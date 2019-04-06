Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Friday:
9-5-8
(nine, five, eight)
07-12-18-22-25
(seven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $134,000
7-7-8
(seven, seven, eight)
6-8-9
(six, eight, nine)
2-0-5-6
(two, zero, five, six)
1-0-9-2
(one, zero, nine, two)
12-19-23-25-30
(twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
8-2-1
(eight, two, one)
9-7-1-2
(nine, seven, one, two)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:48.72
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 48.72)
Estimated jackpot: $647,000
08-10-26-28-29
(eight, ten, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $311,000
05-10-14-17-30
(five, ten, fourteen, seventeen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
8-1-4
(eight, one, four)
2-3-4
(two, three, four)
02-09-11-28-34
(two, nine, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
02-08-12-22-23-44
(two, eight, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-four)
03-07-08-11-12-13-19-21
(three, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
01-03-05-06-07-16-18-20
(one, three, five, six, seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty)
1-1-1
(one, one, one)
8-2-7
(eight, two, seven)
5-0-3-1
(five, zero, three, one)
2-9-2-8
(two, nine, two, eight)
14-16-22-26-27-32
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
8-8-1
(eight, eight, one)
0-1-1-1
(zero, one, one, one)
3-2-7-1
(three, two, seven, one)
9-4
(nine, four)
8-6
(eight, six)
3-5-2
(three, five, two)
8-4-0
(eight, four, zero)
4-3-8-1
(four, three, eight, one)
7-9-0-8
(seven, nine, zero, eight)
6-6-3-3-7
(six, six, three, three, seven)
2-4-7-9-4
(two, four, seven, nine, four)
2-7
(two, seven)
3-3
(three, three)
0-6-8
(zero, six, eight)
7-3-0
(seven, three, zero)
4-5-5-9
(four, five, five, nine)
3-9-0-6
(three, nine, zero, six)
8-6-1-3-1
(eight, six, one, three, one)
4-9-4-7-5
(four, nine, four, seven, five)
JS-2D-4D-8H-7S
(JS, 2D, 4D, 8H, 7S)
02-06-07-12-13-14-15-17-19-20-23-24
(two, six, seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
03-04-05-07-08-11-12-13-17-18-22-23
(three, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-03-06-10-11-15-17-18-19-21-24
(one, two, three, six, ten, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
04-05-06-08-10-11-12-13-15-18-19-22
(four, five, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
5-4-6
(five, four, six)
1-7-3
(one, seven, three)
6-5-1-1
(six, five, one, one)
6-2-0-8
(six, two, zero, eight)
5-6-1-0-6
(five, six, one, zero, six)
6-9-3-7-8
(six, nine, three, seven, eight)
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
2-4-2
(two, four, two)
13-14-18-32-38
(thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
06-08-23-28-40
(six, eight, twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
09-10-11-18-21
(nine, ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty-one)
08-13-15-18-24-30-31-34-36-46-49-51-52-60-63-66-70-73-76-79, BE: 30
(eight, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: thirty)
6-5-5, SB: 4
(six, five, five; SB: four)
4-3-7, SB: 3
(four, three, seven; SB: three)
8-7-6-2, SB: 4
(eight, seven, six, two; SB: four)
8-2-0-3, SB: 3
(eight, two, zero, three; SB: three)
01-02-09-13-19-25-31-37-39-40-46-50-54-58-60-71-73-74-75-76, BE: 1
(one, two, nine, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, forty-six, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six; BE: one)
6-5-5
(six, five, five)
8-2-0-3
(eight, two, zero, three)
8-7-6-2
(eight, seven, six, two)
4-9-5
(four, nine, five)
0-5-8
(zero, five, eight)
KH-AS-3C-4C-3H
(KH, AS, 3C, 4C, 3H)
01-06-27-32, Cash Ball: 10
(one, six, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Cash Ball: ten)
1-8-9
(one, eight, nine)
3-2-4
(three, two, four)
6-7-1-3
(six, seven, one, three)
3-1-6-3
(three, one, six, three)
AD-KH-5H-4S-7S
(AD, KH, 5H, 4S, 7S)
JH-KH-2C-10D-3S
(JH, KH, 2C, 10D, 3S)
08-11-12-24-36, Bonus: 18
(eight, eleven, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-six; Bonus: eighteen)
4-1-1
(four, one, one)
3-0-8
(three, zero, eight)
6-5-1-1
(six, five, one, one)
7-3-1-3
(seven, three, one, three)
02-05-20-32-33
(two, five, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-three)
7-4-2-1
(seven, four, two, one)
6-1-3-9
(six, one, three, nine)
2C-10C-5D-8D-10D
(2C, 10C, 5D, 8D, 10D)
9-7-0
(nine, seven, zero)
5-0-8-5
(five, zero, eight, five)
8-3-7
(eight, three, seven)
0-9-1-7
(zero, nine, one, seven)
04-07-23-25-34
(four, seven, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-02-07-11-18-19-21-23-25-34-39-42-46-47-48-55-62-65-69-71-76-79
(one, two, seven, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
9-5-2
(nine, five, two)
10-14-18-19-27
(ten, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $475,000
05-12-18-23-26
(five, twelve, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
9-9-0
(nine, nine, zero)
2-5-8
(two, five, eight)
6-1-0-7
(six, one, zero, seven)
0-2-3-3
(zero, two, three, three)
05-14-30-36-39
(five, fourteen, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $136,000
09-10-17-26, Bonus: 8
(nine, ten, seventeen, twenty-six; Bonus: eight)
Month: 10, Day: 15, Year: 43
(Month: ten; Day: fifteen; Year: forty-three)
2-0-8
(two, zero, eight)
01-03-10-24-32
