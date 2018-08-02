Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
8-5-3
(eight, five, three)
09-11-20-28-41
(nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
04-23-24-27-39-43
(four, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $8.7 million
6-4-0
(six, four, zero)
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
7-2-3-8
(seven, two, three, eight)
5-5-7-7
(five, five, seven, seven)
04-07-17-31-36
(four, seven, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
6-6-5
(six, six, five)
4-1-7
(four, one, seven)
2-9-2-6
(two, nine, two, six)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:44.04
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 44.04)
Estimated jackpot: $172,000
02-10-15-31-35
(two, ten, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
01-04-23-35-44, Mega Ball: 2
(one, four, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-four; Mega Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $19 million
04-07-08-15-27
(four, seven, eight, fifteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
03-10-18-19-30-39
(three, ten, eighteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $5.1 million
1-5-7
(one, five, seven)
3-7-8
(three, seven, eight)
07-10-17-21-26
(seven, ten, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six)
01-06-07-08-17-18-20-21
(one, six, seven, eight, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
02-06-07-11-12-17-20-22
(two, six, seven, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)
6-6-8
(six, six, eight)
4-9-2
(four, nine, two)
1-3-2-2
(one, three, two, two)
8-2-4-4
(eight, two, four, four)
06-10-16-26-27-32
(six, ten, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $116,000
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)
7-5-3
(seven, five, three)
0-9-4-4
(zero, nine, four, four)
5-6-9-2
(five, six, nine, two)
4-4
(four, four)
0-6
(zero, six)
5-8-8
(five, eight, eight)
9-2-8
(nine, two, eight)
6-1-7-0
(six, one, seven, zero)
4-4-8-6
(four, four, eight, six)
9-7-0-5-0
(nine, seven, zero, five, zero)
6-3-0-1-7
(six, three, zero, one, seven)
16-22-24-27-33
(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
18-35-38-40-46-53
(eighteen, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-six, fifty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
05
(five)
7-3
(seven, three)
4-9
(four, nine)
4-2-8
(four, two, eight)
0-0-0
(zero, zero, zero)
6-9-0-7
(six, nine, zero, seven)
3-0-0-7
(three, zero, zero, seven)
5-7-7-6-1
(five, seven, seven, six, one)
4-2-9-7-5
(four, two, nine, seven, five)
3C-3D-4D-7H-10H
(3C, 3D, 4D, 7H, 10H)
01-05-07-08-10-12-15-17-21-22-23-24
(one, five, seven, eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
05-08-09-10-11-12-16-17-19-20-21-22
(five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
03-04-10-11-12-15-16-18-19-21-22-24
(three, four, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
05-08-09-10-11-12-16-17-19-20-21-22
(five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
0-9-2
(zero, nine, two)
2-6-8
(two, six, eight)
3-1-6
(three, one, six)
4-4-6-4
(four, four, six, four)
8-0-2-4
(eight, zero, two, four)
9-4-5-2
(nine, four, five, two)
09-15-32-38-41
(nine, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
9-6-2-9-9
(nine, six, two, nine, nine)
9-6-4-2-8
(nine, six, four, two, eight)
15-18-22-27-32
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000
1-2-0
(one, two, zero)
5-4-7
(five, four, seven)
19-23-25-28-29
(nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
09-12-20-33-42
(nine, twelve, twenty, thirty-three, forty-two)
03-17-27-32-38
(three, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
01-32-34-36-38
(one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
01-16-30-38-40-42
(one, sixteen, thirty, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two)
6-5-0-4-1-2-6
(six, five, zero, four, one, two, six)
12-15-18-22-24-36-40-43-46-48-51-53-58-59-61-62-67-69-70-78, BE: 12
(twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-eight; BE: twelve)
0-3-1, SB: 2
(zero, three, one; SB: two)
0-7-3, SB:
(zero, seven, three; SB: zero)
5-0-1-7, SB: 2
(five, zero, one, seven; SB: two)
6-0-1-8, SB:
(six, zero, one, eight; SB: zero)
01-02-05-10-12-16-20-23-31-32-34-38-46-51-52-55-57-66-68-74, BE: 55
(one, two, five, ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-four; BE: fifty-five)
