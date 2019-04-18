Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:

05-12-14-20-21-25-33-34-35-36-37-38-42-47-48-53-54-58-63-64-66-68

(five, twelve, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight)