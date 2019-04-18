Lottery State-by-State
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
03-12-17-21-27
7-2-9
03-06-12-16-FREE-19-23-26-30
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
12-13-14-25-37-40
2-0-9-3
1-5-6-5
9-3-5-4
04-12-23-76
09-15-21-34-35
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million
01-06-16-17-19-28
Estimated jackpot: $1.28 million
3-3, Wild:
1-6, Wild: 4
2-1-8, Wild:
2-2-9, Wild: 4
7-4-8-9, Wild:
5-7-9-3, Wild: 4
9-4-1-8-4, Wild:
3-8-7-2-0, Wild: 4
01-04-14-19-28
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
2-7-1-2
8-8-4-4
01-14-17-20-36, Power-Up: 2
0-5-7
0-0-6
1-4-7-8
5-3-5-8
01-02-16-25-26
2-1-5, Lucky Sum: 8
9-3-9, Lucky Sum: 21
0-8-5, Lucky Sum: 13
2-3-8-5, Lucky Sum: 18
8-4-5-1, Lucky Sum: 18
3-5-9-0, Lucky Sum: 17
03-05-10-30-34, Bonus: 5
01-03-05-06-07-11-15-18-19-20-23-24
01-02-03-04-05-09-12-13-16-17-23-24
01-02-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-18-21-22
3-2-4-4, Sum It Up: 13
8-0-4-0, Sum It Up: 12
0-7-6-8, Sum It Up: 21
3-9-1, Sum It Up: 13
0-8-7, Sum It Up: 15
8-9-3, Sum It Up: 20
04-05-09-11-17
3-3-9
6-1-4-8
9-8-8
5-3-4-1
05-14-18-38-45-47
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million
03-07-10-17-33-37, Doubler: Y
01-02-10-20-23
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
1-0-3
0-4-4-0
