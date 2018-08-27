Judge rules Nevada pimp can reopen brothel near Las Vegas

FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. County officials in Nevada have yanked a brothel license from the state's most famous pimp who has fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style candidate for Nevada's legislature. less FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. County officials in Nevada ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, a sign advertises Dennis Hof's Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. County officials in Nevada have yanked a brothel license from the state's most famous pimp who has fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style candidate for Nevada's legislature. less FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, a sign advertises Dennis Hof's Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. County officials in Nevada have yanked a brothel license from the state's most famous pimp who has ... more Photo: Chris Carlson, AP

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, owner Dennis Hof, left, jokes with madam Sonja Bandolik at the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. County officials in Nevada have yanked a brothel license from the state's most famous pimp who has fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style candidate for Nevada's legislature. Officials in Southern Nevada's Nye County on Tuesday said Dennis Hof had failed to apply for a renewal and pay fees for his Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, about an hour's drive northwest of Las Vegas. less FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, owner Dennis Hof, left, jokes with madam Sonja Bandolik at the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. County officials in Nevada have yanked a brothel license from the ... more Photo: John Locher, AP

This Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo shows Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrating after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada and star of the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," won a Republican primary for the state Legislature on Tuesday, ousting a three-term lawmaker. (David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP) less This Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo shows Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrating after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada ... more Photo: David Montero

In this April 27, 2018, photo, owner Dennis Hof sits in front of the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven counties where they legally operate. Hof, who has half a dozen brothels operating in the two counties and starred in the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse,” is challenging incumbent Assembly member James Oscarson of Pahrump in a Republican primary Tuesday, June 12. (AP Photo/John Locher) less In this April 27, 2018, photo, owner Dennis Hof sits in front of the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban ... more Photo: John Locher, Associated Press

INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: Two workers killing time while waiting for customers in the parlor of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the US which permits legalized prostitution. Two workers killing time while waiting for customers in the parlor of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the US which permits legalized prostitution. less INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: Two workers killing time while waiting for customers in the parlor of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the Two workers killing time while waiting for customers in the parlor of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the ... more Photo: Stephan Gladieu, Getty Images

INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: Three workers are having a 'girl talk' while waiting for customers, in the parlor at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada. Three workers are having a 'girl talk' while waiting for customers, in the parlor at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada. less INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: Three workers are having a 'girl talk' while waiting for customers, in the parlor at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Three workers are having a 'girl talk' while waiting for customers, in the parlor at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, ... more Photo: Stephan Gladieu, Getty Images

INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: Britney Angel is getting ready for an outdate from the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the US which permits legalized prostitution. Britney Angel is getting ready for an outdate from the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the US which permits legalized prostitution. less INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: Britney Angel is getting ready for an outdate from the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in Britney Angel is getting ready for an outdate from the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in ... more Photo: Stephan Gladieu, Getty Images

INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: A prostitue called Kitty makes herself pretty for the next client at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, one of the fews counties in the USA which permits legalized prostitution. Madame Suzette, who likes to say that she "manages the girls with an iron fist and a velvet glove", is called "Mom" by the prostitutes. Each prostitute from out of state works and sleeps in one of the brothel's 30 rooms during the entire duration of her stay. The local ones are allowed to go home after their shift. The Moonlite Bunny Ranch was featured in HBO reality TV show "Cathouse: The Series" between 2005 and 2007. A prostitue called Kitty makes herself pretty for the next client at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, one of the fews counties in the USA which permits legalized prostitution. Madame Suzette, who likes to say that she "manages the girls with an iron fist and a velvet glove", is called "Mom" by the prostitutes. Each prostitute from out of state works and sleeps in one of the brothel's 30 rooms during the entire duration of her stay. The local ones are allowed to go home after their shift. The Moonlite Bunny Ranch was featured in HBO reality TV show "Cathouse: The Series" between 2005 and 2007. less INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: A prostitue called Kitty makes herself pretty for the next client at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, one of the fews A prostitue called Kitty makes herself pretty for the next client at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, one of the fews ... more Photo: Stephan Gladieu, Getty Images

INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: Two workers getting ready for the next clients at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the US which permits legalized prostitution. Two workers getting ready for the next clients at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the US which permits legalized prostitution. less INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: Two workers getting ready for the next clients at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the Two workers getting ready for the next clients at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the ... more Photo: Stephan Gladieu, Getty Images

INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: The kitchen is the only non-smoking room in the house, where workers are allowed to eat at anytime of the day and food is always available, because of their work schedule at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the US which permits legalized prostitution. The kitchen is the only non-smoking room in the house, where workers are allowed to eat at anytime of the day and food is always available, because of their work schedule at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the US which permits legalized prostitution. less INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: The kitchen is the only non-smoking room in the house, where workers are allowed to eat at anytime of the day and food is always available, because of their work The kitchen is the only non-smoking room in the house, where workers are allowed to eat at anytime of the day and food is always available, because of their work ... more Photo: Stephan Gladieu, Getty Images

INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: Tea time at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the US which permits legalized prostitution. Tea time at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the US which permits legalized prostitution. less INSIDE DENNIS HOF'S MOONLITE BUNNY RANCH: Tea time at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the US which permits legalized Tea time at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel owned by Dennis Hof, in Lyon County, Nevada one of the fews counties in the US which permits legalized ... more Photo: Stephan Gladieu, Getty Images





















LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's most famous legal pimp can re-open his brothel near Las Vegas after county officials ordered it closed, a judge ruled Monday.

Dennis Hof, who starred in the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," and is a Republican candidate for a state legislative seat, sued officials in Nye County after they shuttered his Love Ranch brothel earlier this month.

The bordello near Pahrump, about an hour away from Las Vegas, is one of several that Hof owns.

County officials said Hof had failed to renew his licenses and pay fees for the brothel, where NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious in 2015.

Judge Richard Boulware on Monday noted other brothels in the county that were similarly late paying renewal fees were not punished, the Las Vegas Sun reported .

Boulware also noted votes by two county commissioners to yank Hof's license could have been in retaliation for separate lawsuits he has filed against them.

The judge ruled Hof could reopen his brothel Tuesday.

Hof estimated he lost $100,000 in the three-week closure, which follows a similar dispute earlier this year when his license was temporally suspended over permits for renovations. He maintains the disputes with the county are politically-motivated.

"It's right over might," Hof said. "The county did bad things to me; they took away my business, affecting 40 peoples' families and the judge saw right through it. It's political retribution."

County spokesman Arnold Knightly says officials will look at revamping its licensing process — including the way that brothels are notified about their expired fees.

Hof's regulatory problems come as a coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have pushed to overturn a law allowing brothels to operate. Voters in Lyon County, where Hof has four brothels, will consider the issue in November. A similar effort failed in Nye County.

Hof, who has billed himself as "The Trump of Pahrump," has upended local politics after ousting an incumbent GOP lawmaker in a primary this summer.

Brothels, which are illegal in the counties that contain Las Vegas and Reno, harken back to Nevada's days as a mining territory about 150 years ago. Brothels were illegal but tolerated in some areas until 1971, when the Mustang Ranch near Reno became the first legal brothel. It led to a movement that allowed counties with populations of 700,000 people or fewer to decide whether to legalize prostitution in licensed facilities. Outside of bordellos, prostitution is illegal.

About 20 brothels operate in Nevada, mostly in rural areas. The state doesn't publicize how many are open, and most owners keep a much lower profile than Hof.