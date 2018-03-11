Lottery State-by-State-All
Updated 3:35 am, Monday, March 12, 2018
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Sunday:
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
1-6-3-1
(one, six, three, one)
7-6-6
(seven, six, six)
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
6-0-8-7
(six, zero, eight, seven)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:44.54
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 44.54)
Estimated jackpot: $179,000
11-18-22-29-34
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $67,000
04-06-24-28-30
(four, six, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
6-0-6
(six, zero, six)
2-9-4
(two, nine, four)
10-12-23-28-35
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
02-03-06-07-13-14-19-20
(two, three, six, seven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty)
01-07-09-15-16-19-20-22
(one, seven, nine, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
4-4-6
(four, four, six)
2-0-0
(two, zero, zero)
1-7-7-4
(one, seven, seven, four)
4-0-1-8
(four, zero, one, eight)
0-6-3
(zero, six, three)
3-8-5-2
(three, eight, five, two)
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
8-1-6
(eight, one, six)
8-0-9-0
(eight, zero, nine, zero)
9-8-2-5
(nine, eight, two, five)
5-1-9-7-6
(five, one, nine, seven, six)
7-3-4-8-9
(seven, three, four, eight, nine)
03-05-20-26-32
(three, five, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two)
4-1
(four, one)
9-5
(nine, five)
8-0-3
(eight, zero, three)
1-3-9
(one, three, nine)
6-3-5-8
(six, three, five, eight)
6-7-9-8
(six, seven, nine, eight)
4-6-9-0-8
(four, six, nine, zero, eight)
6-4-7-0-8
(six, four, seven, zero, eight)
QS-3D-3H-4H-8S
(QS, 3D, 3H, 4H, 8S)
03-07-08-09-10-12-13-15-19-21-22-24
(three, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-04-05-09-10-12-13-15-16-18-20-22
(one, four, five, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
01-02-03-05-06-07-08-13-20-21-23-24
(one, two, three, five, six, seven, eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-04-06-07-09-10-11-12-14-18-20-23
(three, four, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)
6-1-7
(six, one, seven)
1-0-6
(one, zero, six)
3-6-0
(three, six, zero)
5-2-6-0
(five, two, six, zero)
0-3-9-1
(zero, three, nine, one)
8-8-8-5
(eight, eight, eight, five)
08-23-32-33-41
(eight, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $522,000
5-3-9-6-5
(five, three, nine, six, five)
1-9-4-4-6
(one, nine, four, four, six)
8-6-1
(eight, six, one)
2-7-8
(two, seven, eight)
09-10-13-17-31
(nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-one)
09-11-23-29-31
(nine, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
13-21-24-30-37
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven)
05-09-11-20-21-23-28-29-35-39-40-43-47-50-59-60-61-62-64-68, BE: 39
(five, nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-eight; BE: thirty-nine)
6-7-8, SB: 9
(six, seven, eight; SB: nine)
6-6-0, SB: 9
(six, six, zero; SB: nine)
1-7-0-1, SB: 9
(one, seven, zero, one; SB: nine)
2-4-6-0, SB: 9
(two, four, six, zero; SB: nine)
01-02-05-14-18-23-31-39-40-41-44-45-46-49-63-66-71-73-76-79, BE: 73
(one, two, five, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-three)
6-6-0
(six, six, zero)
6-7-8
(six, seven, eight)
2-4-6-0
(two, four, six, zero)
1-7-0-1
(one, seven, zero, one)
3-7-4
(three, seven, four)
4-1-6
(four, one, six)
06-12-15-19, Cash Ball: 3
(six, twelve, fifteen, nineteen; Cash Ball: three)
4-2-6
(four, two, six)
3-5-7
(three, five, seven)
5-1-3-2
(five, one, three, two)
4-2-6-1
(four, two, six, one)
1-0-0
(one, zero, zero)
4-9-6-3
(four, nine, six, three)
QC-10C-3D-2S-8S
(QC, 10C, 3D, 2S, 8S)
JD-AD-QH-8D-3H
(JD, AD, QH, 8D, 3H)
03-10-23-30-31, Bonus: 25
(three, ten, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one; Bonus: twenty-five)
7-3-2
(seven, three, two)
4-8-3
(four, eight, three)
4-4-0-9
(four, four, zero, nine)
2-1-9-2
(two, one, nine, two)
07-26-27-32-35
(seven, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five)
7-9-7-1
(seven, nine, seven, one)
2-3-5-1
(two, three, five, one)
JC-KS-5D-10D-2S
(JC, KS, 5D, 10D, 2S)
3-3-6
(three, three, six)
4-0-2-7
(four, zero, two, seven)
6-6-6
(six, six, six)
3-7-7-1
(three, seven, seven, one)
03-05-12-16-22
(three, five, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $155,000
04-05-09-13-16-17-19-24-25-26-32-36-38-40-43-44-51-52-54-66-72-78
(four, five, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-eight)
