Some old favorites - very old - reappear on television

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of last week's most popular television programs are much older than most of the people watching them.

The Nielsen company said that ABC's showing of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" was the most-watched of a handful of holiday specials that aired in prime-time last week, reaching 5.3 million viewers. The show is a tradition in many households that was first on television in December 1965.

Two other old favorites, "Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer" and "Frosty the Snowman," were both seen by more than 4 million people on CBS Saturday night. "Rudolph" dates to 1964, while "Frosty" made his debut in 1969.

Another venerable cartoon, Fox's "The Simpsons," impressively hit Nielsen's top 20 last week.