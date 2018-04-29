Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Sunday:

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

2-1-5

(two, one, five)

Cash 4 Evening

2-2-0-1

(two, two, zero, one)

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

7-5-6

(seven, five, six)

Daily 3 Midday

5-7-1

(five, seven, one)

Daily 4

9-2-5-1

(nine, two, five, one)

Daily Derby

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:49.89

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 49.89)

Estimated jackpot: $68,000

Fantasy 5

05-09-13-16-37

(five, nine, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

06-18-20-24-29

(six, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

0-3-2

(zero, three, two)

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-4

(three, five, four)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

07-23-30-31-33

(seven, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Lucky Links Day

01-05-08-10-15-16-18-21

(one, five, eight, ten, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Lucky Links Night

05-08-12-15-19-20-21-22

(five, eight, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Play3 Day

8-5-9

(eight, five, nine)

Play3 Night

7-6-9

(seven, six, nine)

Play4 Day

2-9-6-7

(two, nine, six, seven)

Play4 Night

3-3-8-7

(three, three, eight, seven)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Night

5-0-0

(five, zero, zero)

Play 4 Night

7-6-0-6

(seven, six, zero, six)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

1-9

(one, nine)

DC 2 Midday

4-0

(four, zero)

DC 3 Evening

0-8-6

(zero, eight, six)

DC 3 Midday

0-1-7

(zero, one, seven)

DC 4 Evening

1-4-4-4

(one, four, four, four)

DC 4 Midday

1-5-7-2

(one, five, seven, two)

DC 5 Evening

0-6-8-7-8

(zero, six, eight, seven, eight)

DC 5 Midday

2-5-7-2-4

(two, five, seven, two, four)

FLORIDA

Fantasy 5

18-23-24-26-31

(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Pick 2 Evening

2-5

(two, five)

Pick 2 Midday

7-5

(seven, five)

Pick 3 Evening

8-4-1

(eight, four, one)

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-2

(seven, six, two)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-8-7

(seven, seven, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

7-1-4-2

(seven, one, four, two)

Pick 5 Evening

7-6-1-0-6

(seven, six, one, zero, six)

Pick 5 Midday

0-7-2-7-1

(zero, seven, two, seven, one)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

9C-10D-4H-2S-10S

(9C, 10D, 4H, 2S, 10S)

All or Nothing Day

05-08-10-11-14-16-17-18-19-22-23-24

(five, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-07-09-10-11-12-14-15-17-23-24

(one, two, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-06-07-13-14-15-18-20-21-23-24

(one, two, six, seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

03-04-05-07-08-10-11-12-18-20-21-22

(three, four, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Cash 3 Evening

6-8-9

(six, eight, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

3-3-4

(three, three, four)

Cash 3 Night

3-1-8

(three, one, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

3-8-3-4

(three, eight, three, four)

Cash 4 Midday

0-6-7-5

(zero, six, seven, five)

Cash 4 Night

8-7-3-3

(eight, seven, three, three)

Fantasy 5

13-19-29-32-36

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $399,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-3-8-9-3

(nine, three, eight, nine, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-4-6-5-3

(five, four, six, five, three)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

Pick 3 Night

8-6-3

(eight, six, three)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

05-13-18-26-43

(five, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six, forty-three)

Lucky Day Lotto

02-12-26-28-35

(two, twelve, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

INDIANA

Cash 5

07-11-14-28-32

(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Quick Draw Midday

01-07-18-20-37-39-40-42-45-50-60-61-67-69-70-72-74-77-79-80, BE: 79

(one, seven, eighteen, twenty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two, forty-five, fifty, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: seventy-nine)

Daily Three-Midday

3-3-3, SB: 2

(three, three, three; SB: two)

Daily Three-Evening

0-0-3, SB: 5

(zero, zero, three; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

1-1-8-3, SB: 2

(one, one, eight, three; SB: two)

Daily Four-Evening

3-3-8-0, SB: 5

(three, three, eight, zero; SB: five)

Quick Draw Evening

03-08-12-13-15-24-30-31-37-38-47-49-53-54-58-65-66-67-71-79, BE: 66

(three, eight, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-nine; BE: sixty-six)

IOWA

Pick 3 Evening

0-0-3

(zero, zero, three)

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-3

(three, three, three)

Pick 4 Evening

3-3-8-0

(three, three, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-8-3

(one, one, eight, three)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

4-3-0

(four, three, zero)

Daily Pick 3

4-9-3

(four, nine, three)

KENTUCKY

Cash Ball

01-08-12-24, Cash Ball: 15

(one, eight, twelve, twenty-four; Cash Ball: fifteen)

Pick 3 Evening

4-6-7

(four, six, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

9-5-3

(nine, five, three)

Pick 4 Evening

2-0-2-8

(two, zero, two, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-4-8-8

(nine, four, eight, eight)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

4-3-7

(four, three, seven)

Pick 4

3-4-9-0

(three, four, nine, zero)

MAINE

WPT

JD-4C-5C-10D-5H

(JD, 4C, 5C, 10D, 5H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

JC-KC-8C-10D-5S

(JC, KC, 8C, 10D, 5S)

Bonus Match 5

08-16-30-31-33, Bonus: 17

(eight, sixteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three; Bonus: seventeen)

Pick 3 Evening

7-0-4

(seven, zero, four)

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-6

(two, six, six)

Pick 4 Evening

5-7-6-4

(five, seven, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

9-6-4-9

(nine, six, four, nine)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

10-11-12-21-24

(ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Numbers Evening

7-5-2-1

(seven, five, two, one)

