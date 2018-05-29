Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

Fantasy 5

14-27-29-36-41

(fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $91,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

2-8-2

(two, eight, two)

Cash 3 Midday

9-2-6

(nine, two, six)

Cash 4 Evening

2-3-1-9

(two, three, one, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

2-9-7-1

(two, nine, seven, one)

Natural State Jackpot

06-07-10-12-16

(six, seven, ten, twelve, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

3-9-6

(three, nine, six)

Daily 3 Midday

0-0-3

(zero, zero, three)

Daily 4

1-9-1-4

(one, nine, one, four)

Daily Derby

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:47.23

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 47.23)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000

Fantasy 5

13-20-23-33-37

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

06-07-12-20-25

(six, seven, twelve, twenty, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

2-8-3

(two, eight, three)

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-6

(zero, nine, six)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

05-18-22-33-34

(five, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Lucky Links Day

05-08-09-10-11-14-17-19

(five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen)

Lucky Links Night

01-08-09-11-14-18-19-22

(one, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Play3 Day

0-9-6

(zero, nine, six)

Play3 Night

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

Play4 Day

2-1-5-8

(two, one, five, eight)

Play4 Night

7-1-2-5

(seven, one, two, five)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

05-13-22-23-26-31

(five, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

Play 3 Day

4-8-0

(four, eight, zero)

Play 3 Night

5-3-8

(five, three, eight)

Play 4 Day

6-3-4-4

(six, three, four, four)

Play 4 Night

6-1-4-4

(six, one, four, four)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

1-4

(one, four)

DC 2 Midday

6-7

(six, seven)

DC 3 Evening

7-2-1

(seven, two, one)

DC 3 Midday

2-6-1

(two, six, one)

DC 4 Evening

5-2-9-3

(five, two, nine, three)

DC 4 Midday

5-6-8-4

(five, six, eight, four)

DC 5 Evening

7-9-1-2-9

(seven, nine, one, two, nine)

DC 5 Midday

4-4-9-5-7

(four, four, nine, five, seven)

FLORIDA

Fantasy 5

06-14-19-21-33

(six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-three)

Pick 2 Evening

0-0

(zero, zero)

Pick 2 Midday

1-3

(one, three)

Pick 3 Evening

9-1-5

(nine, one, five)

Pick 3 Midday

2-7-6

(two, seven, six)

Pick 4 Evening

2-7-0-8

(two, seven, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

6-3-4-1

(six, three, four, one)

Pick 5 Evening

9-7-6-9-2

(nine, seven, six, nine, two)

Pick 5 Midday

6-2-2-2-5

(six, two, two, two, five)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

JC-AH-KS-7C-7S

(JC, AH, KS, 7C, 7S)

All or Nothing Day

02-03-08-10-13-14-15-16-19-20-22-24

(two, three, eight, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

02-05-06-08-09-10-13-18-19-21-22-24

(two, five, six, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-05-07-08-10-14-16-17-21-22

(two, three, four, five, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Night

01-02-03-04-06-10-11-12-13-19-20-21

(one, two, three, four, six, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Cash 3 Evening

4-5-2

(four, five, two)

Cash 3 Midday

8-3-7

(eight, three, seven)

Cash 3 Night

1-7-3

(one, seven, three)

Cash 4 Evening

8-3-9-5

(eight, three, nine, five)

Cash 4 Midday

9-3-3-8

(nine, three, three, eight)

Cash 4 Night

4-3-6-0

(four, three, six, zero)

Fantasy 5

04-06-17-38-39

(four, six, seventeen, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

2-1-7-2-3

(two, one, seven, two, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-5-8-7-3

(seven, five, eight, seven, three)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

02-10-21-32-37-47

(two, ten, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $9.8 million

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

4-7-7

(four, seven, seven)

Pick 3 Night

0-1-0

(zero, one, zero)

ILLINOIS

Lotto

06-12-23-31-42-52, Extra Shot: 20

(six, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-two, fifty-two; Extra Shot: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

13-14-15-21-41

(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, forty-one)

Lucky Day Lotto

02-03-04-28-29

(two, three, four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

INDIANA

Cash 5

07-15-18-39-45

(seven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Lucky Seven

5-4-4-7-6-1-0

(five, four, four, seven, six, one, zero)

Quick Draw Midday

12-13-15-17-24-25-28-31-32-44-46-47-48-49-54-60-68-69-73-80, BE: 60

(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-three, eighty; BE: sixty)

Daily Three-Midday

6-7-7, SB: 6

(six, seven, seven; SB: six)

Daily Three-Evening

6-7-0, SB: 5

(six, seven, zero; SB: five)

Daily Four-Midday

9-6-3-8, SB: 6

(nine, six, three, eight; SB: six)

Daily Four-Evening

7-9-0-8, SB: 5

(seven, nine, zero, eight; SB: five)

Quick Draw Evening

03-07-09-10-13-19-31-33-35-36-39-43-47-52-57-60-61-62-66-80, BE: 62

(three, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, eighty; BE: sixty-two)

