Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

9-4-9

(nine, four, nine)

Fantasy 5

05-21-25-33-41

(five, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

8-3-9

(eight, three, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

Cash 4 Evening

0-1-6-9

(zero, one, six, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

9-2-4-2

(nine, two, four, two)

Natural State Jackpot

04-06-13-16-20

(four, six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $135,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

6-8-2

(six, eight, two)

Daily 3 Midday

1-3-9

(one, three, nine)

Daily 4

5-1-3-3

(five, one, three, three)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:43.87

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 43.87)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Fantasy 5

02-09-22-27-35

(two, nine, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $70,000

COLORADO

Cash 5

11-14-16-18-27

(eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Pick 3 Evening

8-5-2

(eight, five, two)

Pick 3 Midday

3-7-8

(three, seven, eight)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

03-06-12-13-28

(three, six, twelve, thirteen, twenty-eight)

Lucky Links Day

03-06-08-13-16-17-18-19

(three, six, eight, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

Lucky Links Night

01-02-09-11-14-16-18-21

(one, two, nine, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Play3 Day

0-9-2

(zero, nine, two)

Play3 Night

0-9-6

(zero, nine, six)

Play4 Day

5-6-9-8

(five, six, nine, eight)

Play4 Night

4-2-1-4

(four, two, one, four)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

07-09-17-20-29-34

(seven, nine, seventeen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

Play 3 Day

8-9-1

(eight, nine, one)

Play 3 Night

3-4-9

(three, four, nine)

Play 4 Day

5-0-8-6

(five, zero, eight, six)

Play 4 Night

8-9-8-3

(eight, nine, eight, three)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 2 Evening

9-5

(nine, five)

DC 2 Midday

9-6

(nine, six)

DC 3 Evening

9-9-3

(nine, nine, three)

DC 3 Midday

4-5-5

(four, five, five)

DC 4 Evening

6-8-1-3

(six, eight, one, three)

DC 4 Midday

7-1-6-3

(seven, one, six, three)

DC 5 Evening

6-0-6-6-7

(six, zero, six, six, seven)

DC 5 Midday

8-5-1-5-5

(eight, five, one, five, five)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

3-0

(three, zero)

Pick 2 Midday

0-7

(zero, seven)

Pick 3 Evening

7-7-1

(seven, seven, one)

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-8

(three, one, eight)

Pick 4 Evening

4-5-0-6

(four, five, zero, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-8-6

(three, six, eight, six)

Pick 5 Evening

3-7-5-4-6

(three, seven, five, four, six)

Pick 5 Midday

6-9-6-8-2

(six, nine, six, eight, two)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

KC-QD-3H-3S-10S

(KC, QD, 3H, 3S, 10S)

All or Nothing Day

01-02-03-07-09-11-12-13-17-19-20-23

(one, two, three, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-10-12-13-14-15-16-17-20-22-23

(one, three, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-05-09-11-12-15-16-19-22-23-24

(two, three, five, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

01-04-06-08-09-10-11-15-16-17-21-23

(one, four, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

0-6-0

(zero, six, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

8-0-0

(eight, zero, zero)

Cash 4 Evening

0-4-6-8

(zero, four, six, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

8-3-9-8

(eight, three, nine, eight)

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-3-2-0-3

(nine, three, two, zero, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-4-9-0-8

(three, four, nine, zero, eight)

IDAHO

Pick 3 Day

0-6-2

(zero, six, two)

Pick 3 Night

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

ILLINOIS

Lotto

08-22-33-39-40-50, Extra Shot: 13

(eight, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty, fifty; Extra Shot: thirteen)

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

18-22-27-29-35

(eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Lucky Day Lotto

04-15-16-41-43

(four, fifteen, sixteen, forty-one, forty-three)

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

07-11-13-16-17-28-32-33-42-48-53-54-55-60-63-69-71-75-76-78, BE: 42

(seven, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight; BE: forty-two)

Daily Three-Midday

2-9-6, SB: 6

(two, nine, six; SB: six)

Daily Four-Midday

5-7-6-8, SB: 6

(five, seven, six, eight; SB: six)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-6

(two, nine, six)

Pick 4 Midday

5-7-6-8

(five, seven, six, eight)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

4-0-3

(four, zero, three)

