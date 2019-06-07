Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pre-empted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.

CBS' "Face the Nation" —Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"Fox News Sunday" — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.