IOWA

Pick 3 Evening

6-7-0

(six, seven, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

6-7-7

(six, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

7-9-0-8

(seven, nine, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-6-3-8

(nine, six, three, eight)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-4

(three, four, four)

Daily Pick 3

7-7-2

(seven, seven, two)

Super Kansas Cash

13-20-26-28-30, Cash Ball: 3

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1.14 million

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

AC-KH-AS-10C-3H

(AC, KH, AS, 10C, 3H)

Cash Ball

02-07-22-27, Cash Ball: 10

(two, seven, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: ten)

Pick 3 Evening

9-5-4

(nine, five, four)

Pick 3 Midday

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

7-3-5-1

(seven, three, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-4-9

(zero, nine, four, nine)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

5-7-0

(five, seven, zero)

Pick 4

5-6-7-6

(five, six, seven, six)

MAINE

WPT

JC-5C-3D-4D-9H

(JC, 5C, 3D, 4D, 9H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

10C-6D-7D-6S-10S

(10C, 6D, 7D, 6S, 10S)

Bonus Match 5

02-11-21-26-32, Bonus: 18

(two, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two; Bonus: eighteen)

MultiMatch

03-17-26-28-32-42

(three, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $625,000

Pick 3 Evening

6-6-1

(six, six, one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-0-6

(four, zero, six)

Pick 4 Evening

0-2-1-0

(zero, two, one, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-4-4-4

(six, four, four, four)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

22-25-27-30-32

(twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two)

Numbers Evening

8-4-4-1

(eight, four, four, one)

Numbers Midday

2-2-7-8

(two, two, seven, eight)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JC-QH-3D-3H-10H

(JC, QH, 3D, 3H, 10H)

Midday Daily 3

7-6-9

(seven, six, nine)

Midday Daily 4

8-1-9-7

(eight, one, nine, seven)

Daily 3

6-2-2

(six, two, two)

Daily 4

3-6-7-9

(three, six, seven, nine)

Fantasy 5

02-12-22-31-36

(two, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $119,000

Keno

02-05-17-18-19-22-23-26-30-32-38-43-52-57-58-61-64-65-71-73-78-80

(two, five, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-eight, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

8-8-5

(eight, eight, five)

Gopher 5

07-08-12-13-46

(seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Northstar Cash

01-03-05-13-20

(one, three, five, thirteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

1-3-0

(one, three, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-2

(zero, zero, two)

Pick 4 Evening

7-1-0-8

(seven, one, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-3-4

(zero, five, three, four)

Show Me Cash

03-15-16-17-26

(three, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $111,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

11-13-14-20, Bonus: 12

(eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty; Bonus: twelve)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 5, Day: 10, Year: 76

(Month: five; Day: ten; Year: seventy-six)

Pick 3

7-2-3

(seven, two, three)

Pick 5

03-04-20-33-38

(three, four, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $62,000

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

AC-QD-7C-5H-6S

(AC, QD, 7C, 5H, 6S)

Pick 3

3-6-3, Fireball: 6

(three, six, three; Fireball: six)

Pick 4

6-7-5-0, Fireball: 6

(six, seven, five, zero; Fireball: six)

Cash 5

03-24-31-38-39, Xtra: 2

(three, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $137,000

Pick 6

08-13-31-38-39-48, Xtra: 3

(eight, thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-eight; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $6.6 million

Midday Pick 3

3-4-9, Fireball: 3

(three, four, nine; Fireball: three)

Midday Pick 4

1-6-7-8, Fireball: 3

(one, six, seven, eight; Fireball: three)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-3

(three, four, three)

Roadrunner Cash

07-12-13-20-21

(seven, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $123,000

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

5-5-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(five, five, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

Win 4 Midday

5-2-3-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, two, three, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Numbers Evening

0-7-5, Lucky Sum: 12

(zero, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Win 4 Evening

1-2-9-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(one, two, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Take 5

05-08-22-25-28

(five, eight, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Pick 10

02-04-08-14-15-19-20-21-25-29-31-32-34-35-49-54-63-66-67-74

(two, four, eight, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-four)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

04-06-30-33-36

(four, six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $216,000

Pick 3 Day

6-8-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(six, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Pick 3 Evening

1-7-1, Lucky Sum: 9

(one, seven, one; Lucky Sum: nine)

Pick 4 Day

0-8-5-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(zero, eight, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

Pick 4 Evening

3-7-0-1, Lucky Sum: 11

(three, seven, zero, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

09-16-20-31-34-47, Kicker: 4-4-4-8-0-7

(nine, sixteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-seven; Kicker: four, four, four, eight, zero, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $6.8 million

Pick 3 Evening

6-1-9

(six, one, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

1-4-5

(one, four, five)

Pick 4 Evening

2-2-0-0

(two, two, zero, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

1-0-8-9

(one, zero, eight, nine)

Pick 5 Evening

9-4-4-8-8

(nine, four, four, eight, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

3-6-6-3-1

(three, six, six, three, one)