Daily Pick 3

6-3-6

(six, three, six)

Super Kansas Cash

08-09-21-24-25, Cash Ball: 9

(eight, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five; Cash Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

KENTUCKY

5 Card Cash

QS-AS-7D-4S-9S

(QS, AS, 7D, 4S, 9S)

Pick 3 Evening

4-5-8

(four, five, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

2-2-9

(two, two, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

6-8-2-0

(six, eight, two, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-4-3-1

(eight, four, three, one)

LOUISIANA

Pick 3

8-5-4

(eight, five, four)

Pick 4

9-3-5-7

(nine, three, five, seven)

MAINE

WPT

JH-6C-7D-3H-9H

(JH, 6C, 7D, 3H, 9H)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

2D-8D-7H-6S-9S

(2D, 8D, 7H, 6S, 9S)

Bonus Match 5

21-25-26-29-37, Bonus: 4

(twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Bonus: four)

Pick 3 Evening

2-2-6

(two, two, six)

Pick 3 Midday

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

Pick 4 Evening

9-5-1-8

(nine, five, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-7-4-3

(zero, seven, four, three)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

8-4-1-6

(eight, four, one, six)

Numbers Midday

2-2-5-6

(two, two, five, six)

MICHIGAN

Poker Lotto

JS-4C-6D-10D-8H

(JS, 4C, 6D, 10D, 8H)

Midday Daily 3

2-6-4

(two, six, four)

Midday Daily 4

2-6-9-9

(two, six, nine, nine)

Daily 3

7-4-2

(seven, four, two)

Daily 4

5-4-3-0

(five, four, three, zero)

Fantasy 5

19-25-28-31-32

(nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

Keno

09-11-12-14-18-19-24-26-37-38-41-43-49-50-51-53-54-59-65-69-70-72

(nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

3-8-1

(three, eight, one)

Gopher 5

04-11-20-26-40

(four, eleven, twenty, twenty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $915,000

Northstar Cash

15-22-23-25-29

(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

MISSOURI

Pick 3 Evening

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

Pick 3 Midday

8-0-5

(eight, zero, five)

Pick 4 Evening

2-6-8-0

(two, six, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-8-6

(seven, nine, eight, six)

Show Me Cash

04-06-09-13-26

(four, six, nine, thirteen, twenty-six)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

02-05-07-23, Bonus: 11

(two, five, seven, twenty-three; Bonus: eleven)

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 5, Day: 31, Year: 44

(Month: five; Day: thirty-one; Year: forty-four)

Pick 3

2-4-3

(two, four, three)

Pick 5

03-05-09-18-32

(three, five, nine, eighteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

3C-2D-6D-4H-6S

(3C, 2D, 6D, 4H, 6S)

Pick 3

4-5-0, Fireball: 1

(four, five, zero; Fireball: one)

Pick 4

4-6-5-6, Fireball: 1

(four, six, five, six; Fireball: one)

Cash 5

04-08-17-26-36, Xtra: 4

(four, eight, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-six; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $733,000

Pick 6

13-19-22-40-43-49, Xtra: 5

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, forty, forty-three, forty-nine; Xtra: five)

Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million

Midday Pick 3

3-3-0, Fireball: 4

(three, three, zero; Fireball: four)

Midday Pick 4

1-9-0-3, Fireball: 4

(one, nine, zero, three; Fireball: four)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

2-2-8

(two, two, eight)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

3-3-3

(three, three, three)

Win 4 Midday

3-8-7-3

(three, eight, seven, three)

Numbers Evening

3-9-7

(three, nine, seven)

Win 4 Evening

6-7-6-7

(six, seven, six, seven)

Pick 10

01-02-06-15-20-25-39-41-43-56-57-58-59-61-64-66-68-70-74-80

(one, two, six, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-four, eighty)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

8-9-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(eight, nine, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Pick 4 Day

6-6-1-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, six, one, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

07-13-16-17-30-32, Kicker: -3-4-9-2-5

(seven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two; Kicker: zero, three, four, nine, two, five)

Estimated jackpot: $13.5 million

Pick 3 Evening

0-9-9

(zero, nine, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-2

(seven, four, two)

Pick 4 Evening

4-7-9-2

(four, seven, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

8-5-1-6

(eight, five, one, six)

