Lottery State-by-State-All

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Wednesday:

ARIZONA

Pick 3

3-9-0

(three, nine, zero)

Fantasy 5

05-20-22-36-40

(five, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $92,000

The Pick

03-14-15-20-29-43

(three, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

ARKANSAS

Cash 3 Evening

6-8-7

(six, eight, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

4-1-3

(four, one, three)

Cash 4 Evening

3-5-7-8

(three, five, seven, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

9-1-7-9

(nine, one, seven, nine)

Natural State Jackpot

09-12-16-24-31

(nine, twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

CALIFORNIA

Daily 3 Evening

9-9-5

(nine, nine, five)

Daily 3 Midday

1-5-9

(one, five, nine)

Daily 4

3-4-8-4

(three, four, eight, four)

Daily Derby

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:41.51

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 41.51)

Estimated jackpot: $473,000

Fantasy 5

17-29-30-35-37

(seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $168,000

SuperLotto Plus

06-17-20-27-37, Mega Ball: 13

(six, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen)

COLORADO

Cash 5

02-06-15-19-27

(two, six, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lotto

02-12-13-23-25-41

(two, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-9

(two, one, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

2-6-6

(two, six, six)

CONNECTICUT

Cash 5

06-17-18-21-35

(six, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-five)

Lucky Links Day

04-05-12-14-17-18-20-22

(four, five, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Lucky Links Night

01-02-03-04-05-06-09-21

(one, two, three, four, five, six, nine, twenty-one)

Play3 Day

9-1-6

(nine, one, six)

Play3 Night

0-9-2

(zero, nine, two)

Play4 Day

7-4-6-2

(seven, four, six, two)

Play4 Night

8-0-4-7

(eight, zero, four, seven)

DELAWARE

Multi-Win Lotto

01-05-10-20-27-35

(one, five, ten, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

Play 3 Day

8-8-9

(eight, eight, nine)

Play 3 Night

6-4-6

(six, four, six)

Play 4 Day

8-4-4-7

(eight, four, four, seven)

Play 4 Night

7-3-0-8

(seven, three, zero, eight)

DIST. OF COLUMBIA

DC 3 Evening

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

DC 3 Midday

2-6-4

(two, six, four)

DC 4 Evening

9-9-7-1

(nine, nine, seven, one)

DC 4 Midday

8-0-0-6

(eight, zero, zero, six)

DC 5 Evening

6-1-8-1-5

(six, one, eight, one, five)

DC 5 Midday

4-5-1-2-0

(four, five, one, two, zero)

FLORIDA

Pick 2 Evening

9-1

(nine, one)

Pick 2 Midday

4-7

(four, seven)

Pick 3 Evening

1-2-8

(one, two, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-0

(eight, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

2-9-7-9

(two, nine, seven, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

6-3-1-5

(six, three, one, five)

Pick 5 Evening

2-5-8-6-8

(two, five, eight, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

2-4-0-4-3

(two, four, zero, four, three)

GEORGIA

5 Card Cash

QD-3C-4C-6D-3S

(QD, 3C, 4C, 6D, 3S)

All or Nothing Day

02-03-04-05-08-09-12-14-15-16-17-20

(two, three, four, five, eight, nine, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-04-05-10-14-17-18-21-22-23-24

(two, three, four, five, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-04-05-06-10-11-12-14-18-19-20-22

(one, four, five, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Night

03-08-09-10-11-14-15-16-18-19-20-22

(three, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Cash 3 Evening

8-3-4

(eight, three, four)

Cash 3 Midday

2-9-5

(two, nine, five)

Cash 4 Evening

9-0-4-4

(nine, zero, four, four)

Cash 4 Midday

9-4-8-5

(nine, four, eight, five)

Georgia FIVE Evening

7-0-3-0-2

(seven, zero, three, zero, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-8-5-1-4

(nine, eight, five, one, four)

IDAHO

Idaho Cash

12-23-28-30-33

(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Pick 3 Day

8-8-1

(eight, eight, one)

Pick 3 Night

5-2-4

(five, two, four)

Weekly Grand

05-09-21-24-32

(five, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-two)

ILLINOIS

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

07-13-14-29-38

(seven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

Lucky Day Lotto

10-16-17-21-40

(ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

INDIANA

Quick Draw Midday

02-06-09-10-14-15-19-26-27-28-35-39-43-47-49-53-54-66-68-72, BE: 2

(two, six, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-two; BE: two)

Daily Three-Midday

4-8-8, SB: 3

(four, eight, eight; SB: three)

Daily Three-Evening

7-6-2, SB: 4

(seven, six, two; SB: four)