Numbers Midday

9-0-7-1

(nine, zero, seven, one)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

QH-AH-2H-3S-6S

(QH, AH, 2H, 3S, 6S)

Midday Daily 3

6-1-0

(six, one, zero)

Midday Daily 4

8-1-0-4

(eight, one, zero, four)

Daily 3

6-8-4

(six, eight, four)

Daily 4

7-5-9-7

(seven, five, nine, seven)

Fantasy 5

06-13-14-30-37

(six, thirteen, fourteen, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $154,000

Keno

03-04-07-11-18-25-28-30-32-36-38-39-47-52-58-59-62-69-71-74-77-78

(three, four, seven, eleven, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

Northstar Cash

04-15-18-19-31

(four, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

6-5-3

(six, five, three)

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

Pick 4 Evening

6-0-3-9

(six, zero, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-9-2

(one, four, nine, two)

Show Me Cash

01-05-12-21-36

(one, five, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $66,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

06-08-22-23, Bonus: 15

(six, eight, twenty-two, twenty-three; Bonus: fifteen)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 9, Day: 25, Year: 51

(Month: nine; Day: twenty-five; Year: fifty-one)

Pick 3

3-9-1

(three, nine, one)

Pick 5

05-09-18-20-26

(five, nine, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six)

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

JD-KS-5C-5D-8H

(JD, KS, 5C, 5D, 8H)

Pick 3

6-6-0, Fireball: 2

(six, six, zero; Fireball: two)

Pick 4

3-3-1-6, Fireball: 2

(three, three, one, six; Fireball: two)

Cash 5

07-13-18-26-37, Xtra: 4

(seven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $547,000

Midday Pick 3

5-7-8, Fireball: 2

(five, seven, eight; Fireball: two)

Midday Pick 4

8-7-8-4, Fireball: 2

(eight, seven, eight, four; Fireball: two)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

3-6-3

(three, six, three)

Pick 3 Evening

8-3-6

(eight, three, six)

Roadrunner Cash

06-09-15-23-28

(six, nine, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

4-9-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(four, nine, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Win 4 Midday

3-6-2-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(three, six, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Numbers Evening

1-5-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, five, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

Win 4 Evening

8-5-1-7, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, five, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Take 5

03-10-13-28-37

(three, ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

Pick 10

01-03-15-19-23-34-40-43-48-51-55-56-63-66-67-69-70-71-75-79

(one, three, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

02-04-19-24-25

(two, four, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $88,000

Pick 3 Day

0-7-9, Lucky Sum: 16

(zero, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Pick 3 Evening

9-8-7, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

Pick 4 Day

9-1-5-7, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, one, five, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Pick 4 Evening

3-4-1-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(three, four, one, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

6-6-0

(six, six, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

6-9-0

(six, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

0-4-7-0

(zero, four, seven, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

5-9-1-2

(five, nine, one, two)

Pick 5 Evening

1-4-6-4-3

(one, four, six, four, three)

Pick 5 Midday

6-6-7-5-6

(six, six, seven, five, six)

Rolling Cash 5

03-11-16-26-35

(three, eleven, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

01-14-15-20-32

(one, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two)

Pick 3

7-5-3

(seven, five, three)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-07-11-16-FREE-19-21-26-29

(three, seven, eleven, sixteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

Pick 4 10PM

1-4-2-5

(one, four, two, five)

Pick 4 1PM

5-8-2-1

(five, eight, two, one)

Pick 4 4PM

5-2-5-2

(five, two, five, two)

Pick 4 7PM

9-4-4-3

(nine, four, four, three)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

12-21-22-32-33

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Match 6 Lotto

02-04-13-29-31-39

(two, four, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

Pick 2 Day

7-0, Wild: 3

(seven, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

9-2, Wild:

(nine, two; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

6-2-0, Wild: 3

(six, two, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-7, Wild:

(three, four, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

4-0-1-2, Wild: 3

(four, zero, one, two; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

5-2-6-6, Wild:

(five, two, six, six; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

3-2-3-9-5, Wild: 3

(three, two, three, nine, five; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

9-7-3-5-4, Wild:

(nine, seven, three, five, four; Wild: zero)

Treasure Hunt

07-08-13-18-26

(seven, eight, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

6-3-9-5

(six, three, nine, five)

Numbers Midday

6-1-3-4

(six, one, three, four)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

10-16-17-23-32, Power-Up: 3

(ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-two; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

0-8-3

(zero, eight, three)

Pick 4 Evening

6-0-3-5

(six, zero, three, five)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

1-1-8, Lucky Sum: 10

(one, one, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 4 Evening

8-6-9-0, Lucky Sum: 23

(eight, six, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

03-15-18-28-34

(three, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Cash 5 Night

02-04-05-19-22

(two, four, five, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Day

3-1-4

(three, one, four)

Pick 3 Night

6-5-0

(six, five, zero)

Pick 4 Day

5-6-8-9

(five, six, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Night

3-5-3-1

(three, five, three, one)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

7-8-0

(seven, eight, zero)

Keno

02-04-05-09-12-19-22-27-28-31-33-34-39-41-44-45-54-58-63-69

(two, four, five, nine, twelve, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-nine)

Match 4

05-11-18-21

(five, eleven, eighteen, twenty-one)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

QC-5C-9D-5H-8H

(QC, 5C, 9D, 5H, 8H)

SuperCash

10-18-27-30-33-36, Doubler: N

(ten, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-08-09-17-28

(two, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

Daily Pick 4

0-0-5-2

(zero, zero, five, two)