Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
Updated 10:59 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:46.75
Estimated jackpot: $206,000
¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.