Daily Four-Midday

8-7-1-2, SB: 3

(eight, seven, one, two; SB: three)

IOWA

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-8

(four, eight, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-1-2

(eight, seven, one, two)

KANSAS

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-3

(nine, three, three)

Daily Pick 3

4-4-9

(four, four, nine)

Super Kansas Cash

06-07-22-26-28, Cash Ball: 1

(six, seven, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $505,000

KENTUCKY

Pick 3 Midday

7-8-4

(seven, eight, four)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-7-5

(four, one, seven, five)

LOUISIANA

Easy 5

02-05-27-28-37

(two, five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Lotto

05-14-27-28-36-37

(five, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Pick 3

2-1-7

(two, one, seven)

Pick 4

4-0-0-4

(four, zero, zero, four)

MAINE

WPT

JC-9C-10D-2S-10S

(JC, 9C, 10D, 2S, 10S)

MARYLAND

5 Card Cash

AH-QS-3C-3H-10S

(AH, QS, 3C, 3H, 10S)

Bonus Match 5

03-12-19-34-39, Bonus: 21

(three, twelve, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty-one)

Pick 3 Evening

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-2

(seven, nine, two)

Pick 4 Evening

8-6-5-3

(eight, six, five, three)

Pick 4 Midday

8-2-1-5

(eight, two, one, five)

MASSACHUSETTS

Numbers Evening

9-8-3-6

(nine, eight, three, six)

Numbers Midday

0-1-0-4

(zero, one, zero, four)

MICHIGAN

Classic Lotto 47

02-05-18-21-27-41

(two, five, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $9.85 million

Poker Lotto

QC-QD-8C-2H-5H

(QC, QD, 8C, 2H, 5H)

Midday Daily 3

3-9-4

(three, nine, four)

Midday Daily 4

5-3-8-5

(five, three, eight, five)

Daily 3

0-1-7

(zero, one, seven)

Daily 4

1-9-5-9

(one, nine, five, nine)

Fantasy 5

07-12-37-38-39

(seven, twelve, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Keno

03-05-06-07-08-17-24-29-43-47-48-55-59-60-62-67-68-70-75-76-78-79

(three, five, six, seven, eight, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

MINNESOTA

Daily 3

9-4-5

(nine, four, five)

Gopher 5

09-13-27-29-32

(nine, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

Northstar Cash

03-07-19-29-31

(three, seven, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $38,000

MISSOURI

Lotto

09-15-22-26-31-40

(nine, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million

Pick 3 Evening

8-0-8

(eight, zero, eight)

Pick 3 Midday

1-8-0

(one, eight, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

8-4-6-0

(eight, four, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

0-8-9-0

(zero, eight, nine, zero)

Show Me Cash

07-12-21-27-39

(seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

MONTANA

Big Sky Bonus

14-22-23-26, Bonus: 1

(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six; Bonus: one)

Montana Cash

01-17-18-25-42

(one, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

NEBRASKA

MyDaY

Month: 2, Day: 25, Year: 22

(Month: two; Day: twenty-five; Year: twenty-two)

Pick 3

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

Pick 5

02-29-30-35-36

(two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

NEW JERSEY

5 Card Cash

QH-5C-2D-5H-3S

(QH, 5C, 2D, 5H, 3S)

Pick 3

2-1-4, Fireball:

(two, one, four; Fireball: zero)

Pick 4

3-2-0-3, Fireball:

(three, two, zero, three; Fireball: zero)

Cash 5

01-13-25-26-28, Xtra: 3

(one, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight; Xtra: three)

Estimated jackpot: $519,000

Midday Pick 3

3-0-8, Fireball: 7

(three, zero, eight; Fireball: seven)

Midday Pick 4

9-7-5-9, Fireball: 7

(nine, seven, five, nine; Fireball: seven)

NEW MEXICO

Pick 3 Day

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

NEW YORK

Numbers Midday

6-8-1

(six, eight, one)

Win 4 Midday

8-3-6-5

(eight, three, six, five)

Numbers Evening

9-6-9

(nine, six, nine)

Win 4 Evening

3-8-9-5

(three, eight, nine, five)

Pick 10

01-06-09-13-18-23-26-27-29-30-33-36-40-41-58-63-65-67-73-76

(one, six, nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-six)

NORTH CAROLINA

Pick 3 Day

6-4-8, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, four, eight; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Pick 4 Day

9-8-7-3, Lucky Sum: 27

(nine, eight, seven, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

OHIO

Classic Lotto

03-04-23-25-26-39, Kicker: 6-5-0-1-0-0

(three, four, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-nine; Kicker: six, five, zero, one, zero, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $17.1 million