Rolling Cash 5

18-19-25-28-29

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

01-08-14-16-20

(one, eight, fourteen, sixteen, twenty)

Pick 3

9-8-9

(nine, eight, nine)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

01-07-12-14-FREE-17-24-27-31

(one, seven, twelve, fourteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Megabucks

02-04-12-16-28-44

(two, four, twelve, sixteen, twenty-eight, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $6.5 million

Pick 4 10PM

2-6-8-5

(two, six, eight, five)

Pick 4 1PM

3-0-7-7

(three, zero, seven, seven)

Pick 4 4PM

3-2-8-9

(three, two, eight, nine)

Pick 4 7PM

0-9-6-5

(zero, nine, six, five)

Win for Life

12-13-20-40

(twelve, thirteen, twenty, forty)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

09-19-25-29-32

(nine, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Match 6 Lotto

10-18-28-29-37-39

(ten, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Pick 2 Day

2-2, Wild: 4

(two, two; Wild: four)

Pick 2 Evening

7-9, Wild: 4

(seven, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Day

5-2-3, Wild: 4

(five, two, three; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Evening

1-5-9, Wild: 4

(one, five, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Day

5-8-6-0, Wild: 4

(five, eight, six, zero; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Evening

7-0-2-9, Wild: 4

(seven, zero, two, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Day

3-6-6-5-5, Wild: 4

(three, six, six, five, five; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Evening

6-3-5-3-4, Wild: 4

(six, three, five, three, four; Wild: four)

Treasure Hunt

01-02-12-17-30

(one, two, twelve, seventeen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

5-5-6-0

(five, five, six, zero)

Numbers Midday

8-2-8-8

(eight, two, eight, eight)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

09-13-15-25-36, Power-Up: 10

(nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-six; Power, Up: ten)

Pick 3 Evening

8-6-2

(eight, six, two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-7

(eight, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

3-8-3-8

(three, eight, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

5-4-7-8

(five, four, seven, eight)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

9-7-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(nine, seven, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 3 Midday

6-6-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, six, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 3 Morning

0-9-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(zero, nine, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

Cash 4 Evening

3-0-1-8, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, zero, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 4 Midday

3-1-6-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, one, six, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Morning

0-7-3-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(zero, seven, three, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Tennessee Cash

06-10-15-28-35, Bonus: 4

(six, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Bonus: four)

Estimated jackpot: $260,000

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-06-07-09-10-12-15-16-19-20-21

(one, two, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-05-09-14-16-17-18-20-21-23

(one, two, three, five, nine, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

03-05-06-09-11-13-14-15-16-20-21-22

(three, five, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Night

01-07-08-09-11-13-17-18-20-22-23-24

(one, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 5

05-08-15-16-36

(five, eight, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-six)

Daily 4 Day

7-4-4-1, Sum It Up: 16

(seven, four, four, one; Sum It Up: sixteen)

Daily 4 Evening

6-1-2-7, Sum It Up: 16

(six, one, two, seven; Sum It Up: sixteen)

Daily 4 Morning

1-5-3-4, Sum It Up: 13

(one, five, three, four; Sum It Up: thirteen)

Daily 4 Night

1-4-8-9, Sum It Up: 22

(one, four, eight, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-two)

Pick 3 Day

9-6-7, Sum It Up: 22

(nine, six, seven; Sum It Up: twenty-two)

Pick 3 Evening

9-5-8, Sum It Up: 22

(nine, five, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-two)

Pick 3 Morning

5-8-3, Sum It Up: 16

(five, eight, three; Sum It Up: sixteen)

Pick 3 Night

4-2-5, Sum It Up: 11

(four, two, five; Sum It Up: eleven)

Triple Chance

01-12-17-30-31-36-42-43-44-45

(one, twelve, seventeen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five)

Two Step

07-08-09-15, Bonus: 23

(seven, eight, nine, fifteen; Bonus: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

02-20-21-31-33

(two, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Cash 5 Night

10-14-16-21-24

(ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Pick 3 Day

4-1-8

(four, one, eight)

Pick 3 Night

2-9-0

(two, nine, zero)

Pick 4 Day

1-9-8-6

(one, nine, eight, six)

Pick 4 Night

4-3-2-3

(four, three, two, three)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

2-5-7

(two, five, seven)

Hit 5

12-14-25-27-33

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

Keno

11-12-13-16-20-21-23-24-27-32-39-40-44-46-52-60-66-69-78-79

(eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

Lotto

03-14-20-38-41-49

(three, fourteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

Match 4

05-11-20-21

(five, eleven, twenty, twenty-one)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-04-10-12-13-19

(three, four, ten, twelve, thirteen, nineteen)

Daily 3

3-3-3

(three, three, three)

Daily 4

5-5-2-9

(five, five, two, nine)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

QC-JD-QH-10H-10S

(QC, JD, QH, 10H, 10S)

SuperCash

05-06-28-33-37-38, Doubler: N

(five, six, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

02-08-19-20-31

(two, eight, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $59,000

Daily Pick 3

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

Daily Pick 4

9-2-6-2

(nine, two, six, two)