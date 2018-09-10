-
FILE - In this July 29, 2013, file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network's longtime leader surfaced. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) less
Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this July 29, 2013, file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves ... more
-
Recent sexual harassment and abuse allegations
Photo: AP
Recent sexual harassment and abuse allegations
-
A New York Times article uncovered multiple incidents of Weinstein's sexually harassment or abuse. Thousands of women embracing the "Me Too" movement to own their histories of sexual harassment and abuse, and those issues swirling at high volume in the culture overall, parents are reaching for teachable moments in the post-Weinstein world. less
Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
A New York Times article uncovered multiple incidents of Weinstein's sexually harassment or abuse. Thousands of women embracing the "Me Too" movement to own their histories of sexual harassment and abuse, and ... more
-
Italian actress Asia Argento, one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, settled a complaint in 2018 filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17. less
Photo: Matt Sayles, AP
Italian actress Asia Argento, one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, settled a complaint in 2018 filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she ... more
-
NBC News fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer on Wednesday for "inappropriate sexual behavior," making him the second morning television show personality to lose his job because of sexual misconduct charges in a week. less
Photo: Richard Drew, AP
NBC News fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer on Wednesday for "inappropriate sexual behavior," making him the second morning television show personality to lose his job because of sexual misconduct ... more
-
Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct toward several women, including masturbating in front of them to their horror and embarrassment, according to a report in The New York Times.
Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct toward several women, including masturbating in front of them to their horror and embarrassment, according to a report in The New York Times.
Photo: Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
-
Spacey says he is “beyond horrified” by allegations that he made sexual advances on Anthony Rapp when he was a teen boy in 1986. Spacey posted on Twitter that he does not remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior. less
Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Spacey says he is “beyond horrified” by allegations that he made sexual advances on Anthony Rapp when he was a teen boy in 1986. Spacey posted on Twitter that he does not remember the encounter but ... more
-
Sen. Al Franken has announced his resignation from the Senate after accusations of sexual harassment. Leeann Tweeden, shown above, accused the Senator of groping her while they were touring with the USO before Franken took office. Subsequent accusations were made for alleged actions while Franken was in office. less
Photo: Creighton Holub, Associated Press
Sen. Al Franken has announced his resignation from the Senate after accusations of sexual harassment. Leeann Tweeden, shown above, accused the Senator of groping her while they were touring with the USO before ... more
-
The Washington Post says eight women have accused television host Charlie Rose of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior. CBS News fired Rose and PBS is to halt production and distribution of his show following the sexual harassment report. less
Photo: Theo Wargo
The Washington Post says eight women have accused television host Charlie Rose of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior. CBS News fired Rose and PBS is to halt production and distribution ... more
-
Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., announced his resignation after an ethics inquiry into his discussion of surrogacy with female staffers
Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., announced his resignation after an ethics inquiry into his discussion of surrogacy with female staffers
Photo: Carolyn Kaster
-
Pixar and Disney Animation chief John Lasseter is accused by several women of unwanted touching and has announced he is taking a six-month leave of absence. He has acknowledged some "missteps" with employees and apologized for any behavior that made workers uncomfortable. less
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Pixar and Disney Animation chief John Lasseter is accused by several women of unwanted touching and has announced he is taking a six-month leave of absence. He has acknowledged some "missteps" with employees ... more
-
Toback, who received an Oscar nomination for writing "Bugsy," has been accused of sexual harassment by more than 30 women. He said: "anyone who says it is a lying c---r or c- or both ... Anyone who says that, I just want to spit in his or her f--g face." less
Photo: Richard Shotwell, Associated Press
Toback, who received an Oscar nomination for writing "Bugsy," has been accused of sexual harassment by more than 30 women. He said: "anyone who says it is a lying c---r or c- or both ... Anyone who says that, I ... more
-
Accused of patting seven women (including Heather Lind, pictured above) below the waist while posing for photos with them in recent years, well after he left office. The 93-year-old Republican has issued repeated apologies through a spokesman "to anyone he has offended," with the spokesman noting that the former president uses a wheelchair and that his arm sinks below people's waists when they take photos with him. less
Photo: STF
Accused of patting seven women (including Heather Lind, pictured above) below the waist while posing for photos with them in recent years, well after he left office. The 93-year-old Republican has issued ... more
-
Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon has been accused of sexual harassment by an assistant for his sports marketing firm, according to a lawsuit filed in California. The civil lawsuit was filed Monday in Orange County Superior Court. According to court documents, Wendy Haskell alleges Moon made "unwanted and unsolicited" sexual advances as part of her role as his assistant working for Sports 1 Marketing. Moon is the co-founder and president of the company.
