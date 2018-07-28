Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

05-09-14-16-22-25-29-30-31-32-34-42-50-54-58-63-64-67-70-72-74-79

(five, nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-nine)