Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

7-5-7-7

(seven, five, seven, seven)

Numbers Midday

5-4-0-5

(five, four, zero, five)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

02-13-21-24-30, Power-Up: 3

(two, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

2-3-7

(two, three, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-5

(zero, seven, five)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-7-8

(three, two, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-8-0

(zero, three, eight, zero)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

7-8-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(seven, eight, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Cash 3 Midday

3-1-3, Lucky Sum: 7

(three, one, three; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 3 Morning

3-4-2, Lucky Sum: 9

(three, four, two; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 4 Evening

8-6-9-2, Lucky Sum: 25

(eight, six, nine, two; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 4 Midday

1-7-3-1, Lucky Sum: 12

(one, seven, three, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Morning

9-8-3-0, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, eight, three, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Tennessee Cash

19-23-25-32-34, Bonus: 5

(nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four; Bonus: five)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-06-08-10-11-12-15-17-18-20-21-24

(one, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-07-08-09-10-13-15-16-17-21-24

(one, three, seven, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-04-06-08-10-11-15-17-19-21

(one, two, three, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Daily 4 Day

5-3-2-1, Sum It Up: 11

(five, three, two, one; Sum It Up: eleven)

Daily 4 Evening

9-1-8-9, Sum It Up: 27

(nine, one, eight, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-seven)

Daily 4 Morning

6-8-2-9, Sum It Up: 25

(six, eight, two, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-five)

Pick 3 Day

2-1-4, Sum It Up: 7

(two, one, four; Sum It Up: seven)

Pick 3 Evening

7-4-8, Sum It Up: 19

(seven, four, eight; Sum It Up: nineteen)

Pick 3 Morning

3-2-7, Sum It Up: 12

(three, two, seven; Sum It Up: twelve)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

09-10-14-25-29

(nine, ten, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Pick 3 Day

7-4-2

(seven, four, two)

Pick 4 Day

4-9-0-2

(four, nine, zero, two)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-03-05-08-13-21

(one, three, five, eight, thirteen, twenty-one)

Daily 3

5-8-8

(five, eight, eight)

Daily 4

7-6-9-3

(seven, six, nine, three)

WISCONSIN

Daily Pick 3

3-3-5

(three, three, five)

Daily Pick 4

6-6-3-1

(six, six, three, one)