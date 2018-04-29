Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Sunday:
2-1-5
(two, one, five)
2-2-0-1
(two, two, zero, one)
7-5-6
(seven, five, six)
5-7-1
(five, seven, one)
9-2-5-1
(nine, two, five, one)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:49.89
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 49.89)
Estimated jackpot: $68,000
05-09-13-16-37
(five, nine, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000
06-18-20-24-29
(six, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
0-3-2
(zero, three, two)
3-5-4
(three, five, four)
07-23-30-31-33
(seven, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three)
01-05-08-10-15-16-18-21
(one, five, eight, ten, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
05-08-12-15-19-20-21-22
(five, eight, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
8-5-9
(eight, five, nine)
7-6-9
(seven, six, nine)
2-9-6-7
(two, nine, six, seven)
3-3-8-7
(three, three, eight, seven)
5-0-0
(five, zero, zero)
7-6-0-6
(seven, six, zero, six)
1-9
(one, nine)
4-0
(four, zero)
0-8-6
(zero, eight, six)
0-1-7
(zero, one, seven)
1-4-4-4
(one, four, four, four)
1-5-7-2
(one, five, seven, two)
0-6-8-7-8
(zero, six, eight, seven, eight)
2-5-7-2-4
(two, five, seven, two, four)
18-23-24-26-31
(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)
2-5
(two, five)
7-5
(seven, five)
8-4-1
(eight, four, one)
7-6-2
(seven, six, two)
7-7-8-7
(seven, seven, eight, seven)
7-1-4-2
(seven, one, four, two)
7-6-1-0-6
(seven, six, one, zero, six)
0-7-2-7-1
(zero, seven, two, seven, one)
9C-10D-4H-2S-10S
(9C, 10D, 4H, 2S, 10S)
05-08-10-11-14-16-17-18-19-22-23-24
(five, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-07-09-10-11-12-14-15-17-23-24
(one, two, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-06-07-13-14-15-18-20-21-23-24
(one, two, six, seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-04-05-07-08-10-11-12-18-20-21-22
(three, four, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
6-8-9
(six, eight, nine)
3-3-4
(three, three, four)
3-1-8
(three, one, eight)
3-8-3-4
(three, eight, three, four)
0-6-7-5
(zero, six, seven, five)
8-7-3-3
(eight, seven, three, three)
13-19-29-32-36
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $399,000
9-3-8-9-3
(nine, three, eight, nine, three)
5-4-6-5-3
(five, four, six, five, three)
8-4-8
(eight, four, eight)
8-6-3
(eight, six, three)
05-13-18-26-43
(five, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six, forty-three)
02-12-26-28-35
(two, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
07-11-14-28-32
(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
01-07-18-20-37-39-40-42-45-50-60-61-67-69-70-72-74-77-79-80, BE: 79
(one, seven, eighteen, twenty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-five, fifty, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: seventy-nine)
3-3-3, SB: 2
(three, three, three; SB: two)
0-0-3, SB: 5
(zero, zero, three; SB: five)
1-1-8-3, SB: 2
(one, one, eight, three; SB: two)
3-3-8-0, SB: 5
(three, three, eight, zero; SB: five)
03-08-12-13-15-24-30-31-37-38-47-49-53-54-58-65-66-67-71-79, BE: 66
(three, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-nine; BE: sixty-six)
0-0-3
(zero, zero, three)
3-3-3
(three, three, three)
3-3-8-0
(three, three, eight, zero)
1-1-8-3
(one, one, eight, three)
4-3-0
(four, three, zero)
4-9-3
(four, nine, three)
01-08-12-24, Cash Ball: 15
(one, eight, twelve, twenty-four; Cash Ball: fifteen)
4-6-7
(four, six, seven)
9-5-3
(nine, five, three)
2-0-2-8
(two, zero, two, eight)
9-4-8-8
(nine, four, eight, eight)
4-3-7
(four, three, seven)
3-4-9-0
(three, four, nine, zero)
JD-4C-5C-10D-5H
(JD, 4C, 5C, 10D, 5H)
JC-KC-8C-10D-5S
(JC, KC, 8C, 10D, 5S)
08-16-30-31-33, Bonus: 17
(eight, sixteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three; Bonus: seventeen)
7-0-4
(seven, zero, four)
2-6-6
(two, six, six)
5-7-6-4
(five, seven, six, four)
9-6-4-9
(nine, six, four, nine)
10-11-12-21-24
(ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four)
7-5-2-1
(seven, five, two, one)
9-0-7-1
(nine, zero, seven, one)
QH-AH-2H-3S-6S
(QH, AH, 2H, 3S, 6S)
6-1-0
(six, one, zero)
8-1-0-4
(eight, one, zero, four)
6-8-4
(six, eight, four)
7-5-9-7
(seven, five, nine, seven)
06-13-14-30-37
(six, thirteen, fourteen, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $154,000
03-04-07-11-18-25-28-30-32-36-38-39-47-52-58-59-62-69-71-74-77-78
(three, four, seven, eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)
8-4-8
(eight, four, eight)
04-15-18-19-31
