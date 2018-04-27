Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

04-09-10-13-16

(four, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen)

Cash 5 Night

08-11-14-22-33

(eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Pick 3 Day

7-6-3

(seven, six, three)

Pick 3 Night

0-4-4

(zero, four, four)

Pick 4 Day

9-4-0-3

(nine, four, zero, three)

Pick 4 Night

4-7-8-5

(four, seven, eight, five)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

1-8-8

(one, eight, eight)

Keno

04-07-10-14-18-20-23-26-30-33-35-44-47-52-54-67-71-72-73-77

(four, seven, ten, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-seven)

Match 4

03-04-09-17

(three, four, nine, seventeen)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

09-10-19-21-24-25

(nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Daily 3

1-4-4

(one, four, four)

Daily 4

9-9-5-1

(nine, nine, five, one)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

KD-KS-4C-10C-9S

(KD, KS, 4C, 10C, 9S)

SuperCash

12-17-19-33-36-39, Doubler: N

(twelve, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

03-05-07-25-29

(three, five, seven, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily Pick 3

1-7-6

(one, seven, six)

Daily Pick 4

8-0-6-4

(eight, zero, six, four)