less
Photo: Ira Strickstein/Houston Chronicle
Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon has been accused of sexual harassment by an assistant for his sports marketing firm, according to a lawsuit filed in California. The civil lawsuit was filed Monday in Orange ... more
-
U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore was accused of sexually assaulting two women decades ago when they were teenagers. About a half-dozen other women also have accused Moore of inappropriate conduct. Moore, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, has called the allegations "unsubstantiated," ''unproven" and "fake." He has rebuffed pressure from national Republican leaders to step aside; the state GOP is standing by him. less
Photo: Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore was accused of sexually assaulting two women decades ago when they were teenagers. About a half-dozen other women also have accused Moore of inappropriate conduct. Moore, a ... more
-
Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor. Raisman tells "60 Minutes" she was 15 when she was first treated by Dr. Larry Nassar, who spent more than two decades working with athletes at USA Gymnastics. He's now is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. less
Photo: Robert Killips
Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor. Raisman tells "60 Minutes" she was 15 when she was first treated by Dr. Larry Nassar, who spent more ... more
-
Film director Brett Ratner has been accused by six women, Including actress Olivia Munn, of harassment or misconduct in a Los Angeles Times report.
Film director Brett Ratner has been accused by six women, Including actress Olivia Munn, of harassment or misconduct in a Los Angeles Times report.
Photo: Willy Sanjuan
-
Halperin apologized for what he terms "inappropriate" behavior after five women claimed he sexually harassed them while he was a top ABC News executive.
Halperin apologized for what he terms "inappropriate" behavior after five women claimed he sexually harassed them while he was a top ABC News executive.
Photo: Richard Shotwell, Associated Press
-
In a report published Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in the Los Angeles Times, Model Keri Claussen Khalighi accused Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17-years-old. Simmons, denied the allegations in a statement. less
Photo: Chris Pizzello, INVL
In a report published Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in the Los Angeles Times, Model Keri Claussen Khalighi accused Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17-years-old. Simmons, denied the allegations in a ... more
-
Jenny McCarthy said on her Sirius XM show Nov. 9, 2017, that Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition in 1995. A Seagal spokesman has denied the McCarthy’s accusations to The Daily Beast.
Jenny McCarthy said on her Sirius XM show Nov. 9, 2017, that Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition in 1995. A Seagal spokesman has denied the McCarthy’s accusations to The Daily Beast.
Photo: Ivan Sekretarev, AP
-
CBS is investigating a sexual harassment allegation against Piven, who currently stars in the CBS series, "Wisdom of the Crowd." Actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar claimed in posts on her Twitter account that the Emmy-winning "Entourage" star groped her on two occasions. less
Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
CBS is investigating a sexual harassment allegation against Piven, who currently stars in the CBS series, "Wisdom of the Crowd." Actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar claimed in posts on her Twitter account ... more
-
Author and humorist Garrison Keillor of "Prairie Home Companion" fame he has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior
Author and humorist Garrison Keillor of "Prairie Home Companion" fame he has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior
Photo: Leila Navidi
-
Former executive Michael Oreskes lost his job as National Public Radio newsroom chief following sexual harassment reports. Oreskes was vice president and senior managing editor at the AP from 2008 to 2015.