Pick 5 Evening

6-9-9-4-8

(six, nine, nine, four, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-8-0-5-1

(nine, eight, zero, five, one)

Rolling Cash 5

10-13-18-20-39

(ten, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $210,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

10-11-12-17-20

(ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty)

Pick 3

8-2-0

(eight, two, zero)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

02-06-12-13-FREE-20-24-25-31

(two, six, twelve, thirteen, FREE, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Megabucks

03-11-13-23-33-40

(three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty)

Pick 4 1PM

2-3-7-8

(two, three, seven, eight)

Pick 4 4PM

7-1-9-7

(seven, one, nine, seven)

Pick 4 7PM

6-2-0-6

(six, two, zero, six)

Win for Life

20-36-43-65

(twenty, thirty-six, forty-three, sixty-five)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

07-17-21-29-36

(seven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Match 6 Lotto

12-19-34-35-36-47

(twelve, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million

Pick 2 Day

0-9, Wild: 4

(zero, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 2 Evening

6-2, Wild: 8

(six, two; Wild: eight)

Pick 3 Day

1-8-8, Wild: 4

(one, eight, eight; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Evening

2-2-0, Wild: 8

(two, two, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 4 Day

3-3-0-9, Wild: 4

(three, three, zero, nine; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Evening

6-0-6-0, Wild: 8

(six, zero, six, zero; Wild: eight)

Pick 5 Day

2-7-7-7-1, Wild: 4

(two, seven, seven, seven, one; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Evening

2-6-2-1-0, Wild: 8

(two, six, two, one, zero; Wild: eight)

Treasure Hunt

11-14-20-22-27

(eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $24,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

3-0-5-0

(three, zero, five, zero)

Numbers Midday

6-0-5-4

(six, zero, five, four)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

05-18-23-29-37, Power-Up: 2

(five, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-2

(five, zero, two)

Pick 4 Evening

4-4-3-8

(four, four, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

3-2-6-5

(three, two, six, five)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

6-4-9, Lucky Sum: 19

(six, four, nine; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Cash 3 Midday

9-3-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(nine, three, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Cash 3 Morning

9-2-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(nine, two, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Evening

4-9-1-1, Lucky Sum: 15

(four, nine, one, one; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Cash 4 Midday

2-2-1-9, Lucky Sum: 14

(two, two, one, nine; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

Cash 4 Morning

3-6-8-2, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, six, eight, two; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Tennessee Cash

04-10-17-25-28, Bonus: 4

(four, ten, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Bonus: four)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-02-05-07-08-10-18-20-21-22-23-24

(one, two, five, seven, eight, ten, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-07-12-14-15-18-19-20-21-22-24

(one, three, seven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

04-06-07-08-09-11-12-14-16-18-22-24

(four, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Daily 4 Day

4-3-4-8, Sum It Up: 19

(four, three, four, eight; Sum It Up: nineteen)

Daily 4 Evening

4-2-8-1, Sum It Up: 15

(four, two, eight, one; Sum It Up: fifteen)

Daily 4 Morning

9-5-5-9, Sum It Up: 28

(nine, five, five, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-eight)

Pick 3 Day

1-1-3, Sum It Up: 5

(one, one, three; Sum It Up: five)

Pick 3 Evening

1-2-1, Sum It Up: 4

(one, two, one; Sum It Up: four)

Pick 3 Morning

3-3-8, Sum It Up: 14

(three, three, eight; Sum It Up: fourteen)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

03-16-21-23-24

(three, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 5 Night

04-13-22-25-28

(four, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Pick 3 Day

1-8-8

(one, eight, eight)

Pick 3 Night

1-7-6

(one, seven, six)

Pick 4 Day

1-8-7-4

(one, eight, seven, four)

Pick 4 Night

4-6-8-0

(four, six, eight, zero)

WEST VIRGINIA

Cash 25

03-08-09-17-23-25

(three, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Daily 3

9-9-4

(nine, nine, four)

Daily 4

9-8-2-7

(nine, eight, two, seven)

WISCONSIN

SuperCash

10-13-22-29-31-39, Doubler: N

(ten, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

04-05-11-15-25

(four, five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

Daily Pick 3

0-3-8

(zero, three, eight)

Daily Pick 4

3-2-4-7

(three, two, four, seven)