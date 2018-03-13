Church of Scientology launches TV channel
Lynn Elber, Ap Television Writer
Updated 1:07 pm, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
This Aug. 25, 2016, photo shows the Scientology Cross perched atop the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles. Scientology is about to get its own television channel starting Monday, March 11, 2018. A Twitter handle, website and app for Scientology TV appeared Sunday posting updates to hype the network's availability on DIRECTV, AppleTV, Roku, fireTV, Chromecast, iTunes and Google Play. less
Photo: Richard Vogel, AP
This Aug. 25, 2016, photo shows the Scientology Cross perched atop the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles. Scientology is about to get its own television channel starting Monday, March 11, 2018. A Twitter ... more
Scientology has attracted a number of famous faces beyond just Tom Cruise and John Travolta. It even has special "Celebrity Centres," which cater to the stars.
Photo: San Antonio Express-News
Leah Remini
This actress has reportedly ended her 30, or so, years in the church over issues with leadership.
Photo: Kim D. Johnson, AP
Beck
Scientology is “Where it’s at” for Beck, although the lifelong member of the church didn’t speak publicly about it until a few years ago. less
Some have speculated that his album artwork contains church symbols and his liner notes offer shoutouts to family and friends in the church.
His wife Marisa Ribisi (Cynthia in Dazed and Confused) also practices Scientology.
Photo: Michael Peake, AP
Elisabeth Moss
Peggy on Mad Men was born into the religion and still identifies as a Scientologist. less
She’s recently married to SNL’s Fred Armisen, but there have been no reports of him taking courses through the church.
Photo: Chris Pizzello, AP
Danny Masterson
He played the suspicious and stoned Steven Hyde in That ‘70s Show, but in real life, Masterson’s a devout Scientologist. less
"I have always been in Scientology my entire life. Each service in Scientology is something I have added to my toolbox of data for living."
Photo: Nicolas Kayhat, KRT
Nancy Cartwright, voice of Bart Simpson
She used Bart’s voice in automated calls inviting people to an L.A. event, identifying herself as “auditing on OT XII,” a level of spiritual clarity within the church. less
Cartwright donated $10 million to the Church of Scientology in 2007.
Jenna Elfman
The Dharma and Greg star prefers Dianetics to dharma; in 2003, she established a mission of the church in her hometown of San Francisco.
less
Hubby Bodhi Elfman is also active in the Scientology community.
Photo: Robert Kirkham, AP
Sonny Bono
When campaigning for Congress, the late “I Got You Babe” singer identified as Catholic. He kept the religion quiet for most of his life.
less
Actress Mimi Rodgers is thought to have brought both Bono and Scientologist all-star Tom Cruise into the church.
Photo: JOE MARQUETTE, AP
Ethan Suplee
Suplee recovered from drug addition through the Scientologist detox program called Purification Rundown. less
“The movies that I did while using drugs compared to the movies I did after (and am doing now) are completely different. Before, I had to work to make money to keep myself going. Now, I work because I enjoy the aesthetic,” he said.
Photo: Justin Lubin, © NBC Universal, Inc.
Jerry Seinfeld
Seinfeld has dabbled in Scientology and defended the religion against negative portrayals in the media. less
“I took a couple courses a number of years ago that I thought were fabulous. I learned a lot and I had a good experience with it. I think the stuff I learned there really did help me a lot,” he said.
Photo: Bryan Bedder, Getty Images
Isaac Hayes
After nearly 10 years as the character Chef on South Park, the late Hayes left the satirical adult cartoon, saying its creators crossed the line with religion jokes. They’ve dedicated a whole episode to Scientology, joking the organization and its famous figures Tom Cruise and John Travolta.
less
The soul singer best known for the Shaft theme song also performed at charity concerts for the church.
Photo: MARK LENNIHAN, AP
Rob Thomas (not anymore)
Not a Scientologist and not Tom Cruise’s lover, the “Supernatural” rocker left the church after taking courses for about six years.
Photo: Mel Evans, AP
Juliette Lewis
She’s acted in movies as serious as Scorcese’s Cape Fear and as silly as Old School and sees her greatest achievement as riding herself of mental trauma through Scientology. less
“Having achieved the state of Clear is the single most important thing that I've done for myself. It has allowed me to experience life in a way I only imagined."
She starred in The Other Sister with Giovanni Ribisi, who’s also a Scientologist.
Photo: Alexandra Wyman, Getty Images For The Retreat
Jason Dohring
The Veronica Mars star grew up a Scientologist and attended schools that incorporated founder L. Ron Hubbard’s teachings into the curricula. less
He says the church’s teachings on how to clear your head, communicate effectively and perform self-evaluations have made him a better actor
Photo: Rex C. Curry, For The Chronicle
Kirstie Alley
Scientologist Kirstie Alley called BS on Meredith Vieira, who asked if her new weight-loss business would benefit the church. less
In a statement, the actress—who’s been public about her ups and down with weight—said “After the 'Today' show brought fringe bigotry and intolerance into the forefront of the national media, I feel compelled to clarify. Organic Liaison LLC is not affiliated with the Church of Scientology or the World Institute of Scientology."
