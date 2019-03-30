Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

01-03-05-08-13-21

(one, three, five, eight, thirteen, twenty-one)

Daily 3

5-8-8

(five, eight, eight)

Daily 4

7-6-9-3

(seven, six, nine, three)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

JC-KC-KD-8D-5S

(JC, KC, KD, 8D, 5S)

SuperCash

02-09-10-21-36-38, Doubler: N

(two, nine, ten, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

06-19-25-30-31

(six, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one)

Daily Pick 3

3-3-5

(three, three, five)

Daily Pick 4

6-6-3-1

(six, six, three, one)