Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

02-06-36-37-42

(two, six, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Match 6 Lotto

10-14-21-28-31-38

(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Pick 2 Day

4-1, Wild: 1

(four, one; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

6-0, Wild: 3

(six, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

2-1-5, Wild: 1

(two, one, five; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

2-7-5, Wild: 3

(two, seven, five; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

1-6-5-1, Wild: 1

(one, six, five, one; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

9-1-4-6, Wild: 3

(nine, one, four, six; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

1-7-5-4-6, Wild: 1

(one, seven, five, four, six; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

6-2-8-8-4, Wild: 3

(six, two, eight, eight, four; Wild: three)

Treasure Hunt

03-09-16-19-27

(three, nine, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

1-1-0-3

(one, one, zero, three)

Numbers Midday

7-2-3-6

(seven, two, three, six)

Wild Money

02-03-04-16-28, Extra: 30

(two, three, four, sixteen, twenty-eight; Extra: thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $91,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

18-20-32-33-36, Power-Up: 4

(eighteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six; Power, Up: four)

Pick 3 Evening

0-3-2

(zero, three, two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-0

(eight, two, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

4-3-4-4

(four, three, four, four)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-0-0

(four, five, zero, zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

8-0-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 3 Midday

2-2-1, Lucky Sum: 5

(two, two, one; Lucky Sum: five)

Cash 3 Morning

6-0-3, Lucky Sum: 9

(six, zero, three; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 4 Evening

5-1-8-5, Lucky Sum: 19

(five, one, eight, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 4 Midday

8-3-1-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, three, one, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Morning

0-8-1-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(zero, eight, one, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

04-07-12-13-14-15-16-17-20-21-23-24

(four, seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-07-08-09-10-11-13-15-18-21-23

(one, two, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

02-05-06-07-08-10-15-17-19-20-21-24

(two, five, six, seven, eight, ten, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

6-6-5-7, Sum It Up: 24

(six, six, five, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-four)

Daily 4 Evening

8-9-1-8, Sum It Up: 26

(eight, nine, one, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-six)

Daily 4 Morning

9-0-8-8, Sum It Up: 25

(nine, zero, eight, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

Pick 3 Day

9-3-6, Sum It Up: 18

(nine, three, six; Sum It Up: eighteen)

Pick 3 Evening

0-4-1, Sum It Up: 5

(zero, four, one; Sum It Up: five)

Pick 3 Morning

6-0-2, Sum It Up: 8

(six, zero, two; Sum It Up: eight)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

04-07-19-31-33

(four, seven, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Cash 5 Night

12-15-21-23-25

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Pick 3 Day

6-7-3

(six, seven, three)

Pick 3 Night

2-8-5

(two, eight, five)

Pick 4 Day

2-6-1-6

(two, six, one, six)

Pick 4 Night

1-1-8-8

(one, one, eight, eight)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

0-5-5

(zero, five, five)

Keno

02-05-09-14-19-24-37-40-43-46-49-52-56-60-64-68-71-77-79-80

(two, five, nine, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-nine, eighty)

Match 4

06-07-20-21

(six, seven, twenty, twenty-one)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-02-05-14-18-22

(one, two, five, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Daily 3

7-0-1

(seven, zero, one)

Daily 4

3-4-4-2

(three, four, four, two)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

KC-AD-9C-10C-4D

(KC, AD, 9C, 10C, 4D)

SuperCash

01-03-13-29-34-35, Doubler: N

(one, three, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

04-11-13-24-31

(four, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $153,000

Daily Pick 3

1-0-3

(one, zero, three)

Daily Pick 4

0-2-7-5

(zero, two, seven, five)