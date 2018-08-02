Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Cash

11-12-17-18-31

(eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $157,000

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

0-4-3, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, four, three; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 3 Midday

9-7-6, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Cash 3 Morning

3-0-5, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, zero, five; Lucky Sum: eight)

Cash 4 Evening

5-5-3-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, five, three, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Midday

2-2-4-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, two, four, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

Cash 4 Morning

0-3-0-4, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, three, zero, four; Lucky Sum: seven)

Tennessee Cash

06-07-09-16-21, Bonus: 4

(six, seven, nine, sixteen, twenty-one; Bonus: four)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

04-08-09-10-12-14-15-16-19-21-23-24

(four, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

04-05-08-10-11-14-15-16-17-18-19-22

(four, five, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

01-04-05-06-09-10-11-12-20-21-22-23

(one, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

03-04-05-06-07-08-10-11-18-19-23-24

(three, four, five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 5

16-25-27-30-31

(sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one)

Daily 4 Day

8-8-7-9, Sum It Up: 32

(eight, eight, seven, nine; Sum It Up: thirty-two)

Daily 4 Evening

6-6-9-5, Sum It Up: 26

(six, six, nine, five; Sum It Up: twenty-six)

Daily 4 Morning

3-5-6-9, Sum It Up: 23

(three, five, six, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

Daily 4 Night

7-6-6-6, Sum It Up: 25

(seven, six, six, six; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

Lotto

07-12-15-35-42-49

(seven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $13.75 million

Pick 3 Day

4-9-7, Sum It Up: 20

(four, nine, seven; Sum It Up: twenty)

Pick 3 Evening

2-0-8, Sum It Up: 10

(two, zero, eight; Sum It Up: ten)

Pick 3 Morning

9-5-9, Sum It Up: 23

(nine, five, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

Pick 3 Night

5-6-1, Sum It Up: 12

(five, six, one; Sum It Up: twelve)

VIRGINIA

Bank a Million

08-09-10-13-25-37, Bonus: 26

(eight, nine, ten, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven; Bonus: twenty-six)

Cash 5 Day

06-17-18-25-32

(six, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Cash 5 Night

01-14-15-23-24

(one, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Pick 3 Day

7-4-3

(seven, four, three)

Pick 3 Night

1-5-1

(one, five, one)

Pick 4 Day

3-8-1-1

(three, eight, one, one)

Pick 4 Night

0-7-2-7

(zero, seven, two, seven)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

5-5-3

(five, five, three)

Hit 5

13-14-20-33-35

(thirteen, fourteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $290,000

Keno

03-04-05-22-24-25-34-35-40-41-44-52-53-55-58-66-68-73-77-78

(three, four, five, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

Lotto

04-14-17-23-24-30

(four, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Match 4

03-12-20-21

(three, twelve, twenty, twenty-one)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

9-6-9

(nine, six, nine)

Daily 4

9-4-6-1

(nine, four, six, one)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

8C-3D-5D-7H-9S

(8C, 3D, 5D, 7H, 9S)

Megabucks

11-26-35-38-42-43

(eleven, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

SuperCash

07-12-19-25-31-38, Doubler: N

(seven, twelve, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

01-11-16-23-31

(one, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

Daily Pick 3

0-3-3

(zero, three, three)

Daily Pick 4

4-4-6-7

(four, four, six, seven)