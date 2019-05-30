Lottery State-by-State-All
The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:
5-4-4
(five, four, four)
0-7-3
(zero, seven, three)
8-8-9-3
(eight, eight, nine, three)
7-6-9-1
(seven, six, nine, one)
02-05-12-16-22
(two, five, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
8-0-1
(eight, zero, one)
6-7-3
(six, seven, three)
2-6-8-8
(two, six, eight, eight)
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:42.98
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 42.98)
01-09-17-24-37
(one, nine, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-seven)
06-09-11-17-27
(six, nine, eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven)
03-05-21-31-37-41
(three, five, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-one)
8-8-4
(eight, eight, four)
2-4-3
(two, four, three)
01-06-07-11-15-17-20-22
(one, six, seven, eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)
8-0-3
(eight, zero, three)
5-9-2-6
(five, nine, two, six)
01-05-09-18-24-32
(one, five, nine, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
2-3-1
(two, three, one)
7-5-6
(seven, five, six)
6-5-1-1
(six, five, one, one)
8-5-2-0
(eight, five, two, zero)
1-4
(one, four)
0-1
(zero, one)
0-8-1
(zero, eight, one)
7-4-0
(seven, four, zero)
3-6-2-0
(three, six, two, zero)
3-9-7-8
(three, nine, seven, eight)
9-7-9-2-2
(nine, seven, nine, two, two)
1-4-8-6-3
(one, four, eight, six, three)
4-2
(four, two)
5-1
(five, one)
9-1-9
(nine, one, nine)
8-1-4
(eight, one, four)
3-1-5-8
(three, one, five, eight)
4-0-0-4
(four, zero, zero, four)
8-3-6-9-0
(eight, three, six, nine, zero)
4-8-9-3-0
(four, eight, nine, three, zero)
AS-10D-7H-7S-9S
(AS, 10D, 7H, 7S, 9S)
07-12-13-14-16-17-18-20-21-22-23-24
(seven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-02-05-06-08-09-10-12-14-19-20-21
(one, two, five, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
01-02-03-07-08-09-11-13-16-17-18-21
(one, two, three, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one)
01-06-07-09-12-13-16-17-20-22-23-24
(one, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
3-5-8
(three, five, eight)
3-4-4
(three, four, four)
2-6-2-3
(two, six, two, three)
4-1-4-5
(four, one, four, five)
4-8-8-9-2
(four, eight, eight, nine, two)
1-0-3-9-8
(one, zero, three, nine, eight)
7-8-2
(seven, eight, two)
05-15-25-36-39
(five, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
02-08-09-10-14-25-30-33-40-42-51-53-54-60-66-67-70-71-75-78, BE: 78
(two, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-three, forty, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-eight; BE: seventy-eight)
2-7-8, SB: 4
(two, seven, eight; SB: four)
1-7-8-3, SB: 4
(one, seven, eight, three; SB: four)
2-7-8
(two, seven, eight)
1-7-8-3
(one, seven, eight, three)
4-7-0
(four, seven, zero)
1-8-9
(one, eight, nine)
02-05-06-12-31, Cash Ball: 10
(two, five, six, twelve, thirty-one; Cash Ball: ten)
4-3-8
(four, three, eight)
6-1-5-9
(six, one, five, nine)
KC-AD-QH-AH-AS
(KC, AD, QH, AH, AS)
KC-5D-8H-7S-10S
(KC, 5D, 8H, 7S, 10S)
08-10-20-21-25, Bonus: 9
(eight, ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five; Bonus: nine)
4-8-0
(four, eight, zero)
7-8-9
(seven, eight, nine)
2-5-1-9
(two, five, one, nine)
6-0-1-0
(six, zero, one, zero)
8-4-1-7
(eight, four, one, seven)
9-1-4-8
(nine, one, four, eight)
05-06-11-26-40-41
(five, six, eleven, twenty-six, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $7.15 million
QH-4C-8C-3D-9D
(QH, 4C, 8C, 3D, 9D)
6-6-9
(six, six, nine)
4-4-8-5
(four, four, eight, five)
8-2-4
(eight, two, four)
0-2-4-3
(zero, two, four, three)
16-26-28-34-35
(sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
01-02-07-16-21-22-31-34-39-47-49-53-56-57-61-67-68-69-71-72-74-80
(one, two, seven, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, eighty)
4-6-3
(four, six, three)
01-05-27-31-38
(one, five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $315,000
05-06-18-24-30
(five, six, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
04-24-25-26-34-42
(four, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-two)
5-8-0
(five, eight, zero)
0-4-6
(zero, four, six)
5-7-6-3
(five, seven, six, three)
9-4-8-4
(nine, four, eight, four)
04-18-22-35-37
(four, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
