Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Thursday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

2-8-2

(two, eight, two)

Fantasy 5

07-08-21-24-40

(seven, eight, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $52,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

8-3-2

(eight, three, two)

Cash 3 Midday

3-7-8

(three, seven, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

5-5-4-2

(five, five, four, two)

Cash 4 Midday

3-6-1-4

(three, six, one, four)

Natural State Jackpot

01-12-13-29-30

(one, twelve, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

3-6-7

(three, six, seven)

Daily 3 Midday

3-4-2

(three, four, two)

Daily 4

1-6-6-1

(one, six, six, one)

Daily Derby

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:46.77

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 46.77)

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

Fantasy 5

01-05-09-25-37

(one, five, nine, twenty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $167,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

04-05-07-24-28

(four, five, seven, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-0

(zero, nine, zero)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

02-04-17-24-35

(two, four, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-five)

Lucky Links Day

05-07-13-15-16-17-19-21

(five, seven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Lucky Links Night

02-04-05-09-13-15-18-22

(two, four, five, nine, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Play3 Day

9-4-3

(nine, four, three)

Play3 Night

2-5-6

(two, five, six)

Play4 Day

7-0-2-6

(seven, zero, two, six)

Play4 Night

8-5-0-1

(eight, five, zero, one)

DELAWARE

Play 3 Day

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

Play 3 Night

9-0-0

(nine, zero, zero)

Play 4 Day

5-2-7-9

(five, two, seven, nine)

Play 4 Night

4-4-3-3

(four, four, three, three)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

9-0

(nine, zero)

DC 2 Midday

2-7

(two, seven)

DC 3 Evening

4-5-8

(four, five, eight)

DC 3 Midday

5-7-2

(five, seven, two)

DC 4 Evening

2-8-6-0

(two, eight, six, zero)

DC 4 Midday

7-4-0-6

(seven, four, zero, six)

DC 5 Evening

1-8-4-8-8

(one, eight, four, eight, eight)

DC 5 Midday

4-9-8-3-0

(four, nine, eight, three, zero)

FLORIDA

Fantasy 5

01-03-12-27-30

(one, three, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty)

Pick 2 Evening

1-8

(one, eight)

Pick 2 Midday

6-8

(six, eight)

Pick 3 Evening

8-3-7

(eight, three, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-3

(four, nine, three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-1-8-3

(one, one, eight, three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-8-0

(seven, zero, eight, zero)

Pick 5 Evening

6-3-9-7-3

(six, three, nine, seven, three)

Pick 5 Midday

2-2-5-1-0

(two, two, five, one, zero)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

JH-KS-8D-8H-6S

(JH, KS, 8D, 8H, 6S)

All or Nothing Day

05-08-09-10-11-12-14-15-17-18-23-24

(five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-05-07-12-13-18-21-22-24

(one, two, three, four, five, seven, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-05-08-09-13-16-17-18-19-23-24

(two, three, five, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

01-04-06-09-11-12-14-15-17-18-22-24

(one, four, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

8-3-3

(eight, three, three)

Cash 3 Midday

8-6-9

(eight, six, nine)

Cash 3 Night

7-8-2

(seven, eight, two)

Cash 4 Evening

4-8-6-3

(four, eight, six, three)

Cash 4 Midday

2-2-6-1

(two, two, six, one)

Cash 4 Night

1-6-2-3

(one, six, two, three)

Fantasy 5

14-20-32-33-36

(fourteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

6-4-4-6-8

(six, four, four, six, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-8-5-1-4

(seven, eight, five, one, four)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

10-14-21-25-27-42

(ten, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

1-1-4

(one, one, four)

Pick 3 Night

4-0-1

(four, zero, one)

ILLINOIS

Lotto

03-08-10-21-43-50, Extra Shot: 6

(three, eight, ten, twenty-one, forty-three, fifty; Extra Shot: six)

Estimated jackpot: $7.5 million

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-03-09-18-35

(one, three, nine, eighteen, thirty-five)

Lucky Day Lotto

04-05-18-22-45

(four, five, eighteen, twenty-two, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

INDIANA

Cash 5

02-04-06-31-40

(two, four, six, thirty-one, forty)

Quick Draw Midday

08-11-18-24-26-27-29-33-37-38-41-45-47-49-52-67-69-70-72-75, BE: 75

(eight, eleven, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five; BE: seventy-five)

Daily Three-Midday

5-7-7, SB: 5

(five, seven, seven; SB: five)

Daily Three-Evening

2-9-0, SB: 7

(two, nine, zero; SB: seven)

Daily Four-Midday

2-1-3-7, SB: 5

(two, one, three, seven; SB: five)

Daily Four-Evening

8-2-2-7, SB: 7

(eight, two, two, seven; SB: seven)

Quick Draw Evening

01-07-08-11-13-24-25-33-37-44-52-63-64-66-67-69-73-75-79-80, BE: 33

(one, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: thirty-three)

