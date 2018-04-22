Lottery State-by-State-All
Updated 3:35 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Sunday:
6-3-3
(six, three, three)
0-3-5-2
(zero, three, five, two)
4-4-4
(four, four, four)
1-2-1
(one, two, one)
6-1-5-7
(six, one, five, seven)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:45.59
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 45.59)
Estimated jackpot: $155,000
02-07-10-36-39
(two, seven, ten, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $67,000
01-05-20-29-30
(one, five, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
8-1-5
(eight, one, five)
7-8-5
(seven, eight, five)
05-16-18-22-26
(five, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)
03-07-10-13-18-20-21-22
(three, seven, ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
02-05-08-09-10-11-13-18
(two, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen)
9-3-8
(nine, three, eight)
5-7-1
(five, seven, one)
7-3-7-2
(seven, three, seven, two)
2-6-0-9
(two, six, zero, nine)
5-2-2
(five, two, two)
1-2-7-0
(one, two, seven, zero)
2-3
(two, three)
7-5
(seven, five)
5-3-9
(five, three, nine)
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
9-6-0-4
(nine, six, zero, four)
1-5-4-3
(one, five, four, three)
7-9-4-8-6
(seven, nine, four, eight, six)
7-0-7-3-3
(seven, zero, seven, three, three)
01-07-09-14-25
(one, seven, nine, fourteen, twenty-five)
6-2
(six, two)
2-2
(two, two)
8-6-0
(eight, six, zero)
7-3-9
(seven, three, nine)
8-3-9-8
(eight, three, nine, eight)
4-4-6-8
(four, four, six, eight)
3-0-5-4-4
(three, zero, five, four, four)
3-8-8-6-0
(three, eight, eight, six, zero)
JC-AD-4C-9C-4D
(JC, AD, 4C, 9C, 4D)
02-03-04-05-06-07-08-12-13-16-19-23
(two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
04-05-08-09-10-11-12-13-18-19-20-22
(four, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
01-04-06-07-09-11-16-17-18-21-22-24
(one, four, six, seven, nine, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-04-05-10-11-15-16-19-20-22-23-24
(one, four, five, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
7-4-6
(seven, four, six)
4-3-2
(four, three, two)
0-6-9
(zero, six, nine)
6-7-2-2
(six, seven, two, two)
6-2-1-8
(six, two, one, eight)
7-6-7-4
(seven, six, seven, four)
13-17-27-35-38
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $675,000
3-5-8-7-7
(three, five, eight, seven, seven)
1-9-9-8-2
(one, nine, nine, eight, two)
2-0-6
(two, zero, six)
8-1-9
(eight, one, nine)
03-10-13-29-44
(three, ten, thirteen, twenty-nine, forty-four)
06-09-37-38-45
(six, nine, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $950,000
01-18-23-41-43
(one, eighteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-three)
03-09-11-15-17-18-21-26-30-33-39-40-41-48-56-60-75-78-79-80, BE: 40
(three, nine, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-eight, fifty-six, sixty, seventy-five, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: forty)
4-3-5, SB: 9
(four, three, five; SB: nine)
2-3-3, SB: 6
(two, three, three; SB: six)
2-9-4-7, SB: 9
(two, nine, four, seven; SB: nine)
6-3-2-2, SB: 6
(six, three, two, two; SB: six)
06-07-09-14-19-20-21-38-40-48-51-52-53-56-62-67-68-71-72-75, BE: 62
(six, seven, nine, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-five; BE: sixty-two)
2-3-3
(two, three, three)
4-3-5
(four, three, five)
6-3-2-2
(six, three, two, two)
2-9-4-7
(two, nine, four, seven)
5-6-9
(five, six, nine)
4-7-8
(four, seven, eight)
18-19-25-32, Cash Ball: 5
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-two; Cash Ball: five)
2-5-4
(two, five, four)
3-7-3
(three, seven, three)
5-5-3-8
(five, five, three, eight)
6-9-6-6
(six, nine, six, six)
9-4-3
(nine, four, three)
9-1-6-7
(nine, one, six, seven)
JC-8C-8D-6S-7S
(JC, 8C, 8D, 6S, 7S)
KD-5D-7D-9S-10S
(KD, 5D, 7D, 9S, 10S)
01-10-11-12-29, Bonus: 2
(one, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-nine; Bonus: two)
7-8-2
(seven, eight, two)
8-2-8
(eight, two, eight)
2-6-1-8
(two, six, one, eight)
7-7-3-1
(seven, seven, three, one)
04-09-13-14-20
(four, nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty)
5-2-6-5
(five, two, six, five)
7-2-6-7
(seven, two, six, seven)
JD-JH-3C-5C-10H
(JD, JH, 3C, 5C, 10H)
8-7-7
(eight, seven, seven)
6-3-5-4
(six, three, five, four)
0-0-0
(zero, zero, zero)
5-4-7-5
(five, four, seven, five)
04-23-28-29-38
(four, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $196,000
03-08-09-11-12-16-17-26-31-44-45-46-49-52-53-58-61-62-64-71-75-77