5-2-7
(five, two, seven)
03-08-10-14-25
(three, eight, ten, fourteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $34,000
7-1-0
(seven, one, zero)
7-1-4
(seven, one, four)
6-3-1-4
(six, three, one, four)
9-2-9-3
(nine, two, nine, three)
01-18-21-24-30
(one, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $398,000
01-05-10-26, Bonus: 3
(one, five, ten, twenty-six; Bonus: three)
Month: 11, Day: 14, Year: 86
(Month: eleven; Day: fourteen; Year: eighty-six)
0-1-9
(zero, one, nine)
08-16-18-34-35
(eight, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-five)
AC-AH-10C-4D-4S
(AC, AH, 10C, 4D, 4S)
7-0-4, Fireball: 8
(seven, zero, four; Fireball: eight)
3-7-6-9, Fireball: 8
(three, seven, six, nine; Fireball: eight)
08-14-26-29-35, Xtra: 2
(eight, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
8-3-0, Fireball: 4
(eight, three, zero; Fireball: four)
3-4-7-2, Fireball: 4
(three, four, seven, two; Fireball: four)
8-6-2
(eight, six, two)
7-3-7
(seven, three, seven)
02-03-04-07-25
(two, three, four, seven, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
4-9-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
4-8-9-5, Lucky Sum: 26
(four, eight, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
7-9-6, Lucky Sum: 22
(seven, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
0-2-9-8, Lucky Sum: 19
(zero, two, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
09-14-15-31-32
(nine, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-two)
03-06-10-12-13-14-17-20-24-25-27-35-37-39-45-46-63-71-74-77
(three, six, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-seven)
06-07-20-33-39
(six, seven, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $314,000
0-2-9, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, two, nine; Lucky Sum: eleven)
0-1-6, Lucky Sum: 7
(zero, one, six; Lucky Sum: seven)
3-5-4-6, Lucky Sum: 18
(three, five, four, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
2-5-0-5, Lucky Sum: 12
(two, five, zero, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)
4-9-0
(four, nine, zero)
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
7-4-5-7
(seven, four, five, seven)
9-5-4-0
(nine, five, four, zero)
7-9-2-2-3
(seven, nine, two, two, three)
3-3-1-6-1
(three, three, one, six, one)
01-19-24-31-38
(one, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
05-15-27-28-31
(five, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
4-4-9
(four, four, nine)
03-06-11-16-FREE-19-23-26-30
(three, six, eleven, sixteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
5-5-2-2
(five, five, two, two)
2-1-7-8
(two, one, seven, eight)
2-8-1-8
(two, eight, one, eight)
5-5-1-7
(five, five, one, seven)
13-26-32-36-40
(thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
12-22-24-32-35-49
(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
2-2, Wild: 2
(two, two; Wild: two)
1-4, Wild:
(one, four; Wild: zero)
6-5-9, Wild: 2
(six, five, nine; Wild: two)
8-5-1, Wild:
(eight, five, one; Wild: zero)
6-3-3-6, Wild: 2
(six, three, three, six; Wild: two)
6-6-1-8, Wild:
(six, six, one, eight; Wild: zero)
5-3-4-1-0, Wild: 2
(five, three, four, one, zero; Wild: two)
8-4-2-3-4, Wild:
(eight, four, two, three, four; Wild: zero)
03-04-05-07-13
(three, four, five, seven, thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
4-7-8-2
(four, seven, eight, two)
7-8-5-1
(seven, eight, five, one)
17-30-32-33-38, Power-Up: 3
(seventeen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)
8-2-0
(eight, two, zero)
4-3-6-8
(four, three, six, eight)
5-5-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, five, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
5-4-0-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, four, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
02-10-14-17-26
(two, ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six)
13-21-27-30-31
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one)
5-1-9
(five, one, nine)
8-2-8
(eight, two, eight)
9-8-9-0
(nine, eight, nine, zero)
2-1-8-8
(two, one, eight, eight)
1-5-3
(one, five, three)
01-02-08-09-16-18-23-25-38-39-43-45-50-57-59-63-66-67-70-80
(one, two, eight, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy, eighty)
01-03-12-19
(one, three, twelve, nineteen)
7C-7D-10D-3S-6S
(7C, 7D, 10D, 3S, 6S)
02-12-19-23-28-35, Doubler: Y
(two, twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Doubler: Y)
04-08-15-25-26
(four, eight, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $159,000
9-4-1
(nine, four, one)
6-3-1-7
(six, three, one, seven)