(one, three, ten, twenty-four, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $136,000
QS-10C-4D-9D-6H
(QS, 10C, 4D, 9D, 6H)
6-4-5, Fireball: 8
(six, four, five; Fireball: eight)
1-4-0-5, Fireball: 8
(one, four, zero, five; Fireball: eight)
10-15-19-36-42, Xtra: 3
(ten, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-two; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
7-0-9, Fireball: 2
(seven, zero, nine; Fireball: two)
1-8-3-9, Fireball: 2
(one, eight, three, nine; Fireball: two)
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
3-3-3
(three, three, three)
5-8-8-5
(five, eight, eight, five)
5-2-7
(five, two, seven)
0-1-4-9
(zero, one, four, nine)
12-14-18-27-30-32-33-34-39-44-45-48-55-56-64-65-68-70-71-79
(twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-nine)
03-10-12-28-37
(three, ten, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
1-6-5, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, six, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)
8-9-4, Lucky Sum: 21
(eight, nine, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
8-0-7-3, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, zero, seven, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
2-5-5-6, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, five, five, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
2-1-3
(two, one, three)
9-3-5
(nine, three, five)
5-5-8-2
(five, five, eight, two)
3-6-0-6
(three, six, zero, six)
7-9-6-1-9
(seven, nine, six, one, nine)
6-5-1-7-6
(six, five, one, seven, six)
05-14-22-36-39
(five, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
04-12-16-23-28
(four, twelve, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
8-2-1
(eight, two, one)
02-07-10-13-FREE-20-24-25-29
(two, seven, ten, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
1-1-6-0
(one, one, six, zero)
1-8-2-0
(one, eight, two, zero)
2-7-0-4
(two, seven, zero, four)
01-05-17-27-35
(one, five, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
07-12-20-31-34-46
(seven, twelve, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $710,000
7-2, Wild:
(seven, two; Wild: zero)
0-0, Wild: 8
(zero, zero; Wild: eight)
6-0-3, Wild:
(six, zero, three; Wild: zero)
0-2-9, Wild: 8
(zero, two, nine; Wild: eight)
2-0-1-2, Wild:
(two, zero, one, two; Wild: zero)
0-0-7-0, Wild: 8
(zero, zero, seven, zero; Wild: eight)
4-2-1-2-2, Wild:
(four, two, one, two, two; Wild: zero)
0-0-1-1-2, Wild: 8
(zero, zero, one, one, two; Wild: eight)
01-05-21-28-30
(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
5-5-3-7
(five, five, three, seven)
4-3-1-5
(four, three, one, five)
03-05-06-33-36, Power-Up: 3
(three, five, six, thirty-three, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)
1-9-5
(one, nine, five)
2-3-8
(two, three, eight)
4-9-4-2
(four, nine, four, two)
3-7-6-7
(three, seven, six, seven)
1-6-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(one, six, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
9-2-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(nine, two, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
4-8-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(four, eight, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
8-5-4-1, Lucky Sum: 18
(eight, five, four, one; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-2-1-7, Lucky Sum: 11
(one, two, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eleven)
7-0-6-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, zero, six, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
05-06-17-19-20, Bonus: 1
(five, six, seventeen, nineteen, twenty; Bonus: one)
01-03-06-07-08-12-15-17-18-20-21-24
(one, three, six, seven, eight, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
05-08-10-11-13-14-15-16-17-18-22-23
(five, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
04-05-06-09-10-14-16-17-19-21-22-23
(four, five, six, nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-02-03-06-07-11-12-15-17-19-23-24
(one, two, three, six, seven, eleven, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
06-22-25-27-33
(six, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
1-5-5-1, Sum It Up: 12
(one, five, five, one; Sum It Up: twelve)
1-4-2-6, Sum It Up: 13
(one, four, two, six; Sum It Up: thirteen)
8-2-4-9, Sum It Up: 23
(eight, two, four, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-three)
8-9-6-2, Sum It Up: 25
(eight, nine, six, two; Sum It Up: twenty-five)
8-1-8, Sum It Up: 17
(eight, one, eight; Sum It Up: seventeen)
5-8-7, Sum It Up: 20
(five, eight, seven; Sum It Up: twenty)
7-8-2, Sum It Up: 17
(seven, eight, two; Sum It Up: seventeen)
9-6-4, Sum It Up: 19
(nine, six, four; Sum It Up: nineteen)
02-05-20-23-24
(two, five, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
08-19-20-21-27
(eight, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
3-6-2
(three, six, two)
0-1-1
(zero, one, one)
2-1-9-9
(two, one, nine, nine)
9-1-5-9
(nine, one, five, nine)
02-05-13-18-22-25
(two, five, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
3-0-1
(three, zero, one)
4-8-3-5
(four, eight, three, five)
5C-6C-7C-4D-5D
(5C, 6C, 7C, 4D, 5D)
04-06-20-22-26-35, Doubler: N
(four, six, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
02-03-09-17-18
(two, three, nine, seventeen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
2-6-3
(two, six, three)
4-8-3-2
(four, eight, three, two)