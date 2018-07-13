Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:
07-13-16-31-36
(seven, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-six)
4-0-9
(four, zero, nine)
02-05-11-15-FREE-17-22-25-32
(two, five, eleven, fifteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
8-1-2-6
(eight, one, two, six)
7-1-8-8
(seven, one, eight, eight)
8-0-6-6
(eight, zero, six, six)
02-05-07-12-19
(two, five, seven, twelve, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
02-13-16-30-36-39
(two, thirteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $890,000
8-0, Wild:
(eight, zero; Wild: zero)
1-7, Wild: 8
(one, seven; Wild: eight)
4-0-2, Wild:
(four, zero, two; Wild: zero)
8-0-8, Wild: 8
(eight, zero, eight; Wild: eight)
8-2-8-9, Wild:
(eight, two, eight, nine; Wild: zero)
0-5-7-4, Wild: 8
(zero, five, seven, four; Wild: eight)
5-3-5-3-8, Wild:
(five, three, five, three, eight; Wild: zero)
2-7-9-2-9, Wild: 8
(two, seven, nine, two, nine; Wild: eight)
03-09-16-17-26
(three, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
8-4-4-3
(eight, four, four, three)
1-7-4-3
(one, seven, four, three)
02-06-07-13-35, Extra: 34
(two, six, seven, thirteen, thirty-five; Extra: thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
10-11-12-36-38, Power-Up: 5
(ten, eleven, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Power, Up: five)
7-7-3
(seven, seven, three)
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
6-3-9-6
(six, three, nine, six)
6-1-6-9
(six, one, six, nine)
7-1-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(seven, one, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
1-7-4, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, seven, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)
2-7-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, seven, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
1-3-2-4, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, three, two, four; Lucky Sum: ten)
5-3-8-9, Lucky Sum: 25
(five, three, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
9-1-6-8, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, one, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
04-06-08-09-10-11-14-15-18-19-22-24
(four, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-05-07-08-10-14-16-17-18-19-20-24
(two, five, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
01-02-04-05-07-09-10-12-13-19-20-23
(one, two, four, five, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
1-1-7-4, Sum It Up: 13
(one, one, seven, four; Sum It Up: thirteen)
2-2-7-4, Sum It Up: 15
(two, two, seven, four; Sum It Up: fifteen)
6-5-9-2, Sum It Up: 22
(six, five, nine, two; Sum It Up: twenty-two)
0-4-5, Sum It Up: 9
(zero, four, five; Sum It Up: nine)
2-5-5, Sum It Up: 12
(two, five, five; Sum It Up: twelve)
8-0-8, Sum It Up: 16
(eight, zero, eight; Sum It Up: sixteen)
04-18-19-30-31
(four, eighteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-one)
1-3-7
(one, three, seven)
6-3-7
(six, three, seven)
1-8-0-4
(one, eight, zero, four)
3-2-4-0
(three, two, four, zero)
2-0-6
(two, zero, six)
03-04-06-08-11-16-17-29-33-36-47-50-55-59-61-68-71-72-79-80
(three, four, six, eight, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-nine, eighty)
02-04-15-20
(two, four, fifteen, twenty)
01-03-04-15-19-23
(one, three, four, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
4-6-7
(four, six, seven)
2-8-3-7
(two, eight, three, seven)
6C-4D-8D-9H-3S
(6C, 4D, 8D, 9H, 3S)
07-13-15-26-30-39, Doubler: N
(seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
07-16-22-27-29
(seven, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $42,000
5-1-5
(five, one, five)
8-3-2-5
(eight, three, two, five)