03-17-29-31-35-36
(three, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six)
0-7-3
(zero, seven, three)
0-3-1
(zero, three, one)
6-0-1-8
(six, zero, one, eight)
5-0-1-7
(five, zero, one, seven)
1-2-2
(one, two, two)
1-7-8
(one, seven, eight)
03-12-17-25-32, Cash Ball: 10
(three, twelve, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two; Cash Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $1.92 million
KC-KD-4H-7H-4S
(KC, KD, 4H, 7H, 4S)
07-23-24-31, Cash Ball: 10
(seven, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-one; Cash Ball: ten)
5-1-3
(five, one, three)
5-3-4
(five, three, four)
2-5-3-3
(two, five, three, three)
5-6-3-0
(five, six, three, zero)
02-12-14-31-32
(two, twelve, fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
04-08-11-18-38-40
(four, eight, eleven, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $625,000
7-0-1
(seven, zero, one)
8-9-6-5
(eight, nine, six, five)
AS-2D-5H-5S-8S
(AS, 2D, 5H, 5S, 8S)
AC-QS-3C-6C-8D
(AC, QS, 3C, 6C, 8D)
04-07-08-15-32, Bonus: 31
(four, seven, eight, fifteen, thirty-two; Bonus: thirty-one)
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
4-4-4
(four, four, four)
9-1-9-8
(nine, one, nine, eight)
0-2-6-4
(zero, two, six, four)
17-19-24-25-33
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three)
13-15-26-27-31-34
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million
3-8-7-3
(three, eight, seven, three)
7-3-0-9
(seven, three, zero, nine)
06-22-28-33-35-43
(six, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million
2D-8D-6H-7S-9S
(2D, 8D, 6H, 7S, 9S)
8-8-5
(eight, eight, five)
7-0-0-2
(seven, zero, zero, two)
0-0-7
(zero, zero, seven)
8-1-4-1
(eight, one, four, one)
12-14-15-23-34
(twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
01-02-03-08-09-14-15-17-21-25-30-31-33-54-63-65-66-69-70-71-72-76
(one, two, three, eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, fifty-four, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six)
2-6-6
(two, six, six)
20-35-36-40-45
(twenty, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $405,000
01-07-09-14-24
(one, seven, nine, fourteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
05-20-25-28-31-34
(five, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
4-5-0
(four, five, zero)
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
6-8-5-2
(six, eight, five, two)
3-3-2-9
(three, three, two, nine)
03-16-19-22-31
(three, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
04-17-23-28, Bonus: 2
(four, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Bonus: two)
13-18-19-21-30
(thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000
Month: 9, Day: 27, Year: 55
(Month: nine; Day: twenty-seven; Year: fifty-five)
8-7-4
(eight, seven, four)
05-21-25-32-36
(five, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
4D-7D-9H-5S-6S
(4D, 7D, 9H, 5S, 6S)
3-3-4, Fireball: 1
(three, three, four; Fireball: one)
5-3-1-4, Fireball: 1
(five, three, one, four; Fireball: one)
16-20-23-35-40, Xtra: 2
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
1-8-4, Fireball: 8
(one, eight, four; Fireball: eight)
4-4-7-8, Fireball: 8
(four, four, seven, eight; Fireball: eight)
8-5-2
(eight, five, two)
8-8-8
(eight, eight, eight)
10-25-28-30-34
(ten, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $37,000
2-8-8, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-5-7-5, Lucky Sum: 18
(one, five, seven, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
4-5-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, five, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
4-1-2-8, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, one, two, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
05-13-19-30-33
(five, thirteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three)
02-03-05-07-12-27-28-31-33-45-46-54-56-61-63-66-67-73-75-76
(two, three, five, seven, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six)
05-27-28-33-40-43, Bonus: 57
(five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty, forty-three; Bonus: fifty-seven)
02-09-19-24-27
(two, nine, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
5-7-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(five, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
2-8-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(two, eight, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
2-5-2-1, Lucky Sum: 10
(two, five, two, one; Lucky Sum: ten)
