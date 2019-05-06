Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana
^LIGA AMERICANA=
†^ P AB C H Pct.
†Dozier KC 31 108 17 37 .343
†Mancini Bal 31 122 24 41 .336
†Brantley Hou 33 131 20 44 .336
†TAnderson ChW 29 117 21 39 .333
†Andrus Tex 31 126 19 42 .333
†Reddick Hou 29 105 14 35 .333
†Martínez Bos 33 127 18 42 .331
†Choo Tex 31 119 23 39 .328
†Goodwin LAA 31 96 21 31 .323
†LeMahieu NYY 29 108 18 34 .315
^Jonrones=
Gallo, Texas, 11; Bruce, Seattle, 11; Rosario, Minnesota, 11; GSánchez, Nueva York, 11; Springer, Houston, 10; KDavis, Oakland, 10; Encarnación, Seattle, 10; 6 empatados en 9.
^Carreras Producidas=
Abreu, Chicago, 33; DoSantana, Seattle, 30; Mondesí, Kansas City, 30; Springer, Houston, 27; AGordon, Kansas City, 27; Voit, Nueva York, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; KDavis, Oakland, 26; Rosario, Minnesota, 25; Brantley, Houston, 24.
^Pitcheo=
Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-0; German, New York, 6-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 5-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-1; Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Walden, Boston, 4-0; MPérez, Minnesota, 4-0; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cashner, Baltimore, 4-1; Bauer, Cleveland, 4-1.