Former executive Michael Oreskes lost his job as National Public Radio newsroom chief following sexual harassment reports. Oreskes was vice president and senior managing editor at the AP from 2008 to 2015.
Photo: Chuck Zoeller, AP
-
Chef John Besh stepped down from the restaurant group that bears his name after a newspaper reported that 25 current or former employees of the business said they were victims of sexual harassment.
Chef John Besh stepped down from the restaurant group that bears his name after a newspaper reported that 25 current or former employees of the business said they were victims of sexual harassment.
Photo: Edmund D. Fountain, For The Chronicle
-
Hoffman is apologizing for alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old intern in 1985. Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleges that the 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie “Death of a Salesman” and “talked about sex to me and in front of me.” less
Photo: Jordan Strauss, Associated Press
Hoffman is apologizing for alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old intern in 1985. Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleges that the 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie “Death of a Salesman” and ... more
-
The BBC said Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, it is pulling a new Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule because of a sexual assault allegation against actor Westwick. Westwick has strenuously denied the allegation. less
Photo: Dan Steinberg, Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP
The BBC said Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, it is pulling a new Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule because of a sexual assault allegation against actor Westwick. Westwick has strenuously denied the ... more
-
The former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" has been accused of indecently assaulting two female members of a musical in Massachusetts.
The former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" has been accused of indecently assaulting two female members of a musical in Massachusetts.
Photo: AP
-
Trace Lysette, an actress on "Transparent," says the shows star Tambor pressed his body against hers in a sexually aggressive manner during filming and made inappropriate and unwanted sexual statements. Tambor denies the allegations saying he has never been a predator - ever. less
Photo: Willy Sanjuan
Trace Lysette, an actress on "Transparent," says the shows star Tambor pressed his body against hers in a sexually aggressive manner during filming and made inappropriate and unwanted sexual statements. ... more
-
Knepper was accused by one woman of sexual assault. He denies the allegations.
Knepper was accused by one woman of sexual assault. He denies the allegations.
Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
-
Takei has denied he groped a struggling model in 1981.
Takei has denied he groped a struggling model in 1981.
Photo: Phil Mccarten, AP
-
Rolling Stone co-founder and publisher Jann Wenner was accused by one man of sexual harassment. He says he did not intend to make the accuser uncomfortable.
Rolling Stone co-founder and publisher Jann Wenner was accused by one man of sexual harassment. He says he did not intend to make the accuser uncomfortable.
Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
-
New Republic publisher Hamilton Fish faces multiple sexual harassment allegations. He has resigned from the magazine. less
Correction: An earlier version of this slideshow contained an incorrect photo. SFGATE regrets the error.
Photo: Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
New Republic publisher Hamilton Fish faces multiple sexual harassment allegations. He has resigned from the magazine. ... more
Correction: An earlier version of this slideshow contained an incorrect photo. SFGATE regrets
-
New Republic editor Leon Wieseltier is accused of sexually harassing numerous women. Removed from the masthead of The Atlantic magazine. He has apologized for his behavior.
Photo: Dan Balilty, AP
New Republic editor Leon Wieseltier is accused of sexually harassing numerous women. Removed from the masthead of The Atlantic magazine. He has apologized for his behavior.
-
New York Times White House reporter Glenn Thrush is accused of making drunken, unwanted advances on women. He disputes some of the accusations but has said he had had a drinking problem and apologized for "any situation where I behaved inappropriately." less
Photo: Kirk Irwin
New York Times White House reporter Glenn Thrush is accused of making drunken, unwanted advances on women. He disputes some of the accusations but has said he had had a drinking problem and apologized for "any ... more
-
Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover stepped down as speaker this month after news surfaced that the Republican had settled a sexual harassment claim from a GOP caucus staffer. Hoover denied the harassment allegation but said he sent consensual yet inappropriate text messages. He remains in the Legislature.