6-9-9-5, Lucky Sum: 29
(six, nine, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)
07-12-15-21-23-28, Kicker: 3-2-4-3-1-8
(seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Kicker: three, two, four, three, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
5-0-8
(five, zero, eight)
5-1-3
(five, one, three)
1-7-8-2
(one, seven, eight, two)
1-4-0-0
(one, four, zero, zero)
6-4-3-7-4
(six, four, three, seven, four)
1-1-3-0-1
(one, one, three, zero, one)
09-16-26-34-35
(nine, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
05-08-21-26-28
(five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
5-4-2
(five, four, two)
01-05-10-16-FREE-19-23-26-29
(one, five, ten, sixteen, FREE, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $11,000
03-04-08-09-21-46
(three, four, eight, nine, twenty-one, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $4.8 million
5-9-1-6
(five, nine, one, six)
8-8-0-8
(eight, eight, zero, eight)
5-4-7-3
(five, four, seven, three)
0-4-8-7
(zero, four, eight, seven)
14-24-63-73
(fourteen, twenty-four, sixty-three, seventy-three)
19-24-26-29-38
(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
02-08-19-23-32-36
(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $530,000
2-8, Wild: 1
(two, eight; Wild: one)
0-3, Wild: 1
(zero, three; Wild: one)
4-0-3, Wild: 1
(four, zero, three; Wild: one)
6-5-5, Wild: 1
(six, five, five; Wild: one)
0-1-8-6, Wild: 1
(zero, one, eight, six; Wild: one)
1-7-4-8, Wild: 1
(one, seven, four, eight; Wild: one)
4-0-3-8-7, Wild: 1
(four, zero, three, eight, seven; Wild: one)
9-8-9-0-0, Wild: 1
(nine, eight, nine, zero, zero; Wild: one)
06-15-18-25-27
(six, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
5-1-6-6
(five, one, six, six)
6-6-5-5
(six, six, five, five)
12-13-16-24-27, Power-Up: 3
(twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven; Power, Up: three)
7-8-3
(seven, eight, three)
7-3-5
(seven, three, five)
7-6-8-6
(seven, six, eight, six)
5-7-4-4
(five, seven, four, four)
11-12-17-18-31
(eleven, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $157,000
0-4-3, Lucky Sum: 7
(zero, four, three; Lucky Sum: seven)
9-7-6, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, seven, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
3-0-5, Lucky Sum: 8
(three, zero, five; Lucky Sum: eight)
5-5-3-0, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, five, three, zero; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
2-2-4-5, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, two, four, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
0-3-0-4, Lucky Sum: 7
(zero, three, zero, four; Lucky Sum: seven)
06-07-09-16-21, Bonus: 4
(six, seven, nine, sixteen, twenty-one; Bonus: four)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000
04-08-09-10-12-14-15-16-19-21-23-24
(four, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
04-05-08-10-11-14-15-16-17-18-19-22
(four, five, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
01-04-05-06-09-10-11-12-20-21-22-23
(one, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
03-04-05-06-07-08-10-11-18-19-23-24
(three, four, five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
16-25-27-30-31
(sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one)
8-8-7-9, Sum It Up: 32
(eight, eight, seven, nine; Sum It Up: thirty-two)
6-6-9-5, Sum It Up: 26
(six, six, nine, five; Sum It Up: twenty-six)
3-5-6-9, Sum It Up: 23
(three, five, six, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
7-6-6-6, Sum It Up: 25
(seven, six, six, six; Sum It Up: twenty-five)
07-12-15-35-42-49
(seven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $13.75 million
4-9-7, Sum It Up: 20
(four, nine, seven; Sum It Up: twenty)
2-0-8, Sum It Up: 10
(two, zero, eight; Sum It Up: ten)
9-5-9, Sum It Up: 23
(nine, five, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
5-6-1, Sum It Up: 12
(five, six, one; Sum It Up: twelve)
08-09-10-13-25-37, Bonus: 26
(eight, nine, ten, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven; Bonus: twenty-six)
06-17-18-25-32
(six, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)
01-14-15-23-24
(one, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
7-4-3
(seven, four, three)
1-5-1
(one, five, one)
3-8-1-1
(three, eight, one, one)
0-7-2-7
(zero, seven, two, seven)
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
13-14-20-33-35
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $290,000