Pick 3 Evening

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-0

(three, five, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

1-1-0-5

(one, one, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

5-4-1-1

(five, four, one, one)

Pick 5 Evening

6-8-0-7-5

(six, eight, zero, seven, five)

Pick 5 Midday

8-1-6-1-2

(eight, one, six, one, two)

Rolling Cash 5

14-17-24-30-38

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

OKLAHOMA

Cash 5

03-06-24-33-35

(three, six, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Pick 3

7-8-1

(seven, eight, one)

OREGON

Lucky Lines

03-08-12-16-FREE-17-21-26-29

(three, eight, twelve, sixteen, FREE, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

Megabucks

01-16-18-23-34-42

(one, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-two)

Pick 4 1PM

2-8-8-2

(two, eight, eight, two)

Pick 4 4PM

9-6-2-3

(nine, six, two, three)

Pick 4 7PM

3-7-0-5

(three, seven, zero, five)

Win for Life

19-30-32-65

(nineteen, thirty, thirty-two, sixty-five)

PENNSYLVANIA

Cash 5

09-10-13-26-30

(nine, ten, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Match 6 Lotto

09-12-33-42-44-48

(nine, twelve, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.93 million

Pick 2 Day

6-6, Wild: 3

(six, six; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

9-9, Wild:

(nine, nine; Wild: zero)

Pick 3 Day

0-6-2, Wild: 3

(zero, six, two; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

9-7-7, Wild:

(nine, seven, seven; Wild: zero)

Pick 4 Day

7-6-2-2, Wild: 3

(seven, six, two, two; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

0-7-5-4, Wild:

(zero, seven, five, four; Wild: zero)

Pick 5 Day

4-1-8-1-2, Wild: 3

(four, one, eight, one, two; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

4-2-6-2-5, Wild:

(four, two, six, two, five; Wild: zero)

Treasure Hunt

04-18-19-26-27

(four, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $43,000

RHODE ISLAND

Numbers Evening

2-0-5-7

(two, zero, five, seven)

Numbers Midday

0-2-9-3

(zero, two, nine, three)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Palmetto Cash 5

07-20-21-32-38, Power-Up: 2

(seven, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

Pick 3 Midday

6-7-1

(six, seven, one)

Pick 4 Evening

5-2-6-1

(five, two, six, one)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-9-1

(one, six, nine, one)

TENNESSEE

Cash 3 Evening

0-0-7, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: seven)

Cash 3 Midday

6-2-9, Lucky Sum: 17

(six, two, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Cash 3 Morning

8-2-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(eight, two, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

Cash 4 Evening

0-7-9-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(zero, seven, nine, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Cash 4 Midday

6-8-5-7, Lucky Sum: 26

(six, eight, five, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Cash 4 Morning

8-6-2-9, Lucky Sum: 25

(eight, six, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Tennessee Cash

08-16-20-30-32, Bonus: 3

(eight, sixteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-two; Bonus: three)

TEXAS

All or Nothing Day

01-03-04-09-11-12-13-15-19-21-22-23

(one, three, four, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-06-08-12-13-16-18-19-22-23-24

(one, two, six, eight, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-04-05-08-09-13-16-17-19-20-23

(one, three, four, five, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Daily 4 Day

8-2-1-8, FIREBALL: 9

(eight, two, one, eight; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Evening

7-9-0-5, FIREBALL: 9

(seven, nine, zero, five; FIREBALL: nine)

Daily 4 Morning

6-9-7-2, FIREBALL: 7

(six, nine, seven, two; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Day

2-3-0, FIREBALL: 4

(two, three, zero; FIREBALL: four)

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-2, FIREBALL: 7

(two, one, two; FIREBALL: seven)

Pick 3 Morning

0-7-5, FIREBALL: 5

(zero, seven, five; FIREBALL: five)

VIRGINIA

Cash 5 Day

08-10-23-29-30

(eight, ten, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty)

Pick 3 Day

5-9-7

(five, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Day

2-5-1-8

(two, five, one, eight)

WEST VIRGINIA

Daily 3

5-3-8

(five, three, eight)

Daily 4

0-8-3-3

(zero, eight, three, three)

WISCONSIN

Megabucks

01-06-10-14-20-41

(one, six, ten, fourteen, twenty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million

SuperCash

02-04-24-28-29-32, Doubler: N

(two, four, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Doubler: N)

Badger 5

15-16-21-29-30

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

Daily Pick 3

3-2-9

(three, two, nine)

Daily Pick 4

2-8-3-2

(two, eight, three, two)