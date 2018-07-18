San Francisco bans tour buses from 'Full House' residence









Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Aries Layton, seated left, and her aunt Kelsy Layton pose as Debra Layton, Aries' grandmother and Kelsy's mother, foreground, takes photos outside a Victorian home made famous by the television show "Full House" in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Tour buses will no longer be swinging by the San Francisco house made famous in the popular 1990s sitcom "Full House." The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted Tuesday to ban commercial vehicles from Broderick Street after neighbors complained. less Aries Layton, seated left, and her aunt Kelsy Layton pose as Debra Layton, Aries' grandmother and Kelsy's mother, foreground, takes photos outside a Victorian home made famous by the television show "Full ... more Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 2 of 3 Pedestrians walk outside a Victorian home made famous in the popular television 1990s sitcom "Full House" in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The exterior of the Broderick Street house was used as the family's residence in the original show and in a Netflix reboot in 2016. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted Tuesday to ban commercial vehicles from Broderick Street after neighbors complained. less Pedestrians walk outside a Victorian home made famous in the popular television 1990s sitcom "Full House" in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The exterior of the Broderick Street house was used as the ... more Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 3 of 3 Two women look at signs posted outside a Victorian home made famous by the popular television 1990s sitcom "Full House" in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The exterior of the Broderick Street house was used as the family's residence in the original show and in a Netflix reboot in 2016. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted Tuesday to ban commercial vehicles from Broderick Street after neighbors complained. less Two women look at signs posted outside a Victorian home made famous by the popular television 1990s sitcom "Full House" in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The exterior of the Broderick Street house was ... more Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP San Francisco bans tour buses from 'Full House' residence 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tour buses will no longer be swinging by a San Francisco house made famous in the popular 1990s sitcom "Full House."

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted Tuesday to ban commercial vehicles from Broderick Street after neighbors complained. Vehicles that seat nine or more people will no longer be allowed on the block.

Spokesman Paul Rose says neighbors complained about double parking and congestion outside the Victorian home, causing traffic hazards.

The exterior of the Broderick Street house was used as the family's residence in the original show and in a Netflix reboot in 2016.

The producer who created the show bought the home for more than $4 million in 2016.