Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Sunday:

6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)

1-6-3-1

(one, six, three, one)

7-6-6

(seven, six, six)

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

6-0-8-7

(six, zero, eight, seven)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:44.54

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 44.54)

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

11-18-22-29-34

(eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $67,000

04-06-24-28-30

(four, six, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

6-0-6

(six, zero, six)

2-9-4

(two, nine, four)

10-12-23-28-35

(ten, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

02-03-06-07-13-14-19-20

(two, three, six, seven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty)

01-07-09-15-16-19-20-22

(one, seven, nine, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

4-4-6

(four, four, six)

2-0-0

(two, zero, zero)

1-7-7-4

(one, seven, seven, four)

4-0-1-8

(four, zero, one, eight)

0-6-3

(zero, six, three)

3-8-5-2

(three, eight, five, two)

4-9-7

(four, nine, seven)

8-1-6

(eight, one, six)

8-0-9-0

(eight, zero, nine, zero)

9-8-2-5

(nine, eight, two, five)

5-1-9-7-6

(five, one, nine, seven, six)

7-3-4-8-9

(seven, three, four, eight, nine)

03-05-20-26-32

(three, five, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two)

4-1

(four, one)

9-5

(nine, five)

8-0-3

(eight, zero, three)

1-3-9

(one, three, nine)

6-3-5-8

(six, three, five, eight)

6-7-9-8

(six, seven, nine, eight)

4-6-9-0-8

(four, six, nine, zero, eight)

6-4-7-0-8

(six, four, seven, zero, eight)

QS-3D-3H-4H-8S

(QS, 3D, 3H, 4H, 8S)

03-07-08-09-10-12-13-15-19-21-22-24

(three, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-04-05-09-10-12-13-15-16-18-20-22

(one, four, five, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

01-02-03-05-06-07-08-13-20-21-23-24

(one, two, three, five, six, seven, eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

03-04-06-07-09-10-11-12-14-18-20-23

(three, four, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)

6-1-7

(six, one, seven)

1-0-6

(one, zero, six)

3-6-0

(three, six, zero)

5-2-6-0

(five, two, six, zero)

0-3-9-1

(zero, three, nine, one)

8-8-8-5

(eight, eight, eight, five)

08-23-32-33-41

(eight, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $522,000

5-3-9-6-5

(five, three, nine, six, five)

1-9-4-4-6

(one, nine, four, four, six)

8-6-1

(eight, six, one)

2-7-8

(two, seven, eight)

09-10-13-17-31

(nine, ten, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-one)

09-11-23-29-31

(nine, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

13-21-24-30-37

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven)

05-09-11-20-21-23-28-29-35-39-40-43-47-50-59-60-61-62-64-68, BE: 39

(five, nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-eight; BE: thirty-nine)

6-7-8, SB: 9

(six, seven, eight; SB: nine)

6-6-0, SB: 9

(six, six, zero; SB: nine)

1-7-0-1, SB: 9

(one, seven, zero, one; SB: nine)

2-4-6-0, SB: 9

(two, four, six, zero; SB: nine)

01-02-05-14-18-23-31-39-40-41-44-45-46-49-63-66-71-73-76-79, BE: 73

(one, two, five, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-three)

6-6-0

(six, six, zero)

6-7-8

(six, seven, eight)

2-4-6-0

(two, four, six, zero)

1-7-0-1

(one, seven, zero, one)

3-7-4

(three, seven, four)

4-1-6

(four, one, six)

06-12-15-19, Cash Ball: 3

(six, twelve, fifteen, nineteen; Cash Ball: three)

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

3-5-7

(three, five, seven)

5-1-3-2

(five, one, three, two)

4-2-6-1

(four, two, six, one)

1-0-0

(one, zero, zero)

4-9-6-3

(four, nine, six, three)

QC-10C-3D-2S-8S

(QC, 10C, 3D, 2S, 8S)

JD-AD-QH-8D-3H

(JD, AD, QH, 8D, 3H)

03-10-23-30-31, Bonus: 25

(three, ten, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one; Bonus: twenty-five)

7-3-2

(seven, three, two)

4-8-3

(four, eight, three)

4-4-0-9

(four, four, zero, nine)

2-1-9-2

(two, one, nine, two)

07-26-27-32-35

(seven, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five)

7-9-7-1

(seven, nine, seven, one)

2-3-5-1

(two, three, five, one)

JC-KS-5D-10D-2S

(JC, KS, 5D, 10D, 2S)

3-3-6

(three, three, six)

4-0-2-7

(four, zero, two, seven)

6-6-6

(six, six, six)

3-7-7-1

(three, seven, seven, one)