Photo: Matt Sayles, AP
Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley
Elvis was influenced by many religions, but his wife and daughter seemed to have found the one for them: Scientology. less
Priscilla sent Lisa Marie to a California high school affiliated with the church, and both give to church-sponsored charities.
Photo: RENE MACURA, AP
Doug E. Fresh
Few hip-hop artists are Scientologists, but that didn’t stop Beat Street stud Doug E. Fresh. less
In an article in Essence magazine, he said “Scientology is not a White religion. It is not just for White people… The Black community has to check it out and see what's there. I'm not saying it's for everyone, but you have to take a look. You may be amazed at what you get."
Photo: Michael Tullberg, Getty Images
Laura Prepon
Formerly redheaded Donna on That ‘70s Show, Prepon’s not too vocal about her religion, saying “When I hear something negative, I don't get defensive. I know what's true for me and what works for me.”
less
She was introduced to the faith by her ex-boyfriend Chris Masterson and his brother Danny.
Photo: Robert Mora, Getty Images
Chaka Khan
The Grammy-winning singer says she belongs to “the religion of the Church of Chaka Khan,” but also takes courses in Scientology for self-help.
Photo: Gregory Smith, AP
Jennifer Aspen
Aspen currently appears on Glee as Kendra, the sister-in-law the glee club director Will Schuester. less
Perhaps Scientology helped her score such a role: “Before Scientology I succeeded a lot, but I also bombed out a lot. When I found Scientology I was not working much and I was personally very unhappy in life. I did not have the knowledge or the tech to get out of that condition or even that I was in a condition to get out of. Now I have the knowledge to create for myself the life I want.”
Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images
Giovanni Ribisi
Perhaps best known (to me) as Phoebe’s brother Frank on Friends. Scientology has helped him overcome from drug addition and find happiness. Or something. He talks about it here.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
They were the celeb Scientologist “first family.” Holmes left the church after their divorce in 2012.
Photo: Rene Macura, AP
John Travolta and Kelly Preston
Travolta has practiced Scientology since 1975 and attributes it to his breakout success in Welcome Back Kotter. less
His wife Kelly Preston also is a member of the church, and the two often publicly support its charity efforts.
Despite their son’s tragic death, reps say they haven’t become “disenchanted with the faith.”
Photo: Chris Greenberg, Getty Images
L. Ron Hubbard
Hubbard, a scifi author, founded the Church of Scientology based on Dianetics, a system of self-help through counseling called auditing. less
He began recruiting celebrities in the church’s early years, and the church now boasts testimonials from some of Hollywood’s hottest (most prominently: Tom Cruise and John Travolta).
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Church of Scientology launched its own TV channel with a vow that it will be candid about every aspect of the church and its operations but isn't seeking to preach or convert.
"There's a lot of talk about us. And we get it," church leader David Miscavige said in introducing the first night of programming Monday. "People are curious. Well, we want to answer your questions. Because, frankly, whatever you have heard, if you haven't heard it from us, I can assure you we're not what you expect."
Founded in 1954 by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard, the church teaches that technology can expand the mind and help solve problems. It has about 10 million members worldwide.
Scientology is an "expanding and dynamic religion and we're going to be showing you all of it," he said, from the "spiritual headquarters" in which he was standing — a Florida-based, corporate-looking building— its churches around the world and a behind- the-scenes look at its management.
The channel also will explore the life and philosophy of Hubbard, whom Miscavige called "a true-to-life genius."
With all that the channel intends to present, he said, "let's be clear: We're not here to preach to you, to convince you or to convert you. No. We simply want to show you."
The first hour offered a slickly produced taste of the series to follow from an in-house studio, including "Meet a Scientologist," ''Destination Scientology" and the three-part "L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice." The channel is available on DIRECTV, AppleTV, Roku, fireTV, Chromecast, iTunes and Google Play.
Miscavige didn't directly address critics, but Scientology doesn't lack for them. Several high-profile projects have investigated the church's alleged abuses of former members, including actress Leah Remini's A&E docuseries "Scientology and the Aftermath" and Alex Gibney's Emmy-winning documentary, "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief."
Instead, the channel's debut offered interviews with church members who touted Scientology's rewards, showed off its impressive facilities in cities including Melbourne, London, Tokyo and throughout the United States and its work with other churches and community groups.
Viewers were introduced to ethnically diverse members including blue-collar workers, professionals and business owners. Miscavige noted that the church's followers include "some of the most well-known artists and celebrities in the world."
He didn't name them, but Tom Cruise and Kirstie Alley are among long-time Scientologists.
In one segment, members boasted of the church's technological achievements, including development of the "E-meter" that reads "mental energy" and is used by an auditor to diagnose and improve people's lives. An auditor, as explained in an on-screen caption, is "one who listens."
___
Lynn Elber can be reached at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber.