet the Press" — White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas.

__

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.