(four, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000
6-5-3
(six, five, three)
8-6-6
(eight, six, six)
6-0-3-9
(six, zero, three, nine)
1-4-9-2
(one, four, nine, two)
01-05-12-21-36
(one, five, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000
06-08-22-23, Bonus: 15
(six, eight, twenty-two, twenty-three; Bonus: fifteen)
Month: 9, Day: 25, Year: 51
(Month: nine; Day: twenty-five; Year: fifty-one)
3-9-1
(three, nine, one)
05-09-18-20-26
(five, nine, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six)
JD-KS-5C-5D-8H
(JD, KS, 5C, 5D, 8H)
6-6-0, Fireball: 2
(six, six, zero; Fireball: two)
3-3-1-6, Fireball: 2
(three, three, one, six; Fireball: two)
07-13-18-26-37, Xtra: 4
(seven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $547,000
5-7-8, Fireball: 2
(five, seven, eight; Fireball: two)
8-7-8-4, Fireball: 2
(eight, seven, eight, four; Fireball: two)
3-6-3
(three, six, three)
8-3-6
(eight, three, six)
06-09-15-23-28
(six, nine, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
4-9-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(four, nine, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
3-6-2-9, Lucky Sum: 20
(three, six, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)
1-5-4, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, five, four; Lucky Sum: ten)
8-5-1-7, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, five, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
03-10-13-28-37
(three, ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
01-03-15-19-23-34-40-43-48-51-55-56-63-66-67-69-70-71-75-79
(one, three, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-nine)
02-04-19-24-25
(two, four, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $88,000
0-7-9, Lucky Sum: 16
(zero, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
9-8-7, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
9-1-5-7, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, one, five, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
3-4-1-5, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, four, one, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
6-6-0
(six, six, zero)
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
0-4-7-0
(zero, four, seven, zero)
5-9-1-2
(five, nine, one, two)
1-4-6-4-3
(one, four, six, four, three)
6-6-7-5-6
(six, six, seven, five, six)
03-11-16-26-35
(three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
01-14-15-20-32
(one, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two)
7-5-3
(seven, five, three)
03-07-11-16-FREE-19-21-26-29
(three, seven, eleven, sixteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
1-4-2-5
(one, four, two, five)
5-8-2-1
(five, eight, two, one)
5-2-5-2
(five, two, five, two)
9-4-4-3
(nine, four, four, three)
12-21-22-32-33
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
02-04-13-29-31-39
(two, four, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million
7-0, Wild: 3
(seven, zero; Wild: three)
9-2, Wild:
(nine, two; Wild: zero)
6-2-0, Wild: 3
(six, two, zero; Wild: three)
3-4-7, Wild:
(three, four, seven; Wild: zero)
4-0-1-2, Wild: 3
(four, zero, one, two; Wild: three)
5-2-6-6, Wild:
(five, two, six, six; Wild: zero)
3-2-3-9-5, Wild: 3
(three, two, three, nine, five; Wild: three)
9-7-3-5-4, Wild:
(nine, seven, three, five, four; Wild: zero)
07-08-13-18-26
(seven, eight, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
6-3-9-5
(six, three, nine, five)
6-1-3-4
(six, one, three, four)
10-16-17-23-32, Power-Up: 3
(ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-two; Power, Up: three)
0-8-3
(zero, eight, three)
6-0-3-5
(six, zero, three, five)
1-1-8, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, one, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)
8-6-9-0, Lucky Sum: 23
(eight, six, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
03-15-18-28-34
(three, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
02-04-05-19-22
(two, four, five, nineteen, twenty-two)
3-1-4
(three, one, four)
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
5-6-8-9
(five, six, eight, nine)
3-5-3-1
(three, five, three, one)
7-8-0
(seven, eight, zero)
02-04-05-09-12-19-22-27-28-31-33-34-39-41-44-45-54-58-63-69
(two, four, five, nine, twelve, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-nine)
05-11-18-21
(five, eleven, eighteen, twenty-one)
QC-5C-9D-5H-8H
(QC, 5C, 9D, 5H, 8H)
10-18-27-30-33-36, Doubler: N
(ten, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
02-08-09-17-28
(two, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
3-9-8
(three, nine, eight)
0-0-5-2
(zero, zero, five, two)