IOWA

Pick 3 Evening

2-9-0

(two, nine, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-7

(five, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Evening

8-2-2-7

(eight, two, two, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-3-7

(two, one, three, seven)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-3

(seven, one, three)

Daily Pick 3

5-1-2

(five, one, two)

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

4C-2D-2H-8H-7S

(4C, 2D, 2H, 8H, 7S)

Cash Ball

05-11-26-32, Cash Ball: 16

(five, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-two; Cash Ball: sixteen)

Pick 3 Evening

2-3-7

(two, three, seven)

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-9

(five, six, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

0-9-6-1

(zero, nine, six, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-9-0

(two, one, nine, zero)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

2-4-7

(two, four, seven)

Pick 4

9-8-3-0

(nine, eight, three, zero)

MAINE

WPT

QC-AD-3C-6C-10S

(QC, AD, 3C, 6C, 10S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

KC-JS-4C-8D-8H

(KC, JS, 4C, 8D, 8H)

Bonus Match 5

03-22-23-33-38, Bonus: 31

(three, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty-one)

MultiMatch

02-09-11-16-22-30

(two, nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty)

Pick 3 Evening

0-8-0

(zero, eight, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

Pick 4 Evening

8-7-0-1

(eight, seven, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-9-8

(one, four, nine, eight)

MASSACHUSETTS

MassCash

08-13-17-21-31

(eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-one)

Numbers Evening

9-9-6-3

(nine, nine, six, three)

Numbers Midday

2-0-2-6

(two, zero, two, six)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

AD-3D-3H-4H-10H

(AD, 3D, 3H, 4H, 10H)

Midday Daily 3

6-1-5

(six, one, five)

Midday Daily 4

2-4-0-5

(two, four, zero, five)

Daily 3

5-3-9

(five, three, nine)

Daily 4

1-0-6-5

(one, zero, six, five)

Fantasy 5

07-09-20-25-27

(seven, nine, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

03-09-11-12-14-16-18-20-21-27-30-35-44-48-55-57-60-64-67-73-77-80

(three, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-seven, eighty)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

8-9-4

(eight, nine, four)

Northstar Cash

02-04-11-25-31

(two, four, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

1-9-8

(one, nine, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-5

(four, one, five)

Pick 4 Evening

7-0-2-5

(seven, zero, two, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-1-2-2

(three, one, two, two)

Show Me Cash

11-20-26-33-34

(eleven, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $252,000

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

10-11-22-23, Bonus: 7

(ten, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three; Bonus: seven)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 7, Day: 11, Year: 33

(Month: seven; Day: eleven; Year: thirty-three)

Pick 3

7-9-2

(seven, nine, two)

Pick 5

08-12-20-25-30

(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

AD-AS-8H-3S-9S

(AD, AS, 8H, 3S, 9S)

Pick 3

2-4-3, Fireball: 1

(two, four, three; Fireball: one)

Pick 4

4-0-4-0, Fireball: 1

(four, zero, four, zero; Fireball: one)

Cash 5

06-08-24-26-40, Xtra: 3

(six, eight, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $229,000

Pick 6

03-12-28-31-32-39, Xtra: 4

(three, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $3 million

Midday Pick 3

1-7-4, Fireball: 6

(one, seven, four; Fireball: six)

Midday Pick 4

7-6-8-3, Fireball: 6

(seven, six, eight, three; Fireball: six)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

7-7-7

(seven, seven, seven)

Pick 3 Evening

0-9-6

(zero, nine, six)

Roadrunner Cash

02-03-10-14-28

(two, three, ten, fourteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

1-9-6

(one, nine, six)

Win 4 Midday

3-6-7-4

(three, six, seven, four)

Numbers Evening

3-4-9

(three, four, nine)

Win 4 Evening

1-2-0-5

(one, two, zero, five)

Take 5

01-10-22-27-35

(one, ten, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Pick 10

02-08-22-24-27-29-30-32-34-38-45-46-52-55-59-62-64-66-73-77

(two, eight, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-seven)

NORTH CAROLINA

Cash 5

01-21-31-37-40

(one, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Pick 3 Day

9-5-3, Lucky Sum: 17

(nine, five, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Pick 3 Evening

4-6-1, Lucky Sum: 11

(four, six, one; Lucky Sum: eleven)

Pick 4 Day

0-5-7-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(zero, five, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Pick 4 Evening

0-8-6-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(zero, eight, six, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

OHIO

Pick 3 Evening

1-3-6

(one, three, six)

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-4

(zero, four, four)

Pick 4 Evening

4-0-1-2

(four, zero, one, two)

Pick 4 Midday

6-4-2-3

(six, four, two, three)

Pick 5 Evening

1-0-2-2-4

(one, zero, two, two, four)

Pick 5 Midday

7-0-0-3-5

(seven, zero, zero, three, five)

Rolling Cash 5

05-21-24-34-35

(five, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

13-22-25-28-30

(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)

