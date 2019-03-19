Unusual 'Bachelor' finale pays off for ABC

Cast members Cassie Randolph, left, and Colton Underwood from the reality series, "The Bachelor," appear during an interview in New York on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Cast members Cassie Randolph, left, and Colton Underwood from the reality series, "The Bachelor," appear during an interview in New York on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Photo: Gary Gerard Hamilton, AP Photo: Gary Gerard Hamilton, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Unusual 'Bachelor' finale pays off for ABC 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — An unusual ending to ABC's long-running attempted love matches on "The Bachelor" paid off for the network.

Both parts of the finale to the 23rd edition of the series hit the Nielsen company's top 10 last week, as bachelor Colton Underwood — who started his reign as a virgin — revealed he was dating contestant Cassie Randolph.

That wasn't initially the plan, since Underwood jumped a fence to abandon the two women who had been finalists to chase Randolph, who had left the show.

The show's performance led ABC to its fourth weekly win in a row among younger viewers.