less
Photo: Timothy D. Easley, AP
Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover stepped down as speaker this month after news surfaced that the Republican had settled a sexual harassment claim from a GOP caucus staffer. Hoover denied the harassment ... more
-
Florida Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Bittel (center), is accused of sexually inappropriate comments and behavior toward a number of women, Bittel resigned. Meanwhile, Democratic state Sen. Jeff Clemens resigned after a report that he had an extramarital affair with a lobbyist, and Republican state Sen. Jack Latvala is being investigated by the Senate over allegations of harassment and groping. Latvala has denied the allegations.
less
Photo: Patrick Farrell, AP
Florida Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Bittel (center), is accused of sexually inappropriate comments and behavior toward a number of women, Bittel resigned. Meanwhile, Democratic state Sen. Jeff Clemens ... more
-
Director-producer Gary Goddard — Accused by one man of sexually molesting him when the man was 12. He denies the allegation.
Director-producer Gary Goddard — Accused by one man of sexually molesting him when the man was 12. He denies the allegation.
Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan Via Getty Image
-
"Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner has been accused by one woman of sexual harassment. He denies the allegation.
Photo: Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
"Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner has been accused by one woman of sexual harassment. He denies the allegation.
-
Actor Tom Sizemore is accused of groping an 11-year-old actress in 2003. Utah prosecutors declined to file charges, citing witness and evidence problems. He denies the allegation.
Actor Tom Sizemore is accused of groping an 11-year-old actress in 2003. Utah prosecutors declined to file charges, citing witness and evidence problems. He denies the allegation.
Photo: John Carucci, AP
-
Mario Batali
Batali has taken leave from his restaurants and co-hosting duties on ABC's "The Chew" after the website Eater reported Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 that four women, all unnamed, have accused Batali of sexual harassment. In the wake of the allegations, the Food Network announced it is putting plans to relaunch his seminal show, "Molto Mario," next year on hold. less
Photo: Andy Kropa, Associated Press
Mario Batali
Batali has taken leave from his restaurants and co-hosting duties on ABC's "The Chew" after the website Eater reported Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 that four women, all unnamed, have accused Batali of ... more
-
Actor Morgan Freeman was accused by eight woman of sexual harassment.
Photo: Richard Shotwell, Associated Press
Actor Morgan Freeman was accused by eight woman of sexual harassment.
Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this July 29, 2013, file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network's longtime leader surfaced. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) less
Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this July 29, 2013, file photo, Les Moonves arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves ... more
NEW YORK (AP) — The #MeToo movement fighting sexual misconduct had already claimed one of Hollywood's top movie moguls in Harvey Weinstein. Now it has done the same for Leslie Moonves, one of the television industry's most powerful executives.
The CBS Corp. announced its chairman's exit late Sunday, hours after The New Yorker magazine posted a story with a second round of ugly accusations against Moonves. A total of 12 women have alleged mistreatment, including forced oral sex, groping and retaliation if they resisted him. Moonves denied the charges in a pair of statements, although he said he had consensual relations with three of the women.
CBS said $20 million will be donated to one or more organizations that support #MeToo and workplace equality for women. That sum will be deducted from any severance due Moonves, a figure that won't be determined until an outside investigation led by a pair of law firms is finished.
The network's chief operating officer, Joseph Ianniello, will take over Moonves' duties as president and CEO until its board of directors can find a permanent replacement, CBS said.
With about an hour before Monday's opening bell, shares of CBS rose more than 3 percent, but they are down sharply for the year. Shares tumbled 6 percent in late July, the worst one-day sell off in nearly seven years, after details of the accusations surfaced.
It has been nearly a year since Pulitzer Prize-winning articles by The New York Times and the New Yorker exposed a pattern of misconduct by Weinstein, who now faces sex crime charges in New York. Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey are among other figures that lost jobs after men and women came forward with their own stories, often on social media with the hashtag MeToo, about sexually inappropriate behavior by powerful men.
