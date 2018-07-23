Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host GMA's new third hour

NEW YORK (AP) — Viewers will see two familiar faces when "Good Morning America" launches its third hour.

ABC News on Monday announced Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will co-host "GMA Day." The show is set to premiere at 1 p.m. EDT on Sept. 10.

After a successful career in the National Football League, Strahan left "Live! With Kelly and Michael" in 2016 to join "GMA" fulltime as a co-host.

Haines has been a co-host on "The View" since 2016.

"GMA Day" replaces the food-themed program "The Chew."