03-04-09-23, Bonus: 17
(three, four, nine, twenty-three; Bonus: seventeen)
13-15-19-22-43
(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-three)
KD-7C-10C-4D-5H
(KD, 7C, 10C, 4D, 5H)
7-7-0, Fireball: 1
(seven, seven, zero; Fireball: one)
8-3-8-7, Fireball: 1
(eight, three, eight, seven; Fireball: one)
02-06-10-11-24, Xtra: 2
(two, six, ten, eleven, twenty-four; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
9-0-7, Fireball: 7
(nine, zero, seven; Fireball: seven)
9-9-9-2, Fireball: 7
(nine, nine, nine, two; Fireball: seven)
1-2-2
(one, two, two)
1-4-1
(one, four, one)
3-3-0-8
(three, three, zero, eight)
3-3-8
(three, three, eight)
9-8-6-1
(nine, eight, six, one)
13-15-17-18-27-28-30-36-44-45-53-57-60-65-68-73-75-77-78-79
(thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
5-8-5, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, eight, five; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
6-4-4-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, four, four, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
09-23-25-27-32-48, Kicker: 7-7-0-6-6-7
(nine, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-eight; Kicker: seven, seven, zero, six, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $15.5 million
3-2-2
(three, two, two)
6-2-6
(six, two, six)
4-7-4-0
(four, seven, four, zero)
0-4-7-7
(zero, four, seven, seven)
2-6-0-1-8
(two, six, zero, one, eight)
5-1-2-2-7
(five, one, two, two, seven)
06-09-21-22-39
(six, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
02-07-11-13-FREE-18-21-25-31
(two, seven, eleven, thirteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000
2-7-4-1
(two, seven, four, one)
6-6-8-4
(six, six, eight, four)
3-3-6-5
(three, three, six, five)
09-19-23-30-34
(nine, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
08-13-32-38-40-42
(eight, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
5-2, Wild: 8
(five, two; Wild: eight)
1-7, Wild: 9
(one, seven; Wild: nine)
1-8-6, Wild: 8
(one, eight, six; Wild: eight)
5-4-0, Wild: 9
(five, four, zero; Wild: nine)
0-3-3-0, Wild: 8
(zero, three, three, zero; Wild: eight)
4-0-4-7, Wild: 9
(four, zero, four, seven; Wild: nine)
3-5-3-8-2, Wild: 8
(three, five, three, eight, two; Wild: eight)
0-2-3-8-8, Wild: 9
(zero, two, three, eight, eight; Wild: nine)
03-04-05-07-18
(three, four, five, seven, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $41,000
8-4-0-7
(eight, four, zero, seven)
6-7-9-8
(six, seven, nine, eight)
05-25-26-31-38, Power-Up: 2
(five, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)
0-7-0
(zero, seven, zero)
2-3-3
(two, three, three)
8-0-9-1
(eight, zero, nine, one)
0-9-0-8
(zero, nine, zero, eight)
6-8-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, eight, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
9-3-6, Lucky Sum: 18
(nine, three, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
8-4-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(eight, four, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
2-5-2-8, Lucky Sum: 17
(two, five, two, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
2-3-9-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, three, nine, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
1-5-7-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(one, five, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
09-15-26-27-31, Bonus: 5
(nine, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Bonus: five)
01-02-03-04-06-14-15-17-18-21-23-24
(one, two, three, four, six, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-06-09-10-12-13-15-17-18-20-21-22
(two, six, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
03-05-06-09-11-12-13-14-17-18-20-24
(three, five, six, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)
5-9-8-8, FIREBALL: 4
(five, nine, eight, eight; FIREBALL: four)
9-8-8-3, FIREBALL:
(nine, eight, eight, three; FIREBALL: zero)
0-7-7-1, FIREBALL: 8
(zero, seven, seven, one; FIREBALL: eight)
0-6-9, FIREBALL: 3
(zero, six, nine; FIREBALL: three)
5-6-3, FIREBALL: 5
(five, six, three; FIREBALL: five)
2-0-2, FIREBALL: 2
(two, zero, two; FIREBALL: two)
02-12-15-16-27
(two, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-seven)
5-8-7
(five, eight, seven)
0-4-8-1
(zero, four, eight, one)
4-1-5
(four, one, five)
1-3-0-8
(one, three, zero, eight)
0-9-0
(zero, nine, zero)
6-6-2-7
(six, six, two, seven)