Moonves ruled first the programming, then the full network and other corporate entities such as Showtime for two decades. CBS has consistently been the most-watched network on television, even as changes transformed the industry, first with cable networks investing in shows and then streaming services like Netflix. He's been paid handsomely for his success, earning just under $70 million in both 2017 and 2016.
Those paychecks made Moonves the second-highest paid executive in the S&P 500 among those holding the top job at their company for at least two consecutive years, according to an analysis by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
Yet accusations emerged against the affable, raspy-voiced former actor last month, when six women accused him of misconduct similar to what came out Sunday. CBS announced an internal probe yet Moonves, who was also involved in a separate power struggle that threatened his future control of the company, remained in charge. In recent days, however, reports leaked that the CBS board and Moonves, 68, were discussing an exit plan. Reports that it could include a multi-million dollar payout provoked some online anger.
The latest allegations were not addressed in CBS' announcement of Moonves' exit.
One of the accusers who came forth in the New Yorker's article on Sunday, Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, also filed a complaint with the Los Angeles police last year, but no charges were filed because the statute of limitations had expired. She said Moonves, while an executive at the Lorimar production studio in the late 1980s, pushed her head into his lap and forced her to perform oral sex.
At another time, she said an angry Moonves pushed her hard against a wall. When she resisted later advances, she began to be frozen out at the company, she said.
"He absolutely ruined my career," she told The New Yorker.
Another woman, Jessica Pallingston, said Moonves forced her to perform oral sex on her first day working as his assistant at Warner Bros. productions. Other women told the magazine of unwanted touching or advances.
In a statement to the magazine, Moonves said the "appalling accusations" are untrue, but he acknowledged consensual relations with three of the women before he started working at CBS. Moonves was married at the time; he divorced his first wife and married CBS on-air personality Julie Chen in 2004.
"I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women," he said. "In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations. I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation and my career. Anyone who knows me knows that the person described in this article is not me."
In a second statement after his departure, Moonves said he was "deeply saddened" to be leaving the company and its employees. "Together, we built CBS into a destination where the best in the business come to work and succeed," he said.
With Moonves' exit, CBS viewers will wonder what the future holds for Chen, who is a panelist on the daytime show "The Talk" and host of the summer series "Big Brother." She stood in support of her husband when the first allegations hit last month.
Organizations that have supported women coming forward with stories of abuse, including Time's Up and Press Forward, said Sunday that CBS should be transparent about the findings of its internal investigation despite Moonves' ouster.
It's difficult to imagine CBS without Moonves. The network was struggling when he took over as entertainment chief in 1995, hot from a job at the Warner Brothers studio, which developed hits such as "ER" and "Friends."
He quickly turned things around and churned out programming appealing to the older, more tradition-bound CBS audience — broad appeal sitcoms such as "Everybody Loves Raymond," ''Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory" and procedural dramas such as "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "NCIS." ''Survivor" was an early reality show hit, and continues to this day.
Many CBS viewers knew Moonves from the relentless ribbing he took from former late-night host David Letterman. Moonves said there were legitimate hard feelings between the two in his early years, but the relationship warmed before Letterman's retirement.
Moonves was an advocate for the traditional broadcast network model when others worried it was becoming obsolete, but he also launched streaming services for CBS entertainment and news. He took over the broader CBS Corp. in 2006 but kept his hand in entertainment duties, down to casting decisions for new shows.
His status as an industry king was never more evident than each year in May when CBS introduced the next year's schedule before an audience of advertisers and media executives crammed into Carnegie Hall. He starred in each year's presentation, often in elaborate filmed skits.
Yet this spring there were already signs the end was near. Locked in a battle for corporate control with Shari Redstone of National Amusements, Moonves received a standing ovation from an audience that sensed it could be his last year. He even skipped an event he created and relished, an annual breakfast meeting with reporters dubbed "Lox with Les."
CBS' board also announced Sunday that Redstone's National Amusements will not propose a merger between CBS and Viacom, which Redstone had been urging, for two years. Six new CBS board members were also appointed.