Pick 3

1-5-3

(one, five, three)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

04-06-10-14-FREE-20-23-27-30

(four, six, ten, fourteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Pick 4 10PM

4-2-4-6

(four, two, four, six)

Pick 4 1PM

1-8-5-1

(one, eight, five, one)

Pick 4 4PM

7-2-3-1

(seven, two, three, one)

Pick 4 7PM

0-5-0-0

(zero, five, zero, zero)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

05-18-29-32-35

(five, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Match 6 Lotto

02-04-10-38-42-49

(two, four, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $840,000

Pick 2 Day

8-5, Wild: 1

(eight, five; Wild: one)

Pick 2 Evening

9-2, Wild: 3

(nine, two; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

8-3-9, Wild: 1

(eight, three, nine; Wild: one)

Pick 3 Evening

5-7-8, Wild: 3

(five, seven, eight; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

2-0-4-9, Wild: 1

(two, zero, four, nine; Wild: one)

Pick 4 Evening

2-4-4-1, Wild: 3

(two, four, four, one; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

2-0-7-9-9, Wild: 1

(two, zero, seven, nine, nine; Wild: one)

Pick 5 Evening

3-5-9-6-6, Wild: 3

(three, five, nine, six, six; Wild: three)

Treasure Hunt

06-09-16-17-20

(six, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-7-4-7

(two, seven, four, seven)

Numbers Midday

2-8-8-6

(two, eight, eight, six)

Wild Money

07-13-15-18-35, Extra: 31

(seven, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-five; Extra: thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

07-09-13-24-30, Power-Up: 2

(seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-9

(one, six, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

3-5-9-1

(three, five, nine, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-3-6

(two, four, three, six)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

9-1-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(nine, one, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Midday

1-1-4, Lucky Sum: 6

(one, one, four; Lucky Sum: six)

Cash 3 Morning

0-1-4, Lucky Sum: 5

(zero, one, four; Lucky Sum: five)

Cash 4 Evening

0-3-8-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(zero, three, eight, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Cash 4 Midday

9-3-5-4, Lucky Sum: 21

(nine, three, five, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Cash 4 Morning

4-3-9-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, three, nine, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-06-08-09-12-16-19-21-22-23-24

(one, two, six, eight, nine, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-06-08-11-13-15-16-17-19-21-22-24

(three, six, eight, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-04-05-06-10-11-13-18-19-20-23

(one, two, four, five, six, ten, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Night

01-02-04-05-06-07-09-18-19-21-23-24

(one, two, four, five, six, seven, nine, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 5

12-21-27-28-35

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Daily 4 Day

6-5-2-9, Sum It Up: 22

(six, five, two, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-two)

Daily 4 Evening

9-2-5-4, Sum It Up: 20

(nine, two, five, four; Sum It Up: twenty)

Daily 4 Morning

1-8-6-8, Sum It Up: 23

(one, eight, six, eight; Sum It Up: twenty-three)

Daily 4 Night

0-1-0-4, Sum It Up: 5

(zero, one, zero, four; Sum It Up: five)

Pick 3 Day

0-7-9, Sum It Up: 16

(zero, seven, nine; Sum It Up: sixteen)

Pick 3 Evening

1-3-3, Sum It Up: 7

(one, three, three; Sum It Up: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

4-0-0, Sum It Up: 4

(four, zero, zero; Sum It Up: four)

Pick 3 Night

2-2-0, Sum It Up: 4

(two, two, zero; Sum It Up: four)

Two Step

01-20-22-26, Bonus: 16

(one, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six; Bonus: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $850,000

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

10-12-16-23-25

(ten, twelve, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Cash 5 Night

10-19-28-30-31

(ten, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)

Pick 3 Day

8-8-7

(eight, eight, seven)

Pick 3 Night

1-3-7

(one, three, seven)

Pick 4 Day

8-9-0-5

(eight, nine, zero, five)

Pick 4 Night

2-3-1-6

(two, three, one, six)

WASHINGTON

Daily Game

0-9-7

(zero, nine, seven)

Keno

02-04-06-10-14-16-17-29-31-32-34-39-41-42-47-49-58-60-67-79

(two, four, six, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy-nine)

Match 4

03-10-14-24

(three, ten, fourteen, twenty-four)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

02-04-06-09-18-25

(two, four, six, nine, eighteen, twenty-five)

Daily 3

9-6-6

(nine, six, six)

Daily 4

9-8-8-5

(nine, eight, eight, five)

WISCONSIN

5 Card Cash

KH-KS-2C-5C-3H

(KH, KS, 2C, 5C, 3H)

SuperCash

06-10-11-19-33-35, Doubler: N

(six, ten, eleven, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-five; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

11-19-22-23-28

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $35,000

Daily Pick 3

5-0-6

(five, zero, six)

Daily Pick 4

4-8-1-9

(four, eight, one, nine)