(three, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven)
4-4-6
(four, four, six)
01-06-07-14-16
(one, six, seven, fourteen, sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
8-0-0
(eight, zero, zero)
3-2-3
(three, two, three)
9-8-5-6
(nine, eight, five, six)
5-4-1-0
(five, four, one, zero)
06-12-23-25-34
(six, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
10-13-14-19, Bonus: 17
(ten, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen; Bonus: seventeen)
Month: 6, Day: 20, Year: 59
(Month: six; Day: twenty; Year: fifty-nine)
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
02-07-16-17-18
(two, seven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen)
QH-KS-9D-3H-3S
(QH, KS, 9D, 3H, 3S)
5-9-7, Fireball:
(five, nine, seven; Fireball: zero)
8-1-5-7, Fireball:
(eight, one, five, seven; Fireball: zero)
04-08-09-15-42, Xtra: 2
(four, eight, nine, fifteen, forty-two; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000
4-3-5, Fireball:
(four, three, five; Fireball: zero)
6-2-2-9, Fireball:
(six, two, two, nine; Fireball: zero)
3-8-4
(three, eight, four)
9-4-9
(nine, four, nine)
01-02-10-18-36
(one, two, ten, eighteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
2-3-2, Lucky Sum: 7
(two, three, two; Lucky Sum: seven)
4-8-6-8, Lucky Sum: 26
(four, eight, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
2-1-8, Lucky Sum: 11
(two, one, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)
4-0-0-1, Lucky Sum: 5
(four, zero, zero, one; Lucky Sum: five)
02-05-15-22-39
(two, five, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine)
01-05-08-14-15-22-24-27-38-42-43-45-46-47-49-55-61-62-72-74
(one, five, eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy-two, seventy-four)
03-08-23-26-33
(three, eight, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $338,000
8-0-5, Lucky Sum: 13
(eight, zero, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
5-7-6, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, seven, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-2-6-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, two, six, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
6-7-7-8, Lucky Sum: 28
(six, seven, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
2-5-5
(two, five, five)
0-7-6-8
(zero, seven, six, eight)
8-6-1-6
(eight, six, one, six)
2-0-6-7-2
(two, zero, six, seven, two)
3-5-1-9-9
(three, five, one, nine, nine)
25-27-32-33-35
(twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
10-26-29-35-36
(ten, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six)
5-7-9
(five, seven, nine)
04-07-12-14-FREE-18-24-28-29
(four, seven, twelve, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $21,000
2-0-5-6
(two, zero, five, six)
1-3-6-3
(one, three, six, three)
9-2-8-8
(nine, two, eight, eight)
4-1-6-1
(four, one, six, one)
08-21-24-29-38
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
08-16-25-26-37-41
(eight, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $950,000
3-2, Wild: 8
(three, two; Wild: eight)
6-7, Wild: 7
(six, seven; Wild: seven)
4-0-2, Wild: 8
(four, zero, two; Wild: eight)
1-8-2, Wild: 7
(one, eight, two; Wild: seven)
8-5-8-6, Wild: 8
(eight, five, eight, six; Wild: eight)
4-6-0-8, Wild: 7
(four, six, zero, eight; Wild: seven)
9-9-9-2-3, Wild: 8
(nine, nine, nine, two, three; Wild: eight)
0-2-2-6-3, Wild: 7
(zero, two, two, six, three; Wild: seven)
07-24-26-27-30
(seven, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000
9-7-1-3
(nine, seven, one, three)
3-1-1-6
(three, one, one, six)
06-13-17-26-29, Power-Up: 3
(six, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Power, Up: three)
1-5-4
(one, five, four)
9-9-1-1
(nine, nine, one, one)
0-4-1, Lucky Sum: 5
(zero, four, one; Lucky Sum: five)
2-2-8-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(two, two, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
04-13-21-27-34
(four, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
06-21-23-27-33
(six, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
9-2-1
(nine, two, one)
7-2-2-9
(seven, two, two, nine)
6-5-4-2
(six, five, four, two)
2-3-4
(two, three, four)
03-04-09-13-15-17-18-23-31-32-33-38-49-53-61-66-69-71-77-79
(three, four, nine, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
01-06-10-13
(one, six, ten, thirteen)
KH-AH-4C-5C-2H
(KH, AH, 4C, 5C, 2H)
01-03-15-19-27-31, Doubler: N
(one, three, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Doubler: N)
04-17-21-27-29
(four, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
0-3-8
(zero, three, eight)
8-6-4-1
(eight, six, four, one)