03-05-12-16-22

(three, five, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

04-05-09-13-16-17-19-24-25-26-32-36-38-40-43-44-51-52-54-66-72-78

(four, five, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-six, seventy-two, seventy-eight)

5-2-7

(five, two, seven)

03-08-10-14-25

(three, eight, ten, fourteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $34,000

7-1-0

(seven, one, zero)

7-1-4

(seven, one, four)

6-3-1-4

(six, three, one, four)

9-2-9-3

(nine, two, nine, three)

01-18-21-24-30

(one, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $398,000

01-05-10-26, Bonus: 3

(one, five, ten, twenty-six; Bonus: three)

Month: 11, Day: 14, Year: 86

(Month: eleven; Day: fourteen; Year: eighty-six)

0-1-9

(zero, one, nine)

08-16-18-34-35

(eight, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-four, thirty-five)

AC-AH-10C-4D-4S

(AC, AH, 10C, 4D, 4S)

7-0-4, Fireball: 8

(seven, zero, four; Fireball: eight)

3-7-6-9, Fireball: 8

(three, seven, six, nine; Fireball: eight)

08-14-26-29-35, Xtra: 2

(eight, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

8-3-0, Fireball: 4

(eight, three, zero; Fireball: four)

3-4-7-2, Fireball: 4

(three, four, seven, two; Fireball: four)

8-6-2

(eight, six, two)

7-3-7

(seven, three, seven)

02-03-04-07-25

(two, three, four, seven, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $33,000

4-9-0, Lucky Sum: 13

(four, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

4-8-9-5, Lucky Sum: 26

(four, eight, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

7-9-6, Lucky Sum: 22

(seven, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

0-2-9-8, Lucky Sum: 19

(zero, two, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

09-14-15-31-32

(nine, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-two)

03-06-10-12-13-14-17-20-24-25-27-35-37-39-45-46-63-71-74-77

(three, six, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-three, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-seven)

06-07-20-33-39

(six, seven, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $314,000

0-2-9, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, two, nine; Lucky Sum: eleven)

0-1-6, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, one, six; Lucky Sum: seven)

3-5-4-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(three, five, four, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

2-5-0-5, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, five, zero, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)

4-9-0

(four, nine, zero)

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

7-4-5-7

(seven, four, five, seven)

9-5-4-0

(nine, five, four, zero)

7-9-2-2-3

(seven, nine, two, two, three)

3-3-1-6-1

(three, three, one, six, one)

01-19-24-31-38

(one, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

05-15-27-28-31

(five, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

4-4-9

(four, four, nine)

03-06-11-16-FREE-19-23-26-30

(three, six, eleven, sixteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

5-5-2-2

(five, five, two, two)

2-1-7-8

(two, one, seven, eight)

2-8-1-8

(two, eight, one, eight)

5-5-1-7

(five, five, one, seven)

13-26-32-36-40

(thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

12-22-24-32-35-49

(twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million

2-2, Wild: 2

(two, two; Wild: two)

1-4, Wild:

(one, four; Wild: zero)

6-5-9, Wild: 2

(six, five, nine; Wild: two)

8-5-1, Wild:

(eight, five, one; Wild: zero)

6-3-3-6, Wild: 2

(six, three, three, six; Wild: two)

6-6-1-8, Wild:

(six, six, one, eight; Wild: zero)

5-3-4-1-0, Wild: 2

(five, three, four, one, zero; Wild: two)

8-4-2-3-4, Wild:

(eight, four, two, three, four; Wild: zero)

03-04-05-07-13

(three, four, five, seven, thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

4-7-8-2

(four, seven, eight, two)

7-8-5-1

(seven, eight, five, one)

17-30-32-33-38, Power-Up: 3

(seventeen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Power, Up: three)

8-2-0

(eight, two, zero)

4-3-6-8

(four, three, six, eight)

5-5-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, five, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

5-4-0-7, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, four, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

02-10-14-17-26

(two, ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six)

13-21-27-30-31

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one)

5-1-9

(five, one, nine)

8-2-8

(eight, two, eight)

9-8-9-0

(nine, eight, nine, zero)

2-1-8-8

(two, one, eight, eight)

1-5-3

(one, five, three)

01-02-08-09-16-18-23-25-38-39-43-45-50-57-59-63-66-67-70-80

(one, two, eight, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy, eighty)

01-03-12-19

(one, three, twelve, nineteen)

7C-7D-10D-3S-6S

(7C, 7D, 10D, 3S, 6S)

02-12-19-23-28-35, Doubler: Y

(two, twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Doubler: Y)

04-08-15-25-26

(four, eight, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $159,000

9-4-1

(nine, four, one)

6-3-